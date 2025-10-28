Wellness > Running

One Mountain Runner’s Legal Odyssey May Be Over Soon

A record-setting run landed one runner in legal trouble

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 28, 2025 11:21 am EDT
Grand Teton Mountain
Running up this mountain could lead to legal issues.
Natalie Behring/Getty Images

For a specific type of runner, the summit of a mountain is a destination and an adventure rolled into one. And when you consider the mindset of a mountain runner, it isn’t hard to see why the top of Grand Teton Mountain would look appealing. For one such runner, making it up the side of the mountain was a landmark achievement; unfortunately, it was also a landmark achievement that landed him in jail.

That’s the situation that Michelino Sunseri recently found himself in. Sunseri set a new record for ascending and then descending Grand Teton; unfortunately, the National Park Service was more concerned with his route, which led to his arrest. An online petition calling for his release observes that Sunseri was following a similar path to other mountain runners who had taken the same trek — and who were not imprisoned as a result of their feats.

The Associated Press’s Ed White reports that prosecutors and Sunseri are nearing an agreement that would allow the runner to face community service rather than doing hard time. As White notes, at issue is whether or not Sunseri spent two minutes of the nearly three hours he took going up and down the mountain on a trail where access was forbidden.

In the running community, many of Sunseri’s peers were concerned with his fate and sought his release. “The prosecutor and NPS have ignored multiple offers of a civil compromise and volunteer work, instead choosing to spend tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on drawn-out litigation to drive Michelino out of his community,” filmmaker Connor Burkesmith wrote on Instagram earlier in 2025.

The Scene at the Super Bowl of Trail Running
The Scene at the Super Bowl of Trail Running
 Cowbells, headlamps and fondue: We spent a wild week in Chamonix spectating the apex of the red-hot sport

What are the next steps that would bring Sunseri’s legal fight to a close? According to the Associated Press, a judge still needs to approve the agreement, which would see the case dismissed as long as Sunseri put in, as White phrases it, “60 hours of community service and a course on wilderness stewardship.” Another hearing is slated to take place in November; perhaps then, all sides can find a mutually beneficial solution.

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

