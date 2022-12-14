The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather
Find the jacket that's right for you
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
We don’t like telling people what to do: if fact, quite the opposite. Here at InsideHook, we’re all about choices — it’s up to you when exactly you want to start Christmas shopping (what does last minute really mean anyways?), if you’re ready to upgrade your bourbon collection, what have you. But there are a few non-negotiables in our IH bible — one important one being that come cold weather, every guy should have a very warm, potentially big, and hopefully high-quality jacket. We’re firm in our belief that nothing but the best winter coats for men will do.
Should you be lacking said jacket, in the market for an upgrade or looking to give the gift of warmth to that stubborn husband or stylish nephew, you’ll be happy to hear that we’ve done the difficult work for you and scourged the internet for some serious deals on the best winter coats for men. Puffers, parkas and peacoats from brands like the North Face, Todd Snyder, Nike and more all make appearances in our comprehensive list, with tons of options for any guy (yourself included) who needs to upgrade their outerwear.
Below, you’ll find 20 of the best winter coats for men, all on sale and ready to save you this winter season. Need more winter protection? You can find dozens of boots on sale here.
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat
Deep, rich corduroy mixed with a classic peacoat cut makes for a damn fine jacket.
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Puffer
A very casual puffer at an anything but casual discount.
Nike Run Division Miler Jacket
Nike’s weatherproof tech is on full display with the Miler Run Jacket.
Nanga Takibi Field Anorak Parka
Need to brave the tundra (or that morning dog walk)? Nanga’s insulated Anorak has you covered.
Mr P. Shearling-Trimmed Checked Cotton-Blend Blouson Jacket
Shearling collar? Check. Handsome Plaid design? Check. Vintage leather cuffs and ribbing? Check. Yup, this Mr P. bomber is winner.
The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket 2.0
This is the cheapest we’ve seen The North Face’s beloved Thermoball Jacket…aka, don’t sleep.
Percival Boucle Trench Coat
This Navy Boucle Trench is a perfect Percival pickup as the temps dip and the sweaters come out to play.
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Bomber
Crafted from recycled ReNew Fleece and perfect for layering, Everlane’s deeply discounted Bomber is hard to beat.
REI Co-op Stormhenge Down Hybrid Jacket
Come for the 850-fill-power RDS goose down, stay for the safety cone-orange color.
J.Crew Primaloft Dock Peacoat
A classy peacoat, stuffed with cozy Primaloft, priced well under $200? Just tell us where to sign.
Norse Projects Kjelde Down Pertex Quantum Jacket
You can’t pull one over on us, unless you’e referring to Scandinavian-founded Norse Project’s hearty Quantum Jacket.
Bonobos The Lined Mac Jacket
A British classic from an all-American retail means this lined Mac is bound to be fantastic.
Pleasures Strain Cheetah Sherpa Zip Fleece Jacket
Pleasures took the fleece and freaked it.
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Catch biggg waves in in Wellen’s oversized puffer.
Scotch & Soda Long Tedy-Lined Parka
Part parka and part long coat, Scotch& Soda’s versatile jacket is appropriate for literally every situation, from backyard to bar to boardroom.
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Vintage Bomber
Get your Coors on, on sale.
Rhythm Worn Path Jacket
For the workwear nerd, nothing beats the quality to price value of Rhythm’s Path Jacket.
Lululemon Wunder Puff Vest
Who need sleeves when you’ve got 45% off?
Topo Designs Subapline Fleece
Topo Designs makes mountain-forward gear more than capable of defeating the weather, and the cozy Subalpine Fleece is no exception.
Hugo Milroy Coat
No better way to be a man about town than to dress like one.
