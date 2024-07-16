A Guide to the Best Fish Markets in San Francisco

When it comes to fresh fish, the Bay Area is an embarrassment of riches. Where else can you call the “Fish Phone” (650-726-8724) to find catches fresh off the boat? The most popular fish markets in San Francisco pull from abundant local waters and fly in hard-to-find delicacies from as far away as Japan and Australia. Amid all the options, we found nine that stand out.

A spread of fresh fish fillets from Bryan’s Market Bryan’s Market

The epic fish counter earns the spotlight at this Pacific Heights grocery store that’s owned and operated by wholesaler Flannery Seafood, giving it the advantage of a fish selection that’s fresher than most. Flannery’s longstanding relationships with fishermen around the world have made it a go-to for local restaurants, and at Bryan’s, it’s all at your fingertips to take home. Summertime means brisk business for sushi-grade ahi flown in from Australia and Hawaii. It’s also soft-shell crab season, “and we can hardly keep them in the counter,” says Morgan Flannery, the founder’s granddaughter.

3445 California Street

Run by two chefs who quit their restaurant jobs to become fishmongers, Billingsgate specializes in sustainable local catches. The Noe Valley storefront packs a lot into its tiny footprint, and the selection is always pristine. There’s the seafood counter, a café offering treats like lobster salad and poke, and the occasional cooking class. The shop is the retail presence of larger operation Four Star Seafood, a wholesaler that supplies many local restaurants.

3859 24th Street

Seafood Center is a quintessential neighborhood surprise: a family-owned fishmonger tucked between a pub and a post office. The storefront has been serving the Richmond District community for 37 years, where customers choose from tray upon tray of fresh whole fish, complete with head and tail (though you’ll find previously frozen imports, too). If that sounds intimidating, the fishmongers are happy to clean the fish for you. Known for their live Dungeness crabs, don’t miss the season, which runs through the end of July.

831 Clement Street

It’s not often that you find sushi-grade fish at bargain prices. Specialty seafood flown in from Japan serves as a primer for the curious and a lifeline to those hungry for home. The San Francisco location of this supermarket mini chain at the Japan Center Malls has earned a loyal following for its take out sashimi platters, but that’s just the beginning. Katsuo tataki (bonito), house-marinated ikura (salmon roe) and tako (octopus) are just a few of the surprises hiding in the seafood aisle.

1737 Post Street

Sure, it has “meats” in its name, but don’t be fooled — this Sunset District grocery boasts a fish counter that rivals the best of them, in addition to a stellar butcher. For 70 years, this second-generation family-owned business has been building community rapport, and there’s always a friendly face to help with your seafood selection. Before you leave, cruise by the condiment aisle to pick up supplies for a saucy accompaniment.

490 Taraval Street

Anne Svedise, who helms this Petaluma-based operation, stands out in a sea of male fishmongers. She was born into the business: her parents operated a fishing boat, and Svedise was breaking down 80-pound halibuts before she was a teen. The ocean-kissed offerings are about as fresh as you can find. Svedise sources locally and sustainably, selling at farmers’ markets throughout California. Catch her every Saturday at the North Beach Farmers’ Market, next to the Joe DiMaggio Playground, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

725 Greenwich Street

H&H’s Ceviche, prepared with fish caught hook-and-line near Santa Cruz. H&H Fresh Fish Co.

What began as a humble outfit operating out of Santa Cruz Harbor in 2003 has made its way to 15 farmers’ markets throughout the Bay Area, with two in San Francisco. The “H&H” behind the magic — couple Hans Haveman and Heidi Rhodes — launched the first CSF (Community Supported Fishery) club in California in 2012 and personally source and sell their fish, much of it caught by hook-and-line within 50 miles of Santa Cruz.

Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One Ferry Building #50, 1 Ferry Plaza

Clement Street Farmers’ Market: Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

244 Clement Street

Since 2017, chef Luke Johnson has been building a little fish utopia, going from a pop-up to a market and restaurant that offers top-tier seafood. While eat-in diners munch on fish and chips paired with locally-brewed IPAs, head straight to the seafood counter for the ultra-fresh catch of the day. At the height of summer, that means halibut, sole, king salmon and more. Located a few blocks from the ocean in the Outer Sunset, a beachy seafood boil is calling your name.

4542 Irving Street

Home of the $1 oyster, this no-frills fish market in the Mission is an institution among seafood lovers, offering great value for its super fresh bounty. You’ll find tanks of live Maine lobsters and crabs, plus an array of shellfish — though you might want to invest in a knife because you’ll have to shuck them at home. Not many markets have the staying power of this seafood staple, which has been in operation for more than three decades.

2687 Mission Street