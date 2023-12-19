Pete Carroll Continues Utter Domination of the Eagles

It took a perfect pass from backup quarterback Drew Lock that hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba in stride in the end zone to give the Seahawks the lead with 28 seconds to play, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll continued his dominance over the Eagles with a victory on Monday Night Football.

Drew Lock said to JSN before the touchdown: “Hey Jax, if you’re 1-on-1, I’m throwing you this pill.”



Absolute chills. pic.twitter.com/gad2bJPZ73 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 19, 2023

The oldest coach in the NFL at 72 years old, Carroll took over in Seattle in 2010 and has faced Philadelphia eight times during his tenure with the Seahawks. Following Monday night’s 20-17 upset win, Carroll is now an immaculate 8-for-8 against the Eagles as coach of the Seahawks.

Four of Carroll’s wins over the Eagles have come in Seattle and four have come on the road in Philadelphia. Monday’s win in Seattle also gives Carroll a win over every coach who has been in charge of the Eagles since 2010: Andy Reid (1-0), Chip Kelly (1-0), Doug Pederson (5-0) and Nick Sirianni (1-0).

With three weeks left to play, the Seahawks (7-7) are back in contention for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Eagles are also shaping up to be a playoff team, but are no longer the top seed in the conference after losing three in a row to drop to 10-4 on the year. It’s too early to predict how playoff seeding will shake out, but it’s entirely possible the Seahawks will draw the Eagles in the first round of the postseason and have to travel to Philadelphia for Carroll’s ninth game against the team he has dominated for more than a decade.

If that happens, Carroll and his team will have to look back at last night’s win, which snapped a four-game losing streak (the first time the Seahawks have lost four in a row in 14 seasons under Carroll).

“What an event for our crowd and our fans and the following and all that,” Carroll said after Monday’s win. “What a beautiful night for a Monday Night Football game. To make it that dramatic, incredible football game. Nobody will forget that game. We’re thrilled to get that game. It’s been a really difficult stretch. We played great football. The team is on a high. Every game, we’ve been in it. Every game we’ve had a chance. We just weren’t able to get over the hump. This was a huge ballgame for us, of course going into the final stretch here.”

If the Seahawks keep rolling for three more weeks, perhaps Carroll will get a shot at his ninth win over Philly.