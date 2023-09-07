The State of Luxury: An Introduction to Our Favorite Brands and Looks From FW2023

Here at InsideHook, we’re suckers for nice things. Is that an overused phrase? Maybe. But we can’t deny our affinity for a serious sports car, that premium pull of espresso, the heavy timepiece glinting on our wrists. We’re sure you’re the same way — after all, you’re reading this, aren’t you?



The final frontier of embracing this lifestyle, one that you might not be initiated into, is luxury fashion. It’s less intimidating than it sounds. Names that you might recognize, like Dior, Armani, Versace, and ones you don’t are making it easier than ever to project whatever sartorial vibe you might desire this fall, with the finest fabrics, elevated cuts and an air of sophistication only decades of history can provide. There are the quiet luxury looks that continue to strongarm runway looks (and for good reason) and a hint of trend — relaxed tailoring, high-concept knitwear and an emphasis on accessories — cropping up in collections ranging from Versace to Thom Browne.



We’re here to curate it all for you with our latest fall fashion guide, shot with our favorite looks of the season and primed to serve as inspiration for the season ahead. Muted tonals, layers galore and an air of refinement run through the entire shoot; after all, we’re chasing luxury this fall, and you’re cordially invited along for the ride. As Ralph Lauren once said, “A lot of hard work is hidden behind nice things.”