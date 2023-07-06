InsideHook
Style | July 6, 2023

Mack Weldon Is Finally Having a Sale. Here’s What to Buy.

It's a basics bonanza

a model in Mack Weldon sale clothes laying by a pool
The Mack Weldon Summer Staple Sale is heating up, with 25% off dozens of premium basics.
Mack Weldon
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Have you recently found yourself in the market for a pair of boxers that don’t totally suck? Or maybe you’ve undertaken the monumental task of finding the perfect t-shirt. Hell, maybe you’re just a man of exceptional taste. If any of these descriptions sound like you, there’s a good chance you are already familiar with U.K.-based Mack Weldon, but for those unaware fellas, here are the cliff notes: well-crafted, technical basics, worth every cent of their premium price tag.

One thing Mack isn’t known for? That’d be discount events — Mack Weldon sales are few and far between, so when they crop up it’s worthwhile to pay attention. And speaking of, the Summer Staple Sale is live: now through July 9th, you can score 25% off Mack’s best-selling underwear, dailywear and performance gear for 25% off with code SUMMER.

Seeing as how we know our way around the gear (and a Mack Weldon sale), we’ve pulled a couple of discounted gems too good to pass up. Need more? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals from the Mack Weldon Summer Staple Sale.

The Best Deals From the Mack Weldon Sale:

Mack Weldon 18-Hour Jersey Boxer Brief
Mack Weldon 18-Hour Jersey Boxer Brief
Mack Weldon : $28$21
Mack Weldon Silver Piqué Polo
Mack Weldon Silver Piqué Polo
Mack Weldon : $88$66
Mack Weldon Maverick Tech Chino Short
Mack Weldon Maverick Tech Chino Short
Mack Weldon : $98$74
Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpant
Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpant
Mack Weldon : $78$59
Mack Weldon Pima Short Sleeve Henley
Mack Weldon Pima Short Sleeve Henley
Mack Weldon : $42$32
Mack Weldon Swim Trunk
Mack Weldon Swim Trunk
Mack Weldon : $88$66
Mack Weldon AIRKNITx Boxer Brief
Mack Weldon AIRKNITx Boxer Brief
Mack Weldon : $32$24
Mack Weldon Atlas Short
Mack Weldon Atlas Short
Mack Weldon : $78$59

