Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
While we’re used to utilizing W&P products for our cocktails — they make a bunch of fancy ice trays — the brand is more about creating sustainability-minded kitchen products that can replace single-use items. So items are reusable and also built with space, portability and even design (utilitarian but clean and handsome) in mind.
Right now W&P is taking 20% off sitewide during a flash sale, which is a good time to test out their kitchen wares.
We’re Loving W&P’s Latest Reusable, On-The-Go Bottle
Meet our new favorite insulated drink receptacle
Our suggestion? Try their Sustainable Kitchen Starter Set, an 8-, 13- or 20-piece collection featuring a mix of seal-tight glass bowls, reusable silicone bags and pieces from the new reusable stretch collection. If that’s a bit much, buy a few items individually, particularly if you’re going back to the office more often and want to bring your own food: We recommend the Lunch Box, Ceramic Travel Mug and Travel Utensil Set. And note that many of these items are available in several different colors.
The sale at W&P ends today, so act fast.
