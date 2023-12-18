The Best Winter Coats, From Parkas to Peacoats

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve officially hit the point in the year where venturing outside without some form of jacket would be foolish. And while the best winter coats make the act of tugging on an added layer bearable, finding said jacket is admittedly a challenge, given the bazillions of styles out there and a variety of factors ranging from down grading to internal pockets to the fact that you probably shouldn’t wear a Mountain Hardwear puffer jacket with your New Year’s Eve tux.

As such, we’ve whipped up a comprehensive list, packed with a ton of outerwear options to ensure you’re the best-dressed (and toastiest) guy around. There are parkas and puffers, overcoats and fleece, all ready to be snatched up and worn in whatever winter tosses at you. Below, the best winter coats for men this season.

Overcoats

Best for: formal scenarios, layering

For the sake of brevity, we’ve lumped together topcoats, balmacaans and the host of other extend-o styles into one tidy overcoat section. That being said, there’s a style for everyone, and given the overcoat’s proclivity for dressing up nicely and generally looking sick as hell, you should have no problem finding one that suits your specific tastes.

Peacoats

Best for: virtually anything

Like many iconic styles, the peacoat traces its history back to its origins as a military garment, used as naval uniforms by 19th-century Europeans. Its modern-day status couldn’t be further from this history, given that it’s the unofficial “nice guy” jacket, and a perfect option for the man looking to forgo the formality of a long coat without sinking to the puffer level. Look for styles made from wool, or, if you’re really bold (or really rich), a shearling-lined leather.

Puffer Jackets

Best for: weather-repellant warmth

It might not be glamorous, but the puffer jacket is winter’s unsung hero. Offering all the warmth and protection you could need via down insulation and a weather-resistant shell, it’ll get you through the worst. Keep your eyes peeled for a high down grading and appropriate materials — nylon reigns supreme in blocking water.

Work Jackets

Best for: lightweight protection

Much like overcoats, the term work jacket might be a bit of a misnomer, given that the wide range of styles we’ve tossed into this bucket ranges from rugged corduroy trucker jackets to insulated chore coats to American-made waxed joints from Flint and Tinder. But they all share enough commonalities — a cut that lands at or just below the waist, a functional form that easily maneuvers and work-inspired detailing like a corduroy call or snap chest pockets — that we’re willing to let it slide.

Fleeces

Best for: warm layering

Few layers work better, or look better, for that matter, than a classic fleece jacket. The brushed jacket is soft to the touch and perfect for tossing under a weatherproof layer for some added warmth, and exudes retro-inspired cool on the days it’s warm enough to wear one on it’s own.

Parkas

Best for: serious weather, extended outdoor excursions

While the parka jacket often shares similarities with the aforementioned puffer — insulation and weather resistance come standard in both — the coat is noticeably cut longer, and often sports a hood, offering extended protection and serious insulation from any nasty weather you might encounter. As tempting as it might be to cut corners, we can’t recommend investing in a serious parka enough — the big bucks up front will pay dividends across a decade of use.