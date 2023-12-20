Culture > Sports

Tommy DeVito Squashes Agent’s Fee Beef With NJ Pizzeria Appearance

Tommy Cutlets went to Coniglio’s Old Fashioned for pies and chicken parm for free

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
December 20, 2023 11:36 am
Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants reacts against the Packers.
Tommy DeVito has three weeks left to cash in as the Giants' quarterback.
Jim McIsaac/Getty

Even though a New Jersey pizzeria didn’t show Tommy DeVito the money following a dispute with his agent about an appearance fee, the New York Giants quarterback showed up as scheduled to sample some pies and meet and greet fans for free at the NJ slice joint.

Perhaps feeling his oats a bit too much after DeVito led a wild comeback on Monday Night Football against the Packers last week, agent Sean Stellato cheesed off Morristown pizzeria owner Nino Coniglio by doubling his client’s appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000. Coniglio never agreed to pay the extra cheese and then posted a cancellation notice on Sunday after DeVito struggled in the Giants’ 24-6 loss to the Saints.

After the story went viral and left some fans feeling burned, Tommy Cutlets squashed the beef between Stellato and Coniglio on Tuesday by showing up at Coniglio’s Old Fashioned for a meet-and-greet with fans and a meal of pizza, chicken parm and sodas.

“It was really important to me,” DeVito told The New York Post. “There was a lot going at that time — and a lot of people doing different things as part of my team. Some things slipped through the cracks and as soon as I was made aware of it — which was Monday, when it hit my phone — that’s when I was like, ‘We need to go in there, meet him face to face, set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun.”

DeVito had a crew with him at Coniglio’s, but it did not include Stellato, who was not welcome at the event and may have fallen out of favor with his 25-year-old client. A new rep for DeVito told The Post that the young QB will return to the pizzeria next month for a stint behind the counter and an autograph signing session. Per Coniglio, 100% of proceeds from sales during that time will be donated to charity.

Pete Carroll Continues Utter Domination of the Eagles
Pete Carroll Continues Utter Domination of the Eagles
 The 72-year-old has never lost to Philly as head coach of the Seahawks

Tommy Cutlets might serve some chicken parm when he returns, but don’t expect the former Syracuse QB to be dishing up any buffalo chicken pizza as Coniglio, who trained under the late pizza master Domenico DeMarco at Di Fara in Brooklyn, refuses to serve it.

“I’ll never do a buffalo chicken pizza. I’ll never do something that’s completely disrespectful to the craft of pizza-making. Once you do, no self-respecting food critic or food writer will even walk into your place to give you a try at that point,” Coniglio told InsideHook over the summer. “Di Fara wouldn’t have a buffalo chicken pizza in a million years. He wouldn’t let you put chicken on pizza. He wouldn’t let you put pineapple on pizza. None of that stuff. I’m not saying don’t create. Do what you want. But whatever you do, make sure it’s the best possible thing you can do.”

For DeVito, the best possible thing he could do was show up at Coniglio’s and squash Stellato’s beef. He did it.

More Like This

Matthew Katakis stands next to a lifesize photo of his former chef and business parter at his Astoria pizzeria
Remembering Andrew Bellucci, the King of Clam Pizza
Sicilian Slab Pizza on a wooden board
How to Make Italian American-Style Sicilian Pizza
A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday
Ooni’s Taking 30% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens for Black Friday
Stuffed pizza puff pastry in a bakset with fries
The Pizza Puff Is Chicago’s Greatest Local Food Institution

New York > Food
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Most Popular

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 
The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials
A box of Lumineux's Whitening Strips
We Tested the Top-Selling Teeth Whitening Product on Amazon
a collage of items on a polka dot background
The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?
A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.
Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?
Huckberry gift guide items
It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.
Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.
Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

Recommended

Suggested for you

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 
The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials
A box of Lumineux's Whitening Strips
We Tested the Top-Selling Teeth Whitening Product on Amazon
a collage of items on a polka dot background
The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?
A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.
Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?
Huckberry gift guide items
It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.
Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.
Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Sports, Right This Way

Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants reacts against the Packers.

Tommy DeVito Squashes Agent’s Fee Beef With NJ Pizzeria Appearance

Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.

Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who has never lost to the Philadelphia Eagles with this team

Pete Carroll Continues Utter Domination of the Eagles

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers.

Top NFL Storylines of Week 15: Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

View of Wienachtsdorf from The Ambassador

A Definitive Guide to Zürich During the Holidays

a collage of the best cookbooks from 2023 on an orange background

The 10 Best New Cookbooks of 2023

Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.

Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.

Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?