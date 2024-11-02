Culture > Sports

Lions’ Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban

He seems unfazed by it

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 2, 2024 5:57 pm
Nick Saban broadcasting
ESPN College GameDay analyst and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban on set prior to a college football game between the Washington Huskies and Indiana Hoosiers on October 26, 2024.
James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is and is not appropriate behavior from a coach? There’s a fine line between pushing your players in training and flat-out abusing them. Sometimes that comes to light in the moment; at other times, it can take lengthy investigations to get to the bottom of things. And then there’s the case of now-retired Alabama football coach Nick Saban, about whom one of his former players shared a story in which Saban doesn’t come off terribly well.

The former player was Brian Branch, who played for Saban from 2020 to 2022. In an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Branch was asked if he had a Nick Saban story to tell. Turns out he did.

“I had gotten into it one day at practice,” Branch told hosts Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. “It was with a lineman, and he had hit me.” From there, things escalated until there was, in Branch’s words, “a defensive-offensive brawl.”

“Coach Saban snuck a little punch in with the offensive lineman,” Branch continued. He later clarified that it “just felt like a slap.”

How Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's Friendship Helped Them Rule Modern Football
How Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's Friendship Helped Them Rule Modern Football
 A look back at an HBO documentary that explores their four-decade alliance

As NJ.com’s Todderick Hunt pointed out in his article, Branch didn’t seem terribly fazed by the events. On the podcast itself, the St. Browns can be heard telling Branch that they can remove the audio of his Saban story; presumably, he’s fine with it reaching a wider audience. And in terms of coaches clashing with players, this doesn’t rank too close to the top of the charts.

For his part, Saban donned a Nittany Lion costume before Penn State’s game against Ohio State earlier today. Football can be a strange sport sometimes.

More Like This

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during pregame warm-ups
Nick Saban Is Feuding With Deion Sanders Over NIL in College Football
Kirby Smart
Report: Nick Saban, Kirby Smart Among NCAA Coaches With Lucrative Side Deals
How Alabama's Nick Saban Made Kickoff Days After Positive COVID-19 Test
How Alabama’s Nick Saban Made Kickoff Days After Positive COVID-19 Test
Nick Saban
Bruce Arians Intensifies Rumors Over Nick Saban’s Interest in NFL

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
a big metal pot of meat chili with a wooden spoon sticking out
A Guide to 11 Beloved Regional Chili Styles in the United States
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Men's mules from Del Toro, one of the under-the-radar men's shoe brands that guys should know
Four Shoe Brands That Should Be on Every Guy’s Radar
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Jason Kelce

Please Don't Troll Jason Kelce (or Anyone) Outside Football Games

Nick Saban broadcasting

Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban

Jason Kelce gives a thumbs up

Does Jason Kelce's Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

Ryder Cup trophy

Golf Enthusiasts Aren't Thrilled About Ryder Cup Ticket Prices

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar