News flash: Alex Mill is it, chief. The NYC-based brand, founded in 2012, has become one of our go-to purveyors for virtually every piece of essential menswear we can think of, thanks to a keen eye for discrete style and a dedication to quality construction. Chinos, chore coats, cashmere — it’s all happening at the Mill.

While we remain content in snagging Alex Mill garb at full price — it is simply too good not to purchase year-round — we’d be remiss not to mention that the brand is currently throwing an incredibly rare summer sale, with 60% off dozens of staple styles from the retailer. From the best-selling pleated chino pants to collaborative work jackets, there’s a piece for every man on a mission to seek new jawns, regardless of your budget and AMCL (Alex Mill comfort level).

Time is of the essence here — not because the sale is going to end any time soon, but because stock is already flying off virtual shelves. To help you jump on these can’t-miss clothes while they’re still around, we’ve highlight the best of the best. Not enough? Check out the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best closet-boosting deals from the Alex Mill sale.

The Best Deals From the Alex Mill Sale:

A boxy work jacket with a splattering of vintage patches? Pretty great. Said jacket co-designed by two of the best in the game? Ready those credit cards.

A poplin shirt is critical to your summer beach days, whether you previously knew that fact or not.

Alex Mill’s easy pull on shorts, in an even easier linen blend.

Every guy needs a good tee. Why shouldn’t yours make you look like James Dean?

Alex Mill’s best-selling pants, now at an unbeatable price.

It’s the little things (see: cropped fit and back belt buckle) for us.

Are these Novestas made by Alex Mill? Nope. Is the 40% discount too good to pass up? Yup.

I’ve been working on the railroad…

A flexible blazer for the modern man doesn’t have to crest $200, so says Alex Mill.

Gondola not included.

We’re not saying that Alex Mill’s madras joints will improve your stroke. But we’re not not saying that, either.

What’s that? You’re thinking that cashmere is out of season? Grow up and buy the damn sweater.