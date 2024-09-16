Michael Ian Black Is Just Trying to Figure It Out

“I’m so plugged in. Like, annoyingly so. I know so much about the news, mostly as a function of being unemployed. I live on Twitter. It disgusts even me.”

The good news is that Michael Ian Black is no longer unemployed. And, even better, the comedian, writer and actor whose credits include The State, Wet Hot American Summer, Stella and VH1’s I Love the… series has landed a gig where being annoyingly plugged in to the news is seen as relevant expertise instead of a character flaw.

Along with Roy Wood, Jr. and Amber Ruffin, Black is a part of CNN’s first foray into comedy, Have I Got News for You. The weekly show, which premiered on Saturday, is an American adaptation of the long-running British series of the same name. Wood hosts, and Ruffin and Black serve as “team captains,” who are joined by new guests each week on the informal quiz show to play games, discuss big headlines and generally riff on the news of the week. (There are points given out, but they matter about as much as the points on Whose Line Is It Anyway?)