For One Day Only, the Best Running Tights on the Market Are on Sale

As far as boutique running brands go, Tracksmith remains king of the hill — championed for their heritage-inspired aesthetic, innovative fabrics and streamlined designs, the Boston-based athletic brand’s collection of sleek apparel and gear appeals to the Olympian and amateur runner alike, including a number of us here at InsideHook.
Unfortunately, Tracksmith’s cult following also means that the brand rarely feels compelled to throw sales. Given their infrequency, when the running brand does toss stock on sale, it’s almost always worth the investment. Such is the case right this instant, with a flash sale on Tracksmith’s bestselling running tights.
Specifically, Tracksmith is offering markdowns on their Turnover Collection. For those unfamiliar, that’s Tracksmith’s signature performance tights, crafted from the brand’s Italian-made Inverno Blend and decked out with the latest and greatest design detailing — gel pouches, zipper pockets, a waist drawstring and more.
The bottoms are available in lined and unlined versions, in both full and 9″ half-tight lengths — the former is currently discounted by $25 and the later is discounted by $20. The only catch? The sale ends tonight. Snag the on-sale Tracksmith gear while you still can below.
Shop the Tracksmith Sale
