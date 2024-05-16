Culture > Sports

History Hints NFL’s Disrespect May Be a Good Sign for the Panthers

Carolina is the only team in the NFL without a primetime game

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 16, 2024 12:00 pm
Bryce Young of the Panthers warms up.
Bryce Young and the Panthers got no love from the NFL's schedule makers.
Grant Halverson/Getty

The worst team in the NFL last season at 2-15 despite following a somewhat respectable 7-10 campaign in ’22, the Carolina Panthers are crossing their paws that undersized sophomore quarterback Bryce Young will make a second-year leap and take a huge step forward this year. Based on how the National Football League has arranged this year’s schedule for the Panthers, the NFL does not think Young’s second year in the pros is going to be any better than his first.

Selected to host the New York Giants in Munich in Week 10 in a standalone spot on a Sunday morning stateside, the Panthers are not scheduled to play in a single primetime game during the upcoming season. They are the only team in the NFL to hold that distinction. Even the Patriots, underdogs in every game on their 17-game schedule (as are the Panthers), have one primetime game, as they will appear on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 against the New York Jets. The Colts, Cardinals and Titans also only have a single primetime game apiece.

Interestingly, the Cardinals and Colts, along with the Falcons and Texans, had zero primetime games last year, a distinction that only the Detroit Lions held two seasons ago. What a difference a couple of years can make in the Not-For-Long NFL as the Lions were a game away from the Super Bowl last season while the Texans were one of the league’s darlings and made a surprise playoff appearance, winning a game. The Colts were a game away from reaching the postseason and the Falcons, while not really a playoff contender last season, are favored to win their division following the addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason.

Why Do Athletes Warm Up With Equipment From Other Sports?
Why Do Athletes Warm Up With Equipment From Other Sports?
 Quarterbacks throwing basketballs, shortstops kicking soccer balls. What’s going on here?

Taking all of that into account, perhaps the NFL’s disrespect for the Panthers may not actually end up meaning that Carolina, who drafted explosive playmakers for Young at wideout (Xavier Legette), running back (Jonathan Brooks) and tight end (Ja’Tavion Sanders), is the worst team in the NFL this season. The Panthers, who have a first-time head coach in Dave Canales and traded their most accomplished defensive player, two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns, to the Giants, may not be good, but they could be better than expected. With a projected win total of 5.5, the Panthers can’t be much worse than last year and if they’re better than the NFL thinks maybe they’ll see primetime at the end of the year.

“It is still possible, with flexible scheduling, that the Panthers could get flexed into a national television window,” according to ProFootballTalk. “They’ll have to be a much better team than anyone expects for that to happen. As it is, the NFL is trying to keep the Panthers out of prime time.”

More Like This

The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
An alternate NFL logo.
Rumored in Netflix Deal, NFL Is a Mercenary in the Streaming Wars
Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game.
Do We Want Aaron Rodgers on the US Olympic Team?
Bill Belichick with Kevin Hart and Robert Kraft.
Brady Roast Offers More Proof Belichick-Kraft Relationship Is Burned

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
Caitlin Clark of the Fever reacts after being called for a foul.
Caitlin Clark Double-Doubles With TOs in Messy WNBA Debut
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort
Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

The logo for the new sports streaming service Venu.

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Team for Game-Changing Sports Streaming Service

Bryce Young of the Panthers warms up.

History Hints NFL’s Disrespect May Be a Good Sign for the Panthers

Late Yankees owner George Stienbrenner with Don Mattingly and Bernie Williams.

It’s Time to Remember the Team the Yankees Want to Forget

Caitlin Clark of the Fever reacts after being called for a foul.

Caitlin Clark Double-Doubles With TOs in Messy WNBA Debut

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco