Mack Weldon Is Finally Having a Sale. Here’s What to Buy.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Have you recently found yourself in the market for a pair of boxers that don’t totally suck? Or maybe you’ve undertaken the monumental task of finding the perfect t-shirt. Hell, maybe you’re just a man of exceptional taste. If any of these descriptions sound like you, there’s a good chance you are already familiar with U.K.-based Mack Weldon, but for those unaware fellas, here are the cliff notes: well-crafted, technical basics, worth every cent of their premium price tag.

The InsideHook Guide to Better Basics Trust us: your socks and underwear are more important than you think.

One thing Mack isn’t known for? That’d be discount events — Mack Weldon sales are few and far between, so when they crop up it’s worthwhile to pay attention. And speaking of, the Summer Staple Sale is live: now through July 9th, you can score 25% off Mack’s best-selling underwear, dailywear and performance gear for 25% off with code SUMMER.

Seeing as how we know our way around the gear (and a Mack Weldon sale), we’ve pulled a couple of discounted gems too good to pass up. Need more? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals from the Mack Weldon Summer Staple Sale.

The Best Deals From the Mack Weldon Sale: