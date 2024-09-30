Culture > Sports

Dikembe Mutombo, NBA All-Star and Humanitarian, Dead at 58

His long basketball career is only part of the story

Dikembe Mutombo
Dikembe Mutombo at the "Basketball Without Borders" African camp on Sept. 7, 2005.
Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images

From 1991 until his retirement in 2009, Dikembe Mutombo was an indomitable presence on basketball courts. Throughout a career that included lengthy stints playing for the Nuggets, Hawks and Rockets, Mutombo earned a reputation as a defensive force.

On Monday, ESPN reported that Mutombo had died at the age of 58 as a result of a brain tumor. His passing marks the end of a legendary NBA career, but also a life that went far beyond Mutombo’s sport of choice.

There’s a small group of outstanding athletes whose careers were characterized by both glory in their chosen sport and humanitarian work outside of it. (Think Roberto Clemente; think Didier Drogba.) Mutombo is another outstanding example of an elite athlete who worked extensively to improve the lives of others. Mutombo’s career led to two of his NBA teams – the Hawks and Nuggets – to retire his number, and he’s been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. But his greatness on the court was only one part of the story of his life.

“He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people.”

In the wake of the news, writers and athletes convened on social media to mark Mutombo’s passing. “[E]very story you ever heard about dikembe mutombo was the best story you ever heard,” wrote Shea Serrano on Twitter/X. “[O]ne of the all time great humans.” Meanwhile, longtime basketball player Serge Ibaka honored the role Mutombo had played in encouraging basketball players from across Africa to follow their passion.

Over the course of his professional career, Mutombo was an NBA All-Star eight times; during his college days at Georgetown, he was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice. His legacy also includes playing a crucial role in the establishment of the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital near Kinsasha, his work heading the nonprofit Dikembe Mutombo Foundation and acting as a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. His was an inspiring life in countless ways.

