Leisure > Food

Can You Create Food Out of Thin Air? This Startup Thinks So.

Solar Foods has big plans for a small microbe

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 19, 2024 1:57 pm
Solein protein
Solar Foods has made protein using carbon dioxide and energy alone.
Solar Foods

Watch enough science fiction set in the distant future, and eventually you’ll see it: a device that’s capable of generating a meal instantly, from seemingly nowhere. (The replicators on Star Trek are probably the best-known example of this.) It’s an appealing idea: what wouldn’t you eat if you could make a meal from nothing? But it’s also the kind of science fictional technology that seems far too implausible to actually exist.

Except for the fact that one startup has done something along those very lines. The Finnish company Solar Foods recently began producing a protein called Solein at Factory 01, a facility in the city of Vantaa. Solein is a protein powder made using carbon dioxide and energy. As The Guardian‘s Jasper Jolly reports, the company’s co-founders began exploring ways to cultivate microbes that thrive by, in Jolly’s phrasing, “oxidising hydrogen.”

Solar Foods’ offerings have been sold in Singapore, including both a gelato and a snack bar. As per The Guardian‘s reporting, the company has its sights on the U.K. and E.U. markets next. Solein isn’t the only instance of a microbe being used to create a versatile protein — the company Nature’s Fynd is also exploring this space. And for Solar Foods’ founders, the fact that Solein can be created under harsh conditions is part of the appeal.

“Factory 01 demonstrates it is possible to grow protein from start to finish under one roof, year-round even in the harsh Northern conditions of Finland — and to do it all sustainably and in a commercially viable manner,” said the company’s CEO and co-founder, Pasi Vainikka, in a statement.

Start the Day Right With These 5 Protein-Packed Breakfasts
Start the Day Right With These 5 Protein-Packed Breakfasts
 Even notorious breakfast-skippers will come to the table for these meals

With climate change having an adverse effect on farming around the world, scientists will need to think creatively when it comes to new ways of producing food. Can one answer to this be found brewing up in a facility north of Helsinki? If so, Solar Foods has big things in mind. “Factory 02 will eventually scale up the bioprocess as well as the production process: it would not be located in an industrial park, it would more likely fill an industrial park,” Vainikka said.

More Like This

Dairy Free Fy Yogurt from Nature's Fynd
This Grocery Store Brand Emerged From NASA Research at Yellowstone
A man running on the road in the heat.
How to Boost Your Longevity With “Heat Shock Proteins”
Cuts of beef tenderloin - a startup called Air Protein is attempting to create animal-free versions of meat by pulling CO2 from the air
California Startup Air Protein Is Turning Purified Carbon Dioxide Into Animal-Free Meat
A tub of Super Coffee against a coffee-inspired background.
Is There Any Point to Drinking Coffee With Protein in It?

Leisure > Food
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 2024 Masters.
Ratings Show Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Stardom Is Far From Confirmed
The South Summit of Mount Everest from Camp VII in Nepal.
Excerpt: What Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air” Got Wrong About Everest
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
An illustration of two phones with hands extending from them. Can friendship apps really lead to true friends? Our writer tested two of them to find out.
Do Friendship Apps Work? One Man Swiped to Find Out.
Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.
Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday
The 11 Best Vetiver Colognes On the Market
11 Fresh and Unique Vetiver Colognes We Love

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Solein protein

Can You Create Food Out of Thin Air? This Startup Thinks So.

a collage of clothes on a background

Closet Constructor: Clogging Up the Feeds

A bottle and glass of Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara

What’s the Sudden Big Deal About Yamazaki Whisky?

Find the best body hair trimmer for you

The 6 Best Electric Body Hair Trimmers for All Needs

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District