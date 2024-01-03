Culture > Sports

How Are Jimmy Kimmel, Aaron Rodgers and Jeffrey Epstein Connected?

They really aren't at all, except by a potential defamation lawsuit

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 3, 2024 10:24 am
Aaron Rodgers looks on before the Jets kickoff.
Aaron Rodgers seems to have made himself an enemy in Jimmy Kimmel.
Cooper Neill/Getty

In the unlikely event Aaron Rodgers is able to return from the injury that cost him all but of a handful of plays in Week 1 this season and lead the New York Jets to their first Super Bowl since they won it all in 1969 with Joe Namath starring at quarterback, an even unlikelier event will be that the former Green Bay Packer will be sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel’s couch to discuss his team’s success with the veteran comedian on late-night TV. Why? Among other reasons, Rodgers can’t take a joke.

Despite Rodgers’s possible lighthearted intentions, the one-time Super Bowl champ’s response to being mocked by Kimmel in March of 2023 for mentioning the so-called “Epstein List” alongside UFOs — and being called a “tin-foil hatter” — arrived this week on the Pat McAfee Show…and it was harsh.

A public persona who is a confirmed Y2K conspiracy guy and claims to have been visited by UFOs, Rodgers suggested to his buddy McAfee that Kimmel’s name might appear on the forthcoming list of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates. The list of the late sex offender’s associates is set to be revealed this week following a court order from a federal judge in December. Prominent individuals — including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton — are expected to appear in the documents, according to ABC News.

Those Aaron Rodgers Appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” Are Paid
Those Aaron Rodgers Appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” Are Paid
 Rodgers reportedly makes over a million dollars annually from his appearances there

Kidding (?) around with McAfee, Rodgers said Kimmel’s name might appear on the list of Epstein‘s associates.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said, per Variety. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel, understandably, didn’t care for the association and hinted at the possibility of a defamation lawsuit. “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

It remains to be seen what facts there actually will be to debate, but it seems highly improbable Kimmel’s name will be linked with Epstein’s moving forward — by anyone other than Rodgers. The only thing that seems more difficult to believe is Rodgers appearing on Kimmel’s show and the only thing that seems more far-fetched is the Jets winning the Super Bowl for the first time in more than five decades.

More Like This

CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys celebrates after a play against the Lions.
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 17: Lamar Jackson, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Fields
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.
Russell Wilson Has the Money. Sean Payton Has the Power and Respect in Denver.
Justin Jefferson of the Vikings is tackled by two Detroit Lions.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 16 Games Including Lions-Vikings, Cowboys-Dolphins and Ravens-49ers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson Denies Fans Are Getting a Super Bowl Preview For Christmas

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Close-up view of the can cap with waterdrops. A canned cocktail is the number one drinks brand in the U.S. in 2023.
Wait, This Is the Top Spirits Brand in the US?
Items from Nordstrom's sale section.
Everything Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
A collection of five rare, expensive rye whiskeys
5 Very Expensive Rye Whiskeys Worth the Price (and a Couple That Aren’t)
A golf ball on green grass ready to be struck.
Which State Is Home to the Best Golfers in the US?
Luminox Automatic Sport Timer Bronze; Grand Seiko SBGW301; Breitling Superocean Heritage ‘57 Highlands
The Best Watches of the Past Month
veggie frittata in a cast iron skillet with a slice cut out
Start the Day Right With These 5 Protein-Packed Breakfasts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Aaron Rodgers looks on before the Jets kickoff.

How Are Jimmy Kimmel, Aaron Rodgers and Jeffrey Epstein Connected?

A golf ball on green grass ready to be struck.

Which State Is Home to the Best Golfers in the US?

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies.

Losing Heisman Won’t Matter If Michael Penix Wins CFP Title Game

A fan holds a sign against the CFP during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles

After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Luminox Automatic Sport Timer Bronze; Grand Seiko SBGW301; Breitling Superocean Heritage ‘57 Highlands

The Best Watches of the Past Month

veggie frittata in a cast iron skillet with a slice cut out

Start the Day Right With These 5 Protein-Packed Breakfasts

A red 2024 Buick Envista ST SUV sitting on the beach. It's one of our favorite affordable crossovers on the market.

Review: An Affordable, Under-the-Radar SUV That Overdelivers

"I Could Read the Sky" cover

This New Edition of a Classic Book Evokes Ireland's Landscape and History