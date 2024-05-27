Bill Walton, Hall of Fame Basketball Player, Dead at 71

The world of sports — and of sports broadcasting — lost a towering figure on Monday. ESPN reports that Bill Walton, an NBA Hall of Famer and a beloved commentator on the sport, died on Monday. The cause of death was cancer. “As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him,” league commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”



Walton first made a name for himself while playing for UCLA, which subsequently retired the number 32 in his honor. He was drafted first overall in 1974 by the Portland Trail Blazers before moving to the Clippers in 1979 and the Celtics in 1985. He was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 1978 and played on championship teams in 1977 and 1985.



Chronic injuries limited his playing time, however. “He was also, when healthy, every bit as good a big man as there ever was, with a game that was decades ahead of his time — he’d have been perfect in today’s NBA,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.



His peers on the court also weighed in. “I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed,” Julius Erving wrote on social media. “Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life.”

I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc pic.twitter.com/GAEt1DRH8N — Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) May 27, 2024



As the news of Walton’s death spread, tributes poured in — which included fans of Walton’s time as a player and broadcaster as well as people who appreciated his longstanding enthusiasm for the Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan. (This clip of Walton telling the story of introducing his Celtics teammates — minus Danny Ainge — to the Grateful Dead is absolutely amazing.)

“I’m the luckiest dude in the world.”



– Bill Walton ☮️❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Z9qSP2rW8b — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 27, 2024

RIP Bill Walton



an all-time hooper who had Jokermen Mindset to the end 🃏🧠 pic.twitter.com/pv2d6iVB4V — Jokermen (@JokermenPodcast) May 27, 2024

There’s a clip from The Dan Le Batard Show in which Walton spoke about his enthusiasm for life that resonates deeply right now. “I’m the luckiest dude in the world, man,” Walton said. “I was born into a world of hope, optimism, peace, love, books and music.”

Walton demonstrated to an earlier generation that professional athletes could, as the saying goes, contain multitudes. There’s something infectious about his love for life — and for his wide-ranging interests and seemingly boundless enthusiasm for them. He and his presence will be sorely missed.