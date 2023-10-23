Various kitchen products from W&P, now on sale
Make Your Kitchen More Sustainable and Useful via This W&P Sale

Reusable, handsome kitchen wares are 20% off

By Kirk Miller
October 23, 2023 11:50 am
While we’re used to utilizing W&P products for our cocktails — they make a bunch of fancy ice trays — the brand is more about creating sustainability-minded kitchen products that can replace single-use items. So items are reusable and also built with space, portability and even design (utilitarian but clean and handsome) in mind.

Right now W&P is taking 20% off sitewide during a flash sale, which is a good time to test out their kitchen wares.

Our suggestion? Try their Sustainable Kitchen Starter Set, an 8-, 13- or 20-piece collection featuring a mix of seal-tight glass bowls, reusable silicone bags and pieces from the new reusable stretch collection. If that’s a bit much, buy a few items individually, particularly if you’re going back to the office more often and want to bring your own food: We recommend the Lunch Box, Ceramic Travel Mug and Travel Utensil Set. And note that many of these items are available in several different colors.

The sale at W&P ends today, so act fast.

SHOP THE SALE HERE

