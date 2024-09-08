Leisure > Drinks > Beer

What Has the Last Decade Done to NFL Stadium Beer Prices?

Some teams have hiked beer prices considerably

By Tobias Carroll
September 8, 2024
Allegiant Stadium
Recent data shows some surprises.
If you’re in the mood for a cold beer when you watch sports in person, how much are you paying per cup, can or bottle? The answer can vary wildly depending on where you are — but when it comes to certain teams, it’s also something that has changed over time. Recently, FinanceBuzz analyzed a number of costs associated with different NFL teams to see how things like beer and ticket prices have changed between 2013 and 2023.

Building on data from Team Marketing Report, this analysis offers a few insights into what fans have paid for a beer then and now. On average, FinanceBuzz found that the average price of a beer rose 25% from 2013 to 2023 — from $7.03 to $8.81. That said, there were a few teams where that cost increased by more. A lot more. For five teams, in fact, the cost of a beer increased by over 100% between 2013 and 2023.

Those teams were the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers had the largest increase, with the price of a beer jumping by 142% from 2013 to 2023. As FinanceBuzz pointed out, that took the price of a beer from the most affordable in the league to the 10th most expensive over the course of a decade.

As ESPN Southwest Florida’s recent analysis of NFL beer prices pointed out, the presence of both Los Angeles teams on that list is no accident, as the two share a stadium, where presumably the cost of a beer is the same regardless of which team you’re seeing.

Interestingly, the three teams where ticket prices rose by over 100% in the same period — the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs — were not among those with comparable beer price increases. There’s some logic to that: a team that dramatically raises both ticket prices and concession costs could wind up alienating more fans than it would like. And with more stadium drama in the works, it’ll be worth watching just how those prices shift for the next team that relocates or upgrades its home ground.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

