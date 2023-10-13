The InsideHook Guide to Fall Style

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
With each passing day, you probably thinking more and more about the web of interlinking complexities that is your fall wardrobe. After all, you’re just a man. It’s just what you do — that is, meticulously consider which flannel is best for the 54-68 degree range of spooky szn.
Or maybe not. Maybe you don’t have the time to really think about the ins and outs of chore coats and corduroy with a jam-packed autumnal schedule that includes chugging PSLs and going to bed at 7:000 PM. Maybe you need a condensed bible of sartorial curation and inspiration. Maybe, just maybe, you need a…fall style guide?
Fall Style Guide Checklist
- The Flexy Fisherman Knit: Taylor Stitch The Orr Sweater
- The Jeans You Actually Want to Wear: Uniqlo U Relaxed Fit Jeans
- The Steezy Shacket: Outerknown Blanket Shirt
- The TikTok-Endorsed Kicks: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On
- The Chunkiest Tee: Buck Mason Field-Spec Cotton Heavy Tee
- The Ivy-Coded Cords: Alex Mill Standard Pleated Corduroy Pant
- The Stoic Stompers: Blackstock & Weber Mason Horse Bit Lug Sole Loafer
- The Gigantic Chinos: J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
- The Old Money Oxford: Drake’s Pinpoint Oxford Cotton Cloth Button-Down Shirt
- The Lightweight Layer GOAT: Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men
From campcore to selvedge supremacy, here are our predictions for the season ahead
This is the part where we let you know that, as your everyday arbiters of taste and all things good, we’ve got your back, bro. Release yourself from the worldly anxieties of deciding between straight-fit and slim straight-fit jeans and lean on our one-stop-shop wealth of all the garms you should absolutely be snagging instead. Featuring all our (and by extension, your) favorite brands — from the closet staples of Buck Mason and Levi’s to statement-making knits from Drakes and Percival — we’ve rounded up 44 styles to ensure that you’re looking AGAP (as good as possible) this fall.
The Fall Style Guide
The Killer Fisherman Sweater
Top of your autumnal wishlist? Keep your eyes on the fisherman sweater, fellas. A workman’s sweater swerve since the days of Newman, the woven, rugged knit continues to telegraph class and an affinity for JFK Jr. in that special way only well-made Americana can.
Read More
The Best Fisherman Sweaters Go With Everything
Our favorite seafaring sweater is more wearable than ever
The Anti-Suck Denim
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. In the year of our lord 2023, why are you still wearing uncomfortable denim? With relaxed fit now king and elastane-infused blends better than ever, there are thousands of comfortable options — from $60 Uniqlo U joints to designer denim a la Acne that’ll keep those thunder thighs chafe-free and you looking totally fitted.
Read More
The Most Comfortable Jeans for Men, Because Wearing Pants Shouldn’t Suck
Wearing denim doesn't have to suck — here's the proof
The Essential Shacket
Too cold for a tee but too hot for your trusty waxed trucker? You’re in shacket country now, boy. The shirt-jacket hybrid is a total lifesaver for chilly date nights and drafty offices with nonexistent heating. They layer nicely, exude James Dean levels of cool and generally make you look like the vibey guy that you are.
Read More
The Best Shackets for Men This Fall
Behind every great man, there's an even greater shacket
The Non-Hype Hype Sneakers
We’re living in a post-sneaker society, dawg. This, of course doesn’t mean that you have to give up on the idea of a crispy pair of white kicks for fall — it just means you have to choose more carefully. Dodge soul-sucking collabs and overcooked silos (we’re looking at you, Sambas) and opt for something fresh instead. Bonus points if you can also rock them at your coworking space.
Read More
The Best White Sneakers to Round Out Your Fall Footwear Rotation
Name a shoe more important than the white sneaker. We'll wait.
The Concrete-Weight Tee
If the farmer’s almanac is any indication, a dinky cotton tee is not going to cut it this fall. Best invest in a massive, 100 lbs. tee that doubles as a weighted blanket. We’ve been wearing the hell out of our Field-Spec Tee from the menswear gurus over at Buck Mason…and we suggest you do the same.
Read More
The 20 Best Mens Heavyweight T-Shirts That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Add a bit of heft and durability to your T-shirts
The Take Ivy Cords
We are so back. Corduroy season is here like it never left, and given the wave of prep sweeping the sartorial landscape, we could not be more stoked to slip into some velvety pleated comfort (or get mistaken for a recent Princeton grad).
Read More
The Best Corduroy Pants You Should Be Wearing This Fall
Oh corduroy, how we've missed you
The Laid-Back Loafers
Sneakers are dead, loafers are kings, blah blah blah. You’ve heard the schpeel before, so instead of reminding you that slips on have assumed their rightful place as the “do-it-all” shoe of choice, we’ll simply direct you to a variety of the stompiest, loaferiest pairs on the market.
Read More
The Best Men’s Loafers Are the Answer to Virtually Every Situation
Slip into something a little more…fire?
The Really, Really Big Chino
Giant chinos: not the trend that any of us saw coming. Nevertheless, we persist, and no more or less live in our multiple colors of J.Crew’s revolutionary style. There are other great versions too, albeit a little less chonky — you’re actively bearing witness to the great chino resurgence. Don’t sleep.
Read More
The Best Chinos for Men Will Make You Forget All About Athleisure
The lowly chino is your secret weapon for a well-dressed fall
The Old School Oxford
So often, we urge you to get downright freaky with your ‘fits. But there’s a time and a place more reserved flourishes, too. Enter the (not so) lowly oxford shirt.
Read More
The Best Oxford Shirts Remain a Sartorial Force of Nature
The OCBD has been around forever. And it's not going anywhere.
The Mother of All Fall Outerwear
Drop the puffer coat. Drop the puffer coat! It’s fall — don’t let this magical time go to waste. Instead, eat, sleep and breath inside a tri-pocketed chore coat, and let the compliments shower over you like falling leaves.
Read More
All Hail the Chore Coat, Workwear Warrior of Fall Outerwear
The official layer for getting shit done
The Good Guy Rugby
Full stop, the rugby can be polarizing. Some say boyish, we say baller. Don’t be afraid to size up, too — you are not a Ralph Lauren model (neither are we), and the heavy twill-cotton blends the sporty style is known for does an excellent job hiding and paunches and chiseled abs alike.
Read More
The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever
It's fall. Do you know where your rugby is?
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.