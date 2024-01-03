In the unlikely event Aaron Rodgers is able to return from the injury that cost him all but of a handful of plays in Week 1 this season and lead the New York Jets to their first Super Bowl since they won it all in 1969 with Joe Namath starring at quarterback, an even unlikelier event will be that the former Green Bay Packer will be sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel’s couch to discuss his team’s success with the veteran comedian on late-night TV. Why? Among other reasons, Rodgers can’t take a joke.

Despite Rodgers’s possible lighthearted intentions, the one-time Super Bowl champ’s response to being mocked by Kimmel in March of 2023 for mentioning the so-called “Epstein List” alongside UFOs — and being called a “tin-foil hatter” — arrived this week on the Pat McAfee Show…and it was harsh.

A public persona who is a confirmed Y2K conspiracy guy and claims to have been visited by UFOs, Rodgers suggested to his buddy McAfee that Kimmel’s name might appear on the forthcoming list of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates. The list of the late sex offender’s associates is set to be revealed this week following a court order from a federal judge in December. Prominent individuals — including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton — are expected to appear in the documents, according to ABC News.

Kidding (?) around with McAfee, Rodgers said Kimmel’s name might appear on the list of Epstein‘s associates.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said, per Variety. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel, understandably, didn’t care for the association and hinted at the possibility of a defamation lawsuit. “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

It remains to be seen what facts there actually will be to debate, but it seems highly improbable Kimmel’s name will be linked with Epstein’s moving forward — by anyone other than Rodgers. The only thing that seems more difficult to believe is Rodgers appearing on Kimmel’s show and the only thing that seems more far-fetched is the Jets winning the Super Bowl for the first time in more than five decades.