Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals Are Back. You Should Buy Them All.

It’s no secret that we’re massive fans of Huckberry. They’re in a league of their own when it comes to premier basics and American-made garb, from a bundle of killer in-house brands and sartorial heavy hitters like Alex Mill, Billy Reid and Taylor Stitch. And now we’ve got one more thing to go on about — the return Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals.
It’s as simple as it sounds: now until July 13, Huckberry is offering 10 of their top-selling items, on sale and priced to move at up to 40% off. Weekend shorts, collab terry polos, sunglasses and more are included in the mix, making it the perfect time to bolster your summer wardrobe with (typically full-price) in-season items.
And we’ve made it even easier for you — you’ll find each of the summer steals neatly rounded up for you. All you have to do is plug in those credit card digits, sit back and congratulate yourself on a sale well-shopped. Or, you could check out the rest of Huckberry’s popping sale section here. Below, the Huckberry Top 10 Summer Steals sale.
The Best Deals From Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals:
Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses
Sleek, polarized shades that won’t break the bank? Mark us down for 10.
Wills Wrinkle Free Chore Coat
We’ve been over this: the chore coat is the ultimate lightweight layer, and linen is the ultimate lightweight fabric. Put them together any you’re gonna have a damn fine jacket for summer evenings.
Proof 7″ Rover Short
Get your rove on…all 7 inches of ’em.
Wellen Newport T-Shirt
Every guy needs a striped tee — the cooling hemp-blend material is just icing on the cake.
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (4-Set)
Whiskey guy is a state of mind. A state of mind that starts with custom topographical glasses.
Flint and Tinder Double Gauze Shirt
Made from duel layer gauze cotton, this Flint and Tinder top is the perfect breezy button up for the most lax of days.
Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses
Block out the haters. Also, overpriced sunglasses.
All-Weather Outpost Sandal
Sure, All-Weather makes a mean winter boot, but have you checked out there rugged ballistic Cordura Outpost Sandals?
Wellen 7″ Classic Swim Short
Can we talk about how nice the Wellen logo? is? Also this shade of green? 10/10.
Huckberry x OAS Marrakech Arch Short Sleeve Terry Shirt
A peach of of a collab between Huck and serious terry cloth purveyors OAS, the polo puts the fun in funky.
