Culture > Sports

Pete Carroll Continues Utter Domination of the Eagles

The 72-year-old has never lost to Philly as head coach of the Seahawks

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
December 19, 2023 12:16 pm
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who has never lost to the Philadelphia Eagles with this team
Pete Carroll was all smiles after grounding the Eagles.
Jane Gershovich/Getty

It took a perfect pass from backup quarterback Drew Lock that hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba in stride in the end zone to give the Seahawks the lead with 28 seconds to play, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll continued his dominance over the Eagles with a victory on Monday Night Football.

The oldest coach in the NFL at 72 years old, Carroll took over in Seattle in 2010 and has faced Philadelphia eight times during his tenure with the Seahawks. Following Monday night’s 20-17 upset win, Carroll is now an immaculate 8-for-8 against the Eagles as coach of the Seahawks.

Four of Carroll’s wins over the Eagles have come in Seattle and four have come on the road in Philadelphia. Monday’s win in Seattle also gives Carroll a win over every coach who has been in charge of the Eagles since 2010: Andy Reid (1-0), Chip Kelly (1-0), Doug Pederson (5-0) and Nick Sirianni (1-0).

Pete Carroll Once Beefed With Robert Kraft Over Bologna Sandwiches
Pete Carroll Once Beefed With Robert Kraft Over Bologna Sandwiches
 Carroll was the head coach in New England before Bill Belichick took over

With three weeks left to play, the Seahawks (7-7) are back in contention for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Eagles are also shaping up to be a playoff team, but are no longer the top seed in the conference after losing three in a row to drop to 10-4 on the year. It’s too early to predict how playoff seeding will shake out, but it’s entirely possible the Seahawks will draw the Eagles in the first round of the postseason and have to travel to Philadelphia for Carroll’s ninth game against the team he has dominated for more than a decade.

If that happens, Carroll and his team will have to look back at last night’s win, which snapped a four-game losing streak (the first time the Seahawks have lost four in a row in 14 seasons under Carroll).

“What an event for our crowd and our fans and the following and all that,” Carroll said after Monday’s win. “What a beautiful night for a Monday Night Football game. To make it that dramatic, incredible football game. Nobody will forget that game. We’re thrilled to get that game. It’s been a really difficult stretch. We played great football. The team is on a high. Every game, we’ve been in it. Every game we’ve had a chance. We just weren’t able to get over the hump. This was a huge ballgame for us, of course going into the final stretch here.” 

If the Seahawks keep rolling for three more weeks, perhaps Carroll will get a shot at his ninth win over Philly.

More Like This

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers.
Top NFL Storylines of Week 15: Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott calls a play at the line of scrimmage.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 15 Games
The National Football League logo on the field.
Is the AFC or the NFC the NFL’s Best Conference?
Quarterback Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass.
Pair of Unheralded Rookie Quarterbacks Star on “Monday Night Football”

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

a collage of flannel shirts on a tree background
The Best Flannel Shirts to Channel Your Inner Lumberjack
Brand new Apple Watch Series 9 watches are displayed during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California.
Apple to Pause Sale of Newest Watches Due to Patent Dispute
You can't go wrong with any of these brands.
12 Women’s Bag Brands Every Guy Should Know
Bob Dylan in 1973's "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid."
Surprise Release of ‘70s Bob Dylan Rarities Comes With a Catch
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers.
Top NFL Storylines of Week 15: Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who has never lost to the Philadelphia Eagles with this team

Pete Carroll Continues Utter Domination of the Eagles

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers.

Top NFL Storylines of Week 15: Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Let the Belichick-to-the-Chargers Rumors Begin

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott calls a play at the line of scrimmage.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 15 Games

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A collage of the best memes of 2023, including Barbenheimer, Donald Trump's mugshot, Kevin James shrugging and Kendall Roy as Ken

The 25 Best Memes of 2023, Explained

Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P

How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25

Longyearbyen, Svalbard

A Journey to Svalbard, the World’s Northernmost Permanent Settlement

Works from Deanna and Ed Templeton on display at "Copy Machine Manifestos"

At “Copy Machine Manifestos,” Zines Are Cemented in the Art World