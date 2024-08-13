The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Oakland

Despite the fact that one of Oakland’s most prized vegan gems — the Michelin-acknowledged Lion Dance Cafe — recently closed its doors, the ever-evolving city has plenty to offer when it comes to plant-based delights. Whether you’re completely vegan or just enjoy eating vegetable-forward, the city has some really tasty restaurants serving expertly-prepared produce of all kinds. From hearty lunch bowls to sophisticated prix fixe menus, here’s where to find the best vegan food in Oakland.

Located on the verge of the lively, restaurant-packed Temescal neighborhood, Kitava stands apart, thanks to its affordable and versatile menu. Focusing on lunch bowls, the sunny restaurant has many vegan options, from a hearty plantain bowl to vegan carrot muffins if you’re just looking to grab a snack.

375 40th St

This relatively new Ethiopian cafe is welcoming and intimate, and it’s quickly become a local go-to for perfectly spiced stews and veggie combo plates. Desta leans into Ethiopian cuisine’s love of all things veggie and serves balanced stews made with lentils, peas and potatoes. They also have an excellent vegan breakfast sandwich with cashew cheese and a zingy special sauce.

303a Oakland Ave

Acknowledged by local vegans as one of the best restaurants in the whole Bay Area, trustworthy Millenium specializes in light but elevated dishes that just happen to be plant based. Here you can dine on a miso-glazed cauliflower steak dusted with dukkah and a watermelon and peach gazpacho, all served in a charming interior. If you’re aiming to explore the kitchen’s versatility and love of textures, order the four-course prix-fixe menu for $70 a person.

5912 College Ave

Loved for its vegan Asian fusion, Golden Lotus — located in downtown Oakland — serves as a mighty destination for lunch or takeout. Tofu rules the menu, proving equally good in fried egg rolls or in a Vietnamese sweet and sour soup. Speaking of soups, all the spicy, fragrant vegetable-based options here are great.

1301 Franklin St

In a world ruled by juicy birria, north Oakland’s La Venganza boldly offers a vegan alternative, and it’s delicious. Only a year in business, the casual spot already has a loyal following — customers are loving the sweet potato tacos and the plant-based carne asada burritos. Everything is executed in top taqueria fashion without compromises.

6419 Telegraph Ave

Roasted and Raw is a casual, counter-service eatery specializing in bowls and hand-helds. Roasted and Raw

This casual, counter-service eatery specializes in healthy, satisfying bowls and hand-held foods, which are all vegan. Consider the crispy empanadas, stuffed with walnut chorizo, or the falafel burger with hummus and plant-based feta. All ingredients taste authentic and fresh, and the options are plentiful, no matter what you’re craving.

607 14th St

Another wonderful Mexican spot, Rico Rico creatively approaches vegan fare by using marinated hibiscus, sautéed zucchini, fried cauliflower and other interesting plant-based options in their tacos. The salads here are vibrant, and the burritos are perfect for a picnic at nearby Lake Merritt.

677 Rand Ave

You can always count on Indian food when it comes to plant-based eating. At Taava, many curries are made with coconut milk for a delicious vegan result, and a lot of their specialty regional Indian and Pakistani dishes can be made vegan upon request.

Inside Forage Kitchen, 478 25th St