Style | Updated December 2, 2022 7:58 am

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think

Trust us: a fresh pair of undies is a very good present

a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background
The best men's underwear actually makes for a pretty stellar gift.
InisdeHook/Getty Images
We know what you’re thinking. Underwear? As a holiday gift? You might as well stuff his stocking with coal. But you’re already here, so hear us out. Much like their feet-warming counterparts, underwear doesn’t get enough love — or enough refreshes — in our book. After all, they’re the one article of clothing that he’s (hopefully) wearing every day, and a truly excellent pair can be the difference between an uncomfortable office outing and bossing the board meeting.

When it comes to boxers, briefs, trunks and the like, it’s less a question of “if” and more a query of “which”. We will heartily agree with the idea that unwrapping a three-pack of tight whities might not spark the most holiday joy. Luckily, there’s an abundance of great options in a variety of styles and fabrics, from classic Calvin Kleins to sweat-wicking silvers by Mack Weldon, to make his Christmas morning.

The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides

So much, in fact, that we’ve decided to help you out on your pantie-present journey. We’ve identified, tested and reviewed some of the best pairs on the market, and highlighted our favorite pairs of the best men’s underwear to gift him — or yourself, as you surely deserve it and surely need some new johns — this holiday season. Below, the 18 best pairs of drawers to gift to every type of dude imaginable.

The Best Men’s Underwear to Gift in 2022:

three overlayered Calvin Klien Boxer Briefs in 3 shades of blue with the logo waistband on a gray background
Calvin Kline 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

Why you should buy them: Like it or not, a Calvin waistband peak out from some jeans is synonymous with sexy. The American designer’s ubiquitous briefs are not the most comfortable underwear we’ve tried (although they’ll get you through the day just fine) nor are they the most tech-heavy, but if you’re concerned with aesthetics, it is and will always be a fine option.

Buy Here: $43 $36
a pair of red boxers on a grey background
CDLP Boxer Brief
CDLP

CDLP Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: Swedish brand CDLP is a relative newcomer to the underwear scene, but after some serious IH testing, we can confirm that their Boxer Brief is the real deal. The lyocel-elastane blend is surprising soft and dodges the typical latex-y feel that performance fabrics can carry, with breathable and naturally anti-bacterial properties and added bonus.

BUy Here: $35
a pair of white underwear on model on a grey background
PACT Knit Boxers
Ron Dorff

PACT Knit Boxers

Why you should buy them: Refreshing airy and comfortably loose, the PACT knit boxer incorporates a soft, natural organic cotton made with no toxic chemicals and 81% less water used than conventional cotton.

BUy Here: $14 $8
a pair of grey trunks on a grey background
Mack Weldon Silver Boxer Brief
Mack Weldon

Mack Weldon Silver Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: Silver is a known foil to sweat stink, and Mack Weldon’s Supima cotton with antimicrobial Ionic+ silver infused-briefs ensure that swamp-ass is never even a possibility.

BUy Here: $38
a pair of dark grey seamless Uniqlo Airism Briefs on a gray background
Uniqlo Men’s AIRism Ultra Seemless Boxer Brief
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Men’s AIRism Ultra Seemless Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: The AIRism tech from Uniqlo is as innovative as we’ve seen: DRY technology and Cool Touch keep everything regulated, dry, and most importantly, cool. Our summer brief of choice, they’re the lightest non-boxer we’ve found, and with a new seamless design, they’re discreet, too.

Buy Here: $15
A pair of cheetah print underwear on a grey background
Tom Ford Velvet-Trimmed Leopard-Print Silk-Satin Boxer Briefs
Mr. Porter

Tom Ford Velvet-Trimmed Leopard-Print Silk-Satin Boxer Briefs

Why you should buy them: You don’t have to spend $300 on a pair of silk-satin leopard boxers, but you could!

BUy Here: $310
a pair of blue underwear from Tommy John on a grey background
Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunk
Tommy John

Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunk

Why you should buy them: Tommy John’s Cool Cotton moisture-wicking fabric claims to be 2-3x cooler and 4-5x faster drying than regular cotton. After weeks of testing, we can’t say we disagree.

Buy Here: $32 $26
a tartan striped printed boxer brief from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Printed Boxer Brief
J.Crew

J.Crew Printed Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: With an abundance of festive options and cotton finish, you couldn’t ask for a better stocking stuffer than these J.Crew boxers.

Buy Here: $25
Jockey on a grey background
Jockey 3-Pack Classic 5″ Boxer Brief
Jockey

Jockey 3-Pack Classic 5″ Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: Jockey’s no-frills offering is still the best bang for your buck around..

Buy Here: $30 $21
a model in everlane undies on a grey background
Everlane The Uniform Boxer
Everlane

Everlane The Uniform Boxer

Why you should buy them: Part of the Everlane’s Uniform Line, The Boxer is built to get you through daily life without any undergarment-related hassle. One of the few entrants on this list with a button fly, the Uniform Boxer is structure for the ideal balance of movement and security.

Buy Here: 3 for $48
a pair of SAXX underwear on a grey background
SAXX Vibes Boxer Briefs
SAXX

SAXX Vibes Boxer Briefs

Why you should buy them: SAXX ergonomic fit is one of the most comfortable we’ve had the pleasure of testing. The Ballpark Pouch technology keeps everything in place, no matter what you’re up to, without any claustrophobic-inducing tightness.

Buy Here: $34
3 pairs of Lululemon underwear on a grey background
Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5″ 3 Pack
Lululemon

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5″ 3 Pack

Why you should buy them: As we’ve mentioned, the fast-drying, lycra-blended, anti-ball crushing A.I.M. boxer is our favorite daily boxer brief.

Buy Here: $68
a pair of blue trunks on a grey background
Nice Laundry Slim Fit Boxer
Nice Laundry

Nice Laundry Slim Fit Boxer

Why you should buy them: Nice Laundry’s Boxer is an enigma; flattering and sleek in profile, the drawers utilize high-end tailoring techniques and stretch pima cotton for a controlled boxer that won’t look odd with slim (even skinny) pants.

Buy Here: $28
6 pairs of Hanes on a grey background
Hanes Men’s Tagless® Boxer Briefs Solids 6-Pack
Hanes

Hanes Men’s Tagless® Boxer Briefs Solids 6-Pack

Why you should buy them: 6 briefs for $22 equates to less than $4 per pair — how’s that for some underwear math — with the added benefit of being tagless, these Hanes pairs are a-ok by us.

Buy Here: $22
a model in a pair of Nike modal boxer briefs in gray on a gray background
Nike Luxe Cotton Modal Boxer Brief
Nike

Nike Luxe Cotton Modal Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: For DRI-fit converts, nikes Modal Boxer is everything you love from your workout gear, wrapped up in brief package.

Buy Here: $25 $21
a pair of black rhone underwear on a gray background
Rhone Everyday Essentials Boxer Trunk
Rhone

Rhone Everyday Essentials Boxer Trunk

Why you should buy them: A flexible brief and a soft cotton finish aren’t usually able to be paired this well, but Rhone’s Trunk has no limit to it’s range of motion, without any synthetic feeling.

Buy Here: $28
a pair of yellow and patterned stance boxer briefs with a black waistband on a gray background
Stance Butter Blend Boxer Brief
Stance

Stance Butter Blend Boxer Brief

Why you should buy them: Stance doesn’t just make socks; they make a damn fine brief, too. Their patented Feather-Seam Construction is honest in its claim of reduced irritation with a softer weave — we can vouch.

Buy Here: $30
Grey underwear on a grey background
Under Armour  UA Tech 9″ Boxerjock
Under Armour

Under Armour  UA Tech 9″ Boxerjock

Why you should buy them: Some people like a loooong boxer, and for those people, the Under Armour’s Tech Boxerjock is 9″ perfection. Fitted and snug, they’ve got the length with none of the potential bunchage.

Buy Here: $20

Abercrombie's New Arrivals Sale Is the Reboot Your Winter Wardrobe Needed

