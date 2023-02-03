The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There was a time, not too long ago, when A-list actors not only dominated the silver screen, but the sartorial area. Sure, celebs nowadays get their fits off and occasionally dress to impress, but the true legends — McQueen and Connery, those well-dressed dirtbags, along with less schmarmy Newman and Redford — operated at the absolute pinnacle of menswear, gaining men’s admiration and ire alike in vogue fashion while defining what it meant to be a fashionable fellow for generations. And we’ll be damned if each and every one of those rakish dudes, bless their hearts, didn’t love a goddamn fisherman sweater.

It would be one thing if we blabbed your ear off about our love for the classic seafaring style. It’s solid as a trusty shacket, an absolute classic, a staple of any evolved wardrobe, blah, blah, blah. But we’ll let #menswearhistory do the talking. Ever seen this classic of Steve Smith aboard the presidential yacht during Kennedy years? Or more recently, Hollywood’s favorite Chris in the ostensibly better Knives Out? The leading men of every generation have embraced the fisherman sweater for its versatility, preppy curb appeal and timeless charm….and we’re thinking you should, too.

What Is a Fisherman Sweater?

Thought to have originated from the Aran Islands off the coast of Ireland in the early 20th century, fisherman sweaters go by many names — cable knits, Aran jumpers, seafaring knits — but the style is unified by a series of woven, patterned ribs down the exterior of the sweater and a hearty construction that originally leaned on unscoured wool for their lanolin-ladden, water-resistant properties.

While the fisherman sweaters of today often opt for more comfortable wool or cotton blends, the same qualities that made the garment so desirable over a hundred years ago — warm, hardy, chunky — remain as relevant as ever. And while the style has been majorly moored to the metropolitan, its robust origins make it more than a match for bitter winter days.

What to Consider When Purchasing a Fisherman Sweater

Material: As we’ve previously mentioned, wool and cotton are the main culprits when it comes to fisherman sweater materials, and rightfully so — the purpose of the weave is to keep the wearer warm and dry, so only a heavy, insulating fabric will do. As such, consider well-sourced materials (Scotland is considered the primary exporter for high-grade wool) for a warmer, denser weave, but be forewarned — the chunkiest of fisherman sweaters are anything but breathable.

Cut: Fisherman sweaters are typically imagined in a classic crewneck cut, but other versions exist, from long-line cardigans to rustic rollnecks, each offering their own benefits. Regardless, most fisherman sweaters are prone to shrinkage (especially when they come in contact with hot water), so factor in some minor size difference when choosing which shape is best for you.

Price: Influenced by everything from the aforementioned material and cut to import fees oversees, it can be difficult to know exactly what to pay for a solid fisherman sweater. Expect to shell out $150-$250 retail for a quality knit that won’t fall apart instantly, with some caveats — tons of versions of the fisherman sweater often hits sale shelves, and can be snagged for well under $100 (many of which are included below). Likewise, a particularly pricey knit (those we’ve called out, at least) can be worth its weight in gold, whether for its sheer durability or unmatched clout, and we wholeheartedly support dishing out for some serious seawear.

We’ve taken the liberty of assembling our 20 favorites, from the likes of a British outfitter that’s been around since 1796, to Ralph Lauren’s Americana take to good old L.L. Bean. One of the options is even made from a blend of pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles. The through line? Each of them looks rugged, feels incredible and will make you feel like a bona fide movie star (or longshoreman). Below, the 20 best fisherman sweaters for men in 2023.

The Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater Fisherman sweaters wear in immaculately, which is why they often come with hefty price-tags. Here’s a more approachable option from a brand that rarely misses, with all the old-school class of a daring JFK Jr. Buy Here : $109

Drake’s Brushed Shetland Cable Crew Knit There’s no brand we’re more excited about right now that U.K.-based Drake’s — the suiting-heavy label has been making menswear fun again with a mash of fresh faces and modern takes on tried-and-tested classics. Case in point: The Shetland Cable Crew incorporates authentic ’30s-style construction and cloud-esque lambswool with a playful modern grey. Buy Here : $275

Norse Projects Arlid Cable Crew Knit Want a sweater that menswear nerds and your girlfriend can equally appreciate? Look no further than Norse Project’s Arlid Knit. Infusing the Copenhagen-based brand’s understated aestheticism into a classic woven design, the sweater is warm, sleek and oh-so comfortable. Buy Here : $319

Billy Reid Stitched Cable Crew Decidedly more elegant than the majority of its salty counterparts, this Stitched Billy Reid Crew reads less “out on the water” and more “tucked away in the classroom,” something that we’re not mad about in the slightest. Buy Here : $498 $249

J.Crew Cotton Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater You’re jonesing for a deal, we’re jonesing for an alternative to the drab ecru and moody navy that typically command the fisherman sweater’s palette. We call that a win-win. Buy Here : $118 $46

Heimat Mini Rollkragen Fisherman Sweater Heimat translates to “home away from home,” which is more or less the mission statement for this underrated German brand — make knitwear that keeps people feeling safe and snug while out in the elements. Buy Here : $275

Wellen Seawool Fisherman Shawl Cardigan Sweater The aforementioned oyster-bottle sweater, Wellen’s recycled yarn blend is called Seawool, and holds up remarkably well even in damp conditions. We’re particularly partial to the cardigan iteration. Buy Here : $148

Pendleton Shetland Fisherman Sweater Pendleton’s Shetland Sweater is no blanket, but it is made from 100% Shetland wool, meaning you’ll stay as warm and dry as you would be swaddled on your couch. Bonus points for the nod to traditional cable-knit design. Buy Here : $179 $116