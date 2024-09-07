Wellness > Mental Health

The Government Is Making It Easier to Get (Some) ADHD Medication

Are more quota upates on the way?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 7, 2024 4:26 pm
ADHD medication
A government decision should make it easier to get ADHD medication.
George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you have a sense that a growing number of people have been getting diagnosed with ADHD, you’re not imagining things — the number of people diagnosed with the condition is indeed on the rise. That’s good news for people for whom a new diagnosis can mean improved quality of living. Where things get a little trickier has to do with the medication prescribed for people with ADHD, which has been experiencing shortages.

It makes sense: if there’s a finite amount of medication and more people who need it, there’s a fundamental problem of supply and demand. That’s what’s led the Drug Enforcement Agency to update its guidelines this week on the amount of certain ADHD medication — specifically, Vyvanse —that can legally be produced.

In formal terms, the DEA announced that it is “adjusting the 2024 aggregate production quota for the schedule II controlled substances lisdexamfetamine and d-amphetamine (for conversion).” As Beth Mole explained at Ars Technica, the DEA is able to regulate this medication due to its classification as a Schedule II drug.

The previous production quota for lisdexamfetamine was 26,500 kilograms. Following the DEA’s announcement, that has been increased to 32,736 kilograms.

Can Morning Exercise Help Adults With ADHD Manage Their Symptoms?
Can Morning Exercise Help Adults With ADHD Manage Their Symptoms?
 Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye” recently made the claim. So let’s take a closer look at the link between movement and harnessing your focus.

As Christina Caron reported at The New York Times, the DEA factored in guidance from the FDA in updating its guidelines. There’s one big caveat here, though: Vyvanse isn’t the only medication used to treat ADHD, and it’s led medical professionals to keep their fingers crossed that more changes are on the way.

“I hope they are planning for similar production increases for other stimulants,” psychiatrist Dr. David Grunwald told the Times. We’ll see what the coming months have in store.

More Like This

A pictograph of brains with puzzles, one is scrambled and one is assembled.
Please Don’t Let TikTok Diagnose You with Adult ADHD
A pile of weighted pillows from Quiet Mind against a soothing cosmic background. Here's our review of their Original Weighted Pillow.
Review: The Wellness Benefits of Using a Weighted Pillow
A cat's cradle illustration with red hands.
How to Defeat Your Pesky Task Paralysis
The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest
The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024
I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair
A close-up of High Wire's Jimmy Red bourbon, made from bourbon is made from 100% Jimmy Red corn
Heirloom Corn Is Going to Redefine the Bourbon Industry
Three new watches from Doxa, A. Lange & Söhne, and IWC, which were some of our favorite new watch releases of August 2024
The 14 Best Watches of the Past Month
Eric Leija practices with a kettlebell.
The Fitness Secrets of Eric Leija, Kettlebell Master
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
Dierks Bentley holding a glass of whiskey in a rickhouse
Dierks Bentley’s New Bourbon Could Be a Hit 

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

ADHD medication

The Government Is Making It Easier to Get (Some) ADHD Medication

A man kiteboarding through the water, on Hatteras Island in North Carolina, with green reeds in the foreground

A Pilgrimage to the Promised Land of Kiteboarding

Eric Leija practices with a kettlebell.

The Fitness Secrets of Eric Leija, Kettlebell Master

On Last Season Sale

On’s Last-Season Sale Is Like Cloud Watching, But for Your Feet

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia