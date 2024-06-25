Leisure > Food

The Best Pizza in San Francisco Right Now

Square, round, red, white — the San Francisco scene is exploding with excellent pies

By Flora Tsapovsky
June 25, 2024 6:18 am
Tartine Manufactory uses a part-sourdough, part-fermented dough to make their pies
A pie from Tartine Manufactory
Tartine Manufactory

What makes pizza truly great? Endless Reddit debates and Instagram comment fights could never answer this highly subjective question. Some swear by thin crust, others like their pizza chewy, some prefer traditional while others welcome innovation. Allow us to gently intervene and offer our take on the best pies in town. This is the best pizza in San Francisco right now.

Tartine Manufactory

The city’s beloved destination for bread and tartines recently relaunched its dinner service, which means the return of the pizza. Served at one of the prettiest spaces in the Mission, these pizzas feature a sourdough crust and unusual toppings like pickled ramps and preserved lemon. The delicious pies are best accompanied by one of Tartine’s tangy salads. 

595 Alabama St

Che Fico

Chef David Nayfeld is an aficionado of Italian cuisine, and his pizzas are popular for a reason. At Che Fico, his bustling Divisadero restaurant, Nayfeld serves perfectly chubby, wood-fired pies that deliver burnt edges and pack tons of flavor. You can’t go wrong with the classic Margherita, but Nayfeld’s fiery, cheesy take on the pineapple pie is also a must. And if you’re in Napa this summer, find Nayfeld’s pizza participating at the CIA at Copia’s World Pizza Tour

838 Divisadero St

The square pepperoni pie from Il Parco pairs wonderfully with a glass of white wine
The square pepperoni pie from Il Parco pairs wonderfully with a glass of white wine.
Evan Sung

Il Parco

Conveniently located on the edge of the exciting Presidio Tunnel Tops park, Il Parco is a new outdoor cafe loaded with goodies. The specialty here is pizza-like topped focaccia breads, made and assembled in-house. The pillowy dough and indulgent toppings (did someone say mortadella and burrata?) go well with a glass of white and waterfront views. 

215 Lincoln Blvd

Damn Fine Co.

Tucked away in the Outer Sunset, Damn Fine isn’t only a great neighborhood spot but also a top destination for creative, satisfying pizza. Standouts include the Pig in the Woods — a tantalizing combination of pancetta, enoki and truffle mushrooms — and Via Verde, a green stunner topped with gremolata and asparagus. Eat on-site or take your pie to nearby Ocean Beach.

3410 Judah St

A pepperoni pie from Flour and Water Pizzeria. Also try the cacio e pepe pizza.
A pepperoni pie from Flour & Water
Kristen Loken

Flour & Water

This San Francisco staple might be known for its inventive pasta menu, but North Beach’s Flour & Water, with its adjacent pizza shop, is equally compelling. Don’t sleep on the selection of white pies like the cacio e pepe, which is especially indulgent. The pizza shop also sells pies by the slice for those seeking just a little taste of gooey goodness. 

532 Columbus Ave

Casaro Osteria

There’s something distinctly Italian about Casaro, a relatively new restaurant in the Marina. Perhaps it’s the open kitchen or the colorful plates, imported from Calabria by the owners. Whatever it is, the backdrop for joyful pizza consumption couldn’t be better. The pizza here is big on cheese and puffed edges, and the toppings span from prosciutto and ‘nduja to oyster mushrooms and Parmigiano wafers. 

2136 Union St

The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
 In a city rich with culinary history, these are the classics still worth a reservation

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana

Fans claim that this North Beach institution serves the best Neapolitan pie in town. Indeed, the always-packed Tony’s is the home for Tony Gemignani’s classic hand-tossed pizza, always served piping-hot and bubbling with cheese. Both the classic American and the classic Italian sections are worthy of attention — do one from both, if you can.

1570 Stockton St

Outta Sight

Chef Eric Ehler creates pizza magic at his small Tenderloin shop. While the NYC-style dough delivers on both chewiness and crunch, the aces are the toppings — think small touches that upgrade classics, like aged mozzarella and pickled peppers. A new Chinatown location is opening soon, bringing together pizza and Chinese flavors.

422 Larkin St

Mochiko's chicken curry pizza, made gluten free using mochiko flour
Mochiko’s chicken curry pizza, made gluten free using mochiko flour.
Mochiko Mochi Pizza

Mochiko Mochi Pizza

Delicious, gluten-free pizza is hard to find, but this mini chain (which just opened two new locations in San Francisco and Palo Alto) jumps over the hurdle with an unexpected solution: mochiko flour. In addition to a handy rectangular format and addictively chewy dough, Mochiko introduces some unexpected toppings like soy-braised beef and Japanese curry. 

226 Kearny St

More Like This

The Y'at at Mercato di Che Fico
Where to Get the Tastiest Sandwiches in SF Right Now
a man playing a giant drum outside with tassels hanging from it
It’s Night Market Season in San Francisco. Here Are 5 of the Best.
different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries
The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco
Bar Sprezzatura in San Francisco, one of our favorite first date spots in the city
10 Spots for Drinking and Dining on a First Date in SF

Leisure > Food
San Francisco > Food
Flora Tsapovsky is a food, culture and style writer. Flora covers the evolution of food, culture, style and tech trends; their meaning, implications and intersections. Her work has appeared in Elle, Eater, Wired, Food & Wine,...Read More

Most Popular

The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance
Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 
Water glass
New Study Suggests Fasting Can Help With Type 2 Diabetes
From cowboy boots to Supreme tees this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Backpacks, Cowboy Boots and Supreme Tees
A shot of Harrison Ford reading a script in a hot tub.
Remember When Actors Didn’t Need to Get Ripped for Roles?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance
Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 
Water glass
New Study Suggests Fasting Can Help With Type 2 Diabetes
From cowboy boots to Supreme tees this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Backpacks, Cowboy Boots and Supreme Tees
A shot of Harrison Ford reading a script in a hot tub.
Remember When Actors Didn’t Need to Get Ripped for Roles?

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Tartine Manufactory uses a part-sourdough, part-fermented dough to make their pies

The Best Pizza in San Francisco Right Now

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours

pints of strawberries in black containers

Summer’s Most Beloved Berry Is the Star in This Breakfast Staple

Matcha, Berries, Hibiscus Cheesecake at the Alinea Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois

Should Chefs Be Allowed to Copyright Their Dishes? 

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco