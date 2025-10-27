Nike’s Next Project Is a Powered Boost for Runners

In the last decade, there’s been a significant uptick in interest in e-bikes, with a corresponding boost in sales. The reasons for this aren’t difficult to understand: a system that can supplement a rider’s pedaling is a significant incentive to get someone cycling. The growing popularity of e-bikes in bike share programs is one aspect of that. In turn, this raises another question: what if there was technology that did for runners and walkers what e-bike hardware does for cyclists?



If that question intrigues you, we have good news: Nike is at work at developing a system for runners and walkers that would boost the action of, well, running or walking. The design they’ve debuted looks equally familiar and high-tech: essentially a running shoe connected to a mechanism that wraps around the wearer’s ankle.



“Project Amplify started with a single question: What if we could find a way to help athletes move faster and farther with less energy and a lot more fun?” explained Nike’s VP of Create The Future, Emerging Sport and Innovation, Michael Donaghu, in a statement. “At its core, Project Amplify is about seamlessly adding a little more power to your stride. The fun comes from realizing you can do more than you thought you could — whatever ‘more’ means to you.”



As part of a feature for The Guardian, Sean Ingle described what it is like to run while wearing a Project Amplify prototype. “[A]t one point I jog up the 150-metre ramp on Nike’s campus which has a 15.63% incline – without being remotely out of breath,” Ingle wrote — adding that he embarked on the run with a bruised toe, yet only felt relatively small amounts of pain while trying out the system.

Nike’s announcement of the project offered a few more details, including who the target audience is: runners with “between a 10- and 12-minute mile pace.” Nike has yet to set a firm on-sale date for the system; instead, there’s a reference to “a broad consumer launch in the coming years” while the company continues its testing. If there’s a comparable market for these to the one for e-bikes — and if the price is right — this could be a literal game-changer.