Style | December 14, 2022

The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather

Find the jacket that's right for you

a collage of winter jackets on a grey background
Need a new jacket? Lucky for you, some of the best winter coats for men are already on sale.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

We don’t like telling people what to do: if fact, quite the opposite. Here at InsideHook, we’re all about choices — it’s up to you when exactly you want to start Christmas shopping (what does last minute really mean anyways?), if you’re ready to upgrade your bourbon collection, what have you. But there are a few non-negotiables in our IH bible — one important one being that come cold weather, every guy should have a very warm, potentially big, and hopefully high-quality jacket. We’re firm in our belief that nothing but the best winter coats for men will do.

Should you be lacking said jacket, in the market for an upgrade or looking to give the gift of warmth to that stubborn husband or stylish nephew, you’ll be happy to hear that we’ve done the difficult work for you and scourged the internet for some serious deals on the best winter coats for men. Puffers, parkas and peacoats from brands like the North Face, Todd Snyder, Nike and more all make appearances in our comprehensive list, with tons of options for any guy (yourself included) who needs to upgrade their outerwear.

Below, you’ll find 20 of the best winter coats for men, all on sale and ready to save you this winter season. Need more winter protection? You can find dozens of boots on sale here.

Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat

Deep, rich corduroy mixed with a classic peacoat cut makes for a damn fine jacket.

Buy Here : $998$699
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Puffer

A very casual puffer at an anything but casual discount.

Buy Here : $160$82
Nike Run Division Miler Jacket
Nike Run Division Miler Jacket

Nike’s weatherproof tech is on full display with the Miler Run Jacket.

Buy Here : $120$93
Nanga Takibi Field Anorak Parka
Nanga Takibi Field Anorak Parka

Need to brave the tundra (or that morning dog walk)? Nanga’s insulated Anorak has you covered.

Buy Here : $325$159
Mr P. Shearling-Trimmed Checked Cotton-Blend Blouson Jacket
Mr P. Shearling-Trimmed Checked Cotton-Blend Blouson Jacket

Shearling collar? Check. Handsome Plaid design? Check. Vintage leather cuffs and ribbing? Check. Yup, this Mr P. bomber is winner.

Buy Here : $615$369
The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket 2.0
The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket 2.0

This is the cheapest we’ve seen The North Face’s beloved Thermoball Jacket…aka, don’t sleep.

Buy Here : $199$119
Percival Boucle Trench Coat
Percival Boucle Trench Coat

This Navy Boucle Trench is a perfect Percival pickup as the temps dip and the sweaters come out to play.

Buy Here : $450$270
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Bomber
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Bomber

Crafted from recycled ReNew Fleece and perfect for layering, Everlane’s deeply discounted Bomber is hard to beat.

Buy Here : $118$47
REI Co-op Stormhenge Down Hybrid Jacket
REI Co-op Stormhenge Down Hybrid Jacket

Come for the 850-fill-power RDS goose down, stay for the safety cone-orange color.

Buy Here : $259$181
J.Crew Primaloft Dock Peacoat
J.Crew Primaloft Dock Peacoat

A classy peacoat, stuffed with cozy Primaloft, priced well under $200? Just tell us where to sign.

Buy Here : $348$100
Norse Projects Kjelde Down Pertex Quantum Jacket
Norse Projects Kjelde Down Pertex Quantum Jacket

You can’t pull one over on us, unless you’e referring to Scandinavian-founded Norse Project’s hearty Quantum Jacket.

Buy Here : $465$269
Bonobos The Lined Mac Jacket
Bonobos The Lined Mac Jacket

A British classic from an all-American retail means this lined Mac is bound to be fantastic.

Buy Here : $349
Pleasures Strain Cheetah Sherpa Zip Fleece Jacket
Pleasures Strain Cheetah Sherpa Zip Fleece Jacket

Pleasures took the fleece and freaked it.

Buy Here : $225$125
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket

Catch biggg waves in in Wellen’s oversized puffer.

Buy Here : $228$137
Scotch & Soda Long Tedy-Lined Parka
Scotch & Soda Long Tedy-Lined Parka

Part parka and part long coat, Scotch& Soda’s versatile jacket is appropriate for literally every situation, from backyard to bar to boardroom.

Buy Here : $398$279
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Vintage Bomber
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Vintage Bomber

Get your Coors on, on sale.

Buy Here : $198$148
Rhythm Worn Path Jacket
Rhythm Worn Path Jacket

For the workwear nerd, nothing beats the quality to price value of Rhythm’s Path Jacket.

Buy Here : $125$69
Lululemon Wunder Puff Vest
Lululemon Wunder Puff Vest

Who need sleeves when you’ve got 45% off?

Buy Here : $248$139
Topo Designs Subapline Fleece
Topo Designs Subapline Fleece

Topo Designs makes mountain-forward gear more than capable of defeating the weather, and the cozy Subalpine Fleece is no exception.

Buy Here : $189$109
Hugo Milroy Coat
Hugo Milroy Coat

No better way to be a man about town than to dress like one.

Buy Here : $695$334

