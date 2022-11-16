Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?
There's no one right answer
In case you couldn’t tell, we’re pretty into waxed jackets. Really into waxed jackets. And we’re especially into the rugged range of Flint and Tinder waxed jackets available at Huckberry.
And why wouldn’t we be? Before the weather really dips below freezing, the style is all you really need to fend off any chill, and with that unparalleled classic workwear look, it proves the perfect layer for everything from a casual coffee run to full-fledged backpacking expedition. It keeps you dry and looking like a discount Kayce Dutton. (Giddy-up!) And with their insane durability, you won’t have to buy another jacket, like, ever. What more could you need?
As it turns out, the most difficult decision is not a matter of if you should grab a Flint and Tinder waxed jacket — that should be a given by now — but rather which iteration is the perfect one for you. And that’s where we come in. We’ve parsed the totality of Flint and Tinder’s outdoorsy offerings and offered helpful advice to guide you on your way to rugged
manhood outerwear. Whether your needs skew flannel or wool, quilted or solid, know that there is a brawny waxed jacket ready for you below.
For the Everyday Guy:
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
You know it, you love it. We also love it. F&T’s iconic style is virtually infallible, with a weather-resistant Martexin 7oz sailcloth from New Jersey that wears in beautifully and holds its weatherproof edge for years and a timeless trucker fit that flatters all.
For the Outdoorsman:
Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
The classic waxed trucker’s older, hotter brother, this wool-lined iteration has a heavier shell (the Martexin Shelter Cloth clocks in at 8.25 oz.) and toasty wool lining to brave anything winter throws your way. For the guy who spends more time outdoors than your average joe — chopping wood, or maybe coaching little league soccer — and needs a heftier layer to fend off winter’s chill, this is his jacket.
For the Rugged Rucker:
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Trucker Jacket
Another variant of the FLWT (flannel-lined waxed trucker is such a mouthful), the additional warm that quilted insulation provides is a welcome one for the outdoorsman on the go. The style is more versatile than the wool-line iteration, but warmer than its classic FLWT counterpart: a perfect on-the-go pick for the down-to-earth-guy.
For the Casual Coffee Cat:
Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
The Flint and Tinder Quilted Wax Shacket is lightweight and cozy, but offers enough weatherproof protection should you get caught in a stray shower.
For the Particularly Rugged Tech Bro:
Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Vest
While it’s not our cup of tea, for many, the vest suffices as outwear, and few are more durable than the Quilted Waxed Vest. It won’t protect you from everything, but it beats out the classic Patagonia “tech bro” best for coverage and warmth any day of the week.
For the Prepster:
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
More in line with classic British work coats — Barbour, Belstaff and the like — than the all-American trucker, the Hudson Jacket has all the classic corduroy finishing and Abraham Moons-sourced wool that a traditional waxed jacket carries. It looks excellent over a sweater, and could even offer some protection over a tweed sportscoat…if that’s your thing.
For the Yellowstone Fanatic:
Flint and Tinder The Bighorn Waxed Jacket
Feeling particularly big in your britches? Inspired by the great plains and even greater TV program Yellowstone? The aptly-named Bighorn Jacket is probably your speed — part western shirt, part waxed jacket, and full of Americana charm.
