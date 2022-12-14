The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We don’t like telling people what to do: if fact, quite the opposite. Here at InsideHook, we’re all about choices — it’s up to you when exactly you want to start Christmas shopping (what does last minute really mean anyways?), if you’re ready to upgrade your bourbon collection, what have you. But there are a few non-negotiables in our IH bible — one important one being that come cold weather, every guy should have a very warm, potentially big, and hopefully high-quality jacket. We’re firm in our belief that nothing but the best winter coats for men will do.

Should you be lacking said jacket, in the market for an upgrade or looking to give the gift of warmth to that stubborn husband or stylish nephew, you’ll be happy to hear that we’ve done the difficult work for you and scourged the internet for some serious deals on the best winter coats for men. Puffers, parkas and peacoats from brands like the North Face, Todd Snyder, Nike and more all make appearances in our comprehensive list, with tons of options for any guy (yourself included) who needs to upgrade their outerwear.

Below, you’ll find 20 of the best winter coats for men, all on sale and ready to save you this winter season. Need more winter protection? You can find dozens of boots on sale here.

Percival Boucle Trench Coat This Navy Boucle Trench is a perfect Percival pickup as the temps dip and the sweaters come out to play. Buy Here : $450 $270