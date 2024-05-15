Leisure > Style

Buck Mason’s Just-Launched Summer Suiting Collab Prioritizes Quality

J. Mueser for Buck Mason is the menswear collision we didn't know we needed

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 15, 2024 11:51 am
Buck Mason x J.Mueser
J.Mueser for Buck Mason is the menswear crossover we didn't know we needed.
Buck Mason

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Buck Mason is known, and often lauded, for a great many things. The CA-founded brand has built a reputation in recent years, on the back of affordable staples, heritage collaborations and some best-in-class heavyweight t-shirts.

Small-scale Italian tailoring has not, at least traditionally, been one of those things. Buck has dabbled in suits before — their soft-shoulder Graduate and packable Carry-On lines are both more than serviceable options — but the brand’s perceived strengths lie within a rugged stock of workwear-leaning, Americana. Pennsylvania-milled boxy tees, Japanese selvage denim, remakes of Eddie Bauer’s classic flight jackets.

The Punks Changing the Face of High-End Menswear
The Punks Changing the Face of High-End Menswear
 From the mosh pit to Pitti Uomo

It might come as a surprise then that Buck has tapped NYC-based J. Mueser, a menswear tailoring operation featuring a variety of impeccably crafted off-the-rack and bespoke suiting, for its latest collaboration. But according to Alex Goldberg, Head of Merchandising at Buck Mason, it’s a more natural fit than you might expect.

“We have strong mutual admiration for each other’s brands, Jake [Mueser] has made suits for several of us over the years,” Goldberg told InsideHook, admitting that the partnership is as much about “working with friends,” as it is a sartorial and commercial venture.

Buck Mason

The collection of Ivy-inspired tailoring, a six-piece, three-suit (or, rather, two lightweight suits and a tuxedo) capsule immaculately crafted at the J. Mueser sartoria in Naples, Italy, centers around bringing their signature artisanal approach — Mueser’s suits are batched in small workshops, often in a one-on-one setting — to Buck Mason’s scaled operation. While the resulting luxe tailoring might sound like a strange mish-mosh of sprezzatura and California ivy, the focus on craftsmanship and quality ties together the whole capsule as a more than sensible option for upcoming weddings and formal festivities.

The partnership’s offerings include a beautiful navy two-piece in a four-season wool-linen blend (the Townsman), a west coast spin on the double-breasted tabacco linen suit (the Statesman) and even a classic peak label tuxedo in a louche, Vitale Barberis Canonico-sourced mohair barathea wool. (According to Goldberg, “Every man should own one, not just for awards season.”)

Buck Mason

If this is sounding like a sweaty affair, fear not — all of J. Mueser for Buck Mason was designed for a summertime of wear in California. “Weather played a big factor in the design process,” says Goldberg. “Based in Southern California, we wanted to craft premium versions of items sometimes difficult to track down – all suitable to be worn in warmer climates.”

14 Lightweight Suits Ideal for Summer, All Under $1,000
14 Lightweight Suits Ideal for Summer, All Under $1,000
 A good summer suit doesn’t have to be expensive

The focus on premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship was something already baked into Buck Mason’s ethos, but Goldberg readily admits that the partnership — the J. Mueser for Buck Mason suit jackets start $1,498, a departure from Buck’s affordable basics — is a step in a new direction for the brand. “This collection is for those who seek out and appreciate the handwork and number of steps required to finish each of these garments. The fabrics and trims were hand-selected, colors obsessed over and fits tweaked numerous times until perfected. It’s an attention to detail and craftsmanship that needs to be seen, tried on and worn to be fully appreciated.”

According to Goldberg, we can expect another season of J. Mueser for Buck Mason to arrive this fall. But don’t get ahead of yourself — the just-launched summer-ready capsule is very much ready to be added to your cart (and worn to all your warm weather occasions) this instant. The collection ranges from $498-$1,598 and is available to shop now, below and at Buck Mason’s webstore.

Shop the Collection

J.Mueser for Buck Mason Italian Wool Mohair Tuxedo Jacket
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Italian Wool Mohair Tuxedo Jacket
Buck Mason : $1,598
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Italian Wool Mohair Tuxedo Trouser
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Italian Wool Mohair Tuxedo Trouser
Buck Mason : $498
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Irish Linen Double Breasted Statesman Jacket
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Irish Linen Double Breasted Statesman Jacket
Buck Mason : $1,498
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Irish Linen Tab Pleated Trouser
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Irish Linen Tab Pleated Trouser
Buck Mason : $498
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Wool Linen Townsman Jacket
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Wool Linen Townsman Jacket
Buck Mason : $1,498
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Wool Linen Tab Trouser
J.Mueser for Buck Mason Wool Linen Tab Trouser
Buck Mason : $748

More Like This

John Mulaney on set for "Everybody's in L.A." His style was no accident: his wardrobe referenced the days of Johnny Carson and David Letterman in L.A.
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
Nike's May Clearance Sale Models on Yellow Background
Nike Is Hosting a May Clearance Sale — You Should Check It Out
a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in Febuary
InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in April
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: To Bark or Not to Bark

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Abercrombie & Fitch hooded workwear bomber jacket
Cool Workwear for Less

$160$80

Mark & Graham Essential Leather Weekender Bag
Going Away This Weekend? Do It in Style

$300$240

Lady White Co Heavyweight Tee
These Cult Tees Are Finally on Sale

$110$84

Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace
Save 25% on Everything at Miansai

$165$124

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
Pat Martin's Jack’s Creek Sauce.
A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show
A walking sign-post nailed to a tree.
No Fitness Routine Is Complete Without This Weekly Habit
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Uncategorized, Right This Way

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Explore More Uncategorized

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco