What makes pizza truly great? Endless Reddit debates and Instagram comment fights could never answer this highly subjective question. Some swear by thin crust, others like their pizza chewy, some prefer traditional while others welcome innovation. Allow us to gently intervene and offer our take on the best pies in town. This is the best pizza in San Francisco right now.

The city’s beloved destination for bread and tartines recently relaunched its dinner service, which means the return of the pizza. Served at one of the prettiest spaces in the Mission, these pizzas feature a sourdough crust and unusual toppings like pickled ramps and preserved lemon. The delicious pies are best accompanied by one of Tartine’s tangy salads.

595 Alabama St

Chef David Nayfeld is an aficionado of Italian cuisine, and his pizzas are popular for a reason. At Che Fico, his bustling Divisadero restaurant, Nayfeld serves perfectly chubby, wood-fired pies that deliver burnt edges and pack tons of flavor. You can’t go wrong with the classic Margherita, but Nayfeld’s fiery, cheesy take on the pineapple pie is also a must. And if you’re in Napa this summer, find Nayfeld’s pizza participating at the CIA at Copia’s World Pizza Tour.

838 Divisadero St

The square pepperoni pie from Il Parco pairs wonderfully with a glass of white wine. Evan Sung

Conveniently located on the edge of the exciting Presidio Tunnel Tops park, Il Parco is a new outdoor cafe loaded with goodies. The specialty here is pizza-like topped focaccia breads, made and assembled in-house. The pillowy dough and indulgent toppings (did someone say mortadella and burrata?) go well with a glass of white and waterfront views.

215 Lincoln Blvd

Tucked away in the Outer Sunset, Damn Fine isn’t only a great neighborhood spot but also a top destination for creative, satisfying pizza. Standouts include the Pig in the Woods — a tantalizing combination of pancetta, enoki and truffle mushrooms — and Via Verde, a green stunner topped with gremolata and asparagus. Eat on-site or take your pie to nearby Ocean Beach.

3410 Judah St

A pepperoni pie from Flour & Water Kristen Loken

This San Francisco staple might be known for its inventive pasta menu, but North Beach’s Flour & Water, with its adjacent pizza shop, is equally compelling. Don’t sleep on the selection of white pies like the cacio e pepe, which is especially indulgent. The pizza shop also sells pies by the slice for those seeking just a little taste of gooey goodness.

532 Columbus Ave

There’s something distinctly Italian about Casaro, a relatively new restaurant in the Marina. Perhaps it’s the open kitchen or the colorful plates, imported from Calabria by the owners. Whatever it is, the backdrop for joyful pizza consumption couldn’t be better. The pizza here is big on cheese and puffed edges, and the toppings span from prosciutto and ‘nduja to oyster mushrooms and Parmigiano wafers.

2136 Union St

Fans claim that this North Beach institution serves the best Neapolitan pie in town. Indeed, the always-packed Tony’s is the home for Tony Gemignani’s classic hand-tossed pizza, always served piping-hot and bubbling with cheese. Both the classic American and the classic Italian sections are worthy of attention — do one from both, if you can.

1570 Stockton St

Chef Eric Ehler creates pizza magic at his small Tenderloin shop. While the NYC-style dough delivers on both chewiness and crunch, the aces are the toppings — think small touches that upgrade classics, like aged mozzarella and pickled peppers. A new Chinatown location is opening soon, bringing together pizza and Chinese flavors.

422 Larkin St

Mochiko’s chicken curry pizza, made gluten free using mochiko flour. Mochiko Mochi Pizza

Delicious, gluten-free pizza is hard to find, but this mini chain (which just opened two new locations in San Francisco and Palo Alto) jumps over the hurdle with an unexpected solution: mochiko flour. In addition to a handy rectangular format and addictively chewy dough, Mochiko introduces some unexpected toppings like soy-braised beef and Japanese curry.

226 Kearny St