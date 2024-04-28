Wellness > Mental Health

Review: The Wellness Benefits of Using a Weighted Pillow

Meditation is better with Quiet Mind's nine-pound cushion

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
April 28, 2024 7:05 am
A pile of weighted pillows from Quiet Mind against a soothing cosmic background. Here's our review of their Original Weighted Pillow.
You've heard of weighted blankets. But what about weighted pillows?
Jeremy Thomas/Unsplash; Quiet Mind

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Earlier this year, I wrote about my experience sampling Therabody’s SmartGoggles. The sleep mask-shaped headgear mixes slow-wave vibrations and temple massage to help you relax. Perfect before bed, if you’ve got a hangover or you’re trying to get a half hour of meditation in.

Recently, I’ve added a product to my SmartGoggle sessions that’s somehow made them even more effective (and I have the rested heart-rate states to prove it): a weighted pillow from Quiet Mind. Here’s why you should add a weighted pillow to your wellness routine, and why I love Quiet Mind’s design in particular.

What’s a Weighted Pillow?

As opposed to your standard bed or couch pillow, a weighted pillow is a cushion filled with plastic pellets or glass beads, designed to make it heavier. Most are somewhere between five and 15 pounds. Like weighted blankets — which are trumpeted for their soothing abilities — weighted pillows are meant to relieve stress. If you google “anxiety pillow,” your search engine will spit out tons of weighted pillows.

How is a heavy pillow supposed to calm people down? There’s actually some science at play here. It boils down to deep pressure stimulation (DPS), or the idea that when pressure is applied to your body, you’re able to shift from sympathetic nervous system signaling (that’s the system responsible for the “fight or flight” response) to the parasympathetic nervous system (the system responsible for “rest and digest” conditions).

In hormonal terms: you’re subbing out cortisol for serotonin. The process works because weighted products can simulate the feeling of a calming embrace. With a little sensory nudge, you can immediately feel more grounded, more secure.

Review: End Your Evening With 15 Minutes of Therabody’s SmartGoggles
Review: End Your Evening With 15 Minutes of Therabody’s SmartGoggles
 We put the vibrating, massaging and heated eye mask to the test

This isn’t going to have the same level of impact for everybody: Young people, people with autism, people with ADHD and people with insomnia can all expect a more powerful experience with a weighted pillow. (Here is one study extolling the efficacy of deep pressure therapy.) And it’s situational, too: If you’re tired at the end of a stressful day, or vulnerable while opening up to a friend or family member, the pillow may feel more effective.

But the general idea is that the heft of weighted products is not a mere gimmick. And it might be especially useful in weighted pillows, considering you’re not just overwhelmed by the weight — you can actually hug it back.

Why We Like Quiet Mind

The founder of Quiet Mind, Mikey Goldman, has ADHD. He invented the product and found that it helped him cope with “the anxiety and stress of everyday life.” I loved this line from the brand’s About section: “Our story in bringing this company to market with so much incredible support is proof that when an ADHD mind goes quiet, magic ensues.”

If you’re an adult in the market for a weighted pillow, I feel confident recommending Quiet Mind’s Original Weighted Pillow, in medium (nine pounds). If you’re getting one for a kid, go for the small (six pounds). Meanwhile, I’d avoid the large size, unless you’re large of stature, or looking for some serious heft. It’s massive.

The medium, though, is a perfect size: heavy yet huggable, soft yet sturdy. It has glass beads (instead of plastic), which I appreciate, and the exterior seems like it will hold up well over time. I typically use it for meditation sessions with my SmartGoggles, as mentioned earlier, but I’ve also laid my neck against it, to ease tension while stretching, and have used it as a lap “laptop desk” as the height happens to be perfect for it.

I’ll acknowledge the price is steep. You could get three brand-new sleep pillows from Brooklinen for the same amount. But if you think of it as more of a specialty wellness product, which you can add to your mental-health toolbox, I think it makes the price tag a little more palatable.

Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow
Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow
Quiet Mind : $179 – $199

More Like This

A man gardening in Aldworth, Berkshire, March 1945.
We’ve Got Exclusive Deals on Gardening Tools and Accessories
a collage of the best activewear brands to know
15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
A collage of images of Patagonia clothing, synthetic microfibers, microplastics, laundry and bodies of water. Our story looks at Patagonia's microplastics problem.
Patagonia’s Major Microplastic Problem
A pair of Elephant Balls, the grip strength training tool, in front of a picture of the savanna.
This Weird Tool Will Improve Your Grip Strength

Leisure > Gear
Wellness > Mental Health
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2017, he's covered a wide range of topics, including wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently edits IH's wellness newsletter The Charge....Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
Bare-knuckle boxer Bobby Gunn
Excerpt: Meet Bobby Gunn, a Bare-Knuckle Boxing Father of Two
Luke Little of the Cubs pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
Michael Penix Jr. reacts after the beating Utah Utes.
Michael Penix Jr. Was the Biggest Shock of the NFL Draft. We Spoke With Him.
A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Mental Health, Right This Way

A pile of weighted pillows from Quiet Mind against a soothing cosmic background. Here's our review of their Original Weighted Pillow.

The Wellness Benefits of Using a Weighted Pillow

Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.

Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 

Two men, one a Republican and one a Democrat, sitting at a coffee shop in an illustration. We spoke with two men, one a Trump voter and one a Biden voter, about how they became friends despite political differences.

One’s a Conservative, One’s a Liberal. Here’s Their Secret to Friendship.

An illustration of two tennis players fist-bumping. We discuss why tennis friends are so great for your longevity.

The Mighty Fellowship of Tennis Partners

Explore More Mental Health

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District