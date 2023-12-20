Even though a New Jersey pizzeria didn’t show Tommy DeVito the money following a dispute with his agent about an appearance fee, the New York Giants quarterback showed up as scheduled to sample some pies and meet and greet fans for free at the NJ slice joint.

Perhaps feeling his oats a bit too much after DeVito led a wild comeback on Monday Night Football against the Packers last week, agent Sean Stellato cheesed off Morristown pizzeria owner Nino Coniglio by doubling his client’s appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000. Coniglio never agreed to pay the extra cheese and then posted a cancellation notice on Sunday after DeVito struggled in the Giants’ 24-6 loss to the Saints.

Class Act: Giants QB Tommy DeVito showed up on his own this afternoon and unpaid to Coniglios, the pizza shop that originally had scheduled an appearance.



Making sodas the old fashioned way with owner Nino Coniglio. pic.twitter.com/k8w8pK5OkG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2023

After the story went viral and left some fans feeling burned, Tommy Cutlets squashed the beef between Stellato and Coniglio on Tuesday by showing up at Coniglio’s Old Fashioned for a meet-and-greet with fans and a meal of pizza, chicken parm and sodas.

“It was really important to me,” DeVito told The New York Post. “There was a lot going at that time — and a lot of people doing different things as part of my team. Some things slipped through the cracks and as soon as I was made aware of it — which was Monday, when it hit my phone — that’s when I was like, ‘We need to go in there, meet him face to face, set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun.”

DeVito had a crew with him at Coniglio’s, but it did not include Stellato, who was not welcome at the event and may have fallen out of favor with his 25-year-old client. A new rep for DeVito told The Post that the young QB will return to the pizzeria next month for a stint behind the counter and an autograph signing session. Per Coniglio, 100% of proceeds from sales during that time will be donated to charity.

Tommy Cutlets might serve some chicken parm when he returns, but don’t expect the former Syracuse QB to be dishing up any buffalo chicken pizza as Coniglio, who trained under the late pizza master Domenico DeMarco at Di Fara in Brooklyn, refuses to serve it.

“I’ll never do a buffalo chicken pizza. I’ll never do something that’s completely disrespectful to the craft of pizza-making. Once you do, no self-respecting food critic or food writer will even walk into your place to give you a try at that point,” Coniglio told InsideHook over the summer. “Di Fara wouldn’t have a buffalo chicken pizza in a million years. He wouldn’t let you put chicken on pizza. He wouldn’t let you put pineapple on pizza. None of that stuff. I’m not saying don’t create. Do what you want. But whatever you do, make sure it’s the best possible thing you can do.”

For DeVito, the best possible thing he could do was show up at Coniglio’s and squash Stellato’s beef. He did it.