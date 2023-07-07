InsideHook
Style | July 7, 2023 2:59 pm

Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals Are Back. You Should Buy Them All.

Savings on in-season, best-selling grails from Huck

a collage of items from the Huckberry Top 10 Summer Steals sale on a grey background
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s no secret that we’re massive fans of Huckberry. They’re in a league of their own when it comes to premier basics and American-made garb, from a bundle of killer in-house brands and sartorial heavy hitters like Alex Mill, Billy Reid and Taylor Stitch. And now we’ve got one more thing to go on about — the return Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals.

What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.
What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.

Carmy would make a killer TikTok influencer

It’s as simple as it sounds: now until July 13, Huckberry is offering 10 of their top-selling items, on sale and priced to move at up to 40% off. Weekend shorts, collab terry polos, sunglasses and more are included in the mix, making it the perfect time to bolster your summer wardrobe with (typically full-price) in-season items.

And we’ve made it even easier for you — you’ll find each of the summer steals neatly rounded up for you. All you have to do is plug in those credit card digits, sit back and congratulate yourself on a sale well-shopped. Or, you could check out the rest of Huckberry’s popping sale section here. Below, the Huckberry Top 10 Summer Steals sale.

The Best Deals From Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals:

Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses
Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses

Sleek, polarized shades that won’t break the bank? Mark us down for 10.

Huckberry : $39$27
Wills Wrinkle Free Chore Coat
Wills Wrinkle Free Chore Coat

We’ve been over this: the chore coat is the ultimate lightweight layer, and linen is the ultimate lightweight fabric. Put them together any you’re gonna have a damn fine jacket for summer evenings.

Huckberry : $198$158
Proof 7″ Rover Short
Proof 7″ Rover Short

Get your rove on…all 7 inches of ’em.

Huckberry : $78$62
Wellen Newport T-Shirt
Wellen Newport T-Shirt

Every guy needs a striped tee — the cooling hemp-blend material is just icing on the cake.

Huckberry : $48$36
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (4-Set)
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (4-Set)

Whiskey guy is a state of mind. A state of mind that starts with custom topographical glasses.

Huckberry : $60$39
Flint and Tinder Double Gauze Shirt
Flint and Tinder Double Gauze Shirt

Made from duel layer gauze cotton, this Flint and Tinder top is the perfect breezy button up for the most lax of days.

Huckberry : $128$102
Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses
Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses

Block out the haters. Also, overpriced sunglasses.

Huckberry : $45$31
All-Weather Outpost Sandal
All-Weather Outpost Sandal

Sure, All-Weather makes a mean winter boot, but have you checked out there rugged ballistic Cordura Outpost Sandals?

Huckberry : $125$75
Wellen 7″ Classic Swim Short
Wellen 7″ Classic Swim Short

Can we talk about how nice the Wellen logo? is? Also this shade of green? 10/10.

Huckberry : $78$62
Huckberry x OAS Marrakech Arch Short Sleeve Terry Shirt 
Huckberry x OAS Marrakech Arch Short Sleeve Terry Shirt 

A peach of of a collab between Huck and serious terry cloth purveyors OAS, the polo puts the fun in funky.

Huckberry : $130$97

More Like This

a photo of Carmy from The Bear leaning down
What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.
A photo of Roger Federer in a tan suit on a grassy court background
Wimbledon Style Is Fun Again. Thank Roger Federer’s Suit.
a model in Mack Weldon sale clothes laying by a pool
Mack Weldon Is Finally Having a Sale. Here’s What to Buy.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Lululemon’s Pool Short Is the Perfect Length — And on Sale

$78$59

Lululemon’s Pool Short Is the Perfect Length — And on Sale
Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush

$220$140

This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Is Currently 36% Off
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery

$60$40

Anker’s Magnetic Battery Charger Is Now 33% Off
The Yeti Rambler Mug Is 20% Off

$30$24

The Yeti Rambler Mug Is 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”
The Best Movies, TV and Music for July

Keep Reading

a lineup of bourbon bottles on a textured grey background

The 10 Best Bourbons for a Manhattan
Tim Baltz as BJ on "The Righteous Gemstones"

Tim Baltz Is Nothing Like His “Righteous Gemstones” Character
Boatride on madre de dios river in Manu national park, Peru.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding in the Madre de Dios with the Jungle A-Team
The Turk’s Inn's take on menemen.

Baked Eggs With Spicy Tomatoes Makes for the Best Breakfast
A photo of Nick Bare lifting weights.

How Nick Bare Pioneered the “Hybrid Athlete” Revolution
a collage of items from the Huckberry Top 10 Summer Steals sale on a grey background

Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals Are Back. You Should Buy Them All.
a photo of Carmy from The Bear leaning down

What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.
A neon sign that says "EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS"

The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
Wireless gym headphones on an orange and pink background

The Best Wireless Gym Headphones for Every Workout

Trending

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”
The Best Movies, TV and Music for July