Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know what you’re thinking. Underwear? As a holiday gift? You might as well stuff his stocking with coal. But you’re already here, so hear us out. Much like their feet-warming counterparts, underwear doesn’t get enough love — or enough refreshes — in our book. After all, they’re the one article of clothing that he’s (hopefully) wearing every day, and a truly excellent pair can be the difference between an uncomfortable office outing and bossing the board meeting.

When it comes to boxers, briefs, trunks and the like, it’s less a question of “if” and more a query of “which”. We will heartily agree with the idea that unwrapping a three-pack of tight whities might not spark the most holiday joy. Luckily, there’s an abundance of great options in a variety of styles and fabrics, from classic Calvin Kleins to sweat-wicking silvers by Mack Weldon, to make his Christmas morning.

So much, in fact, that we’ve decided to help you out on your pantie-present journey. We’ve identified, tested and reviewed some of the best pairs on the market, and highlighted our favorite pairs of the best men’s underwear to gift him — or yourself, as you surely deserve it and surely need some new johns — this holiday season. Below, the 18 best pairs of drawers to gift to every type of dude imaginable.

The Best Men’s Underwear to Gift in 2022:

Calvin Kline 3-Pack Boxer Briefs Nordstrom

Why you should buy them: Like it or not, a Calvin waistband peak out from some jeans is synonymous with sexy. The American designer’s ubiquitous briefs are not the most comfortable underwear we’ve tried (although they’ll get you through the day just fine) nor are they the most tech-heavy, but if you’re concerned with aesthetics, it is and will always be a fine option.

CDLP Boxer Brief CDLP

Why you should buy them: Swedish brand CDLP is a relative newcomer to the underwear scene, but after some serious IH testing, we can confirm that their Boxer Brief is the real deal. The lyocel-elastane blend is surprising soft and dodges the typical latex-y feel that performance fabrics can carry, with breathable and naturally anti-bacterial properties and added bonus.

PACT Knit Boxers Ron Dorff

Why you should buy them: Refreshing airy and comfortably loose, the PACT knit boxer incorporates a soft, natural organic cotton made with no toxic chemicals and 81% less water used than conventional cotton.

Mack Weldon Silver Boxer Brief Mack Weldon

Why you should buy them: Silver is a known foil to sweat stink, and Mack Weldon’s Supima cotton with antimicrobial Ionic+ silver infused-briefs ensure that swamp-ass is never even a possibility.

Uniqlo Men’s AIRism Ultra Seemless Boxer Brief Uniqlo

Why you should buy them: The AIRism tech from Uniqlo is as innovative as we’ve seen: DRY technology and Cool Touch keep everything regulated, dry, and most importantly, cool. Our summer brief of choice, they’re the lightest non-boxer we’ve found, and with a new seamless design, they’re discreet, too.

Tom Ford Velvet-Trimmed Leopard-Print Silk-Satin Boxer Briefs Mr. Porter

Why you should buy them: You don’t have to spend $300 on a pair of silk-satin leopard boxers, but you could!

Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunk Tommy John

Why you should buy them: Tommy John’s Cool Cotton moisture-wicking fabric claims to be 2-3x cooler and 4-5x faster drying than regular cotton. After weeks of testing, we can’t say we disagree.

J.Crew Printed Boxer Brief J.Crew

Why you should buy them: With an abundance of festive options and cotton finish, you couldn’t ask for a better stocking stuffer than these J.Crew boxers.

Jockey 3-Pack Classic 5″ Boxer Brief Jockey

Why you should buy them: Jockey’s no-frills offering is still the best bang for your buck around..

Everlane The Uniform Boxer Everlane

Why you should buy them: Part of the Everlane’s Uniform Line, The Boxer is built to get you through daily life without any undergarment-related hassle. One of the few entrants on this list with a button fly, the Uniform Boxer is structure for the ideal balance of movement and security.

SAXX Vibes Boxer Briefs SAXX

Why you should buy them: SAXX ergonomic fit is one of the most comfortable we’ve had the pleasure of testing. The Ballpark Pouch technology keeps everything in place, no matter what you’re up to, without any claustrophobic-inducing tightness.

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5″ 3 Pack Lululemon

Why you should buy them: As we’ve mentioned, the fast-drying, lycra-blended, anti-ball crushing A.I.M. boxer is our favorite daily boxer brief.

Nice Laundry Slim Fit Boxer Nice Laundry

Why you should buy them: Nice Laundry’s Boxer is an enigma; flattering and sleek in profile, the drawers utilize high-end tailoring techniques and stretch pima cotton for a controlled boxer that won’t look odd with slim (even skinny) pants.

Hanes Men’s Tagless® Boxer Briefs Solids 6-Pack Hanes

Why you should buy them: 6 briefs for $22 equates to less than $4 per pair — how’s that for some underwear math — with the added benefit of being tagless, these Hanes pairs are a-ok by us.

Nike Luxe Cotton Modal Boxer Brief Nike

Why you should buy them: For DRI-fit converts, nikes Modal Boxer is everything you love from your workout gear, wrapped up in brief package.

Rhone Everyday Essentials Boxer Trunk Rhone

Why you should buy them: A flexible brief and a soft cotton finish aren’t usually able to be paired this well, but Rhone’s Trunk has no limit to it’s range of motion, without any synthetic feeling.

Stance Butter Blend Boxer Brief Stance

Why you should buy them: Stance doesn’t just make socks; they make a damn fine brief, too. Their patented Feather-Seam Construction is honest in its claim of reduced irritation with a softer weave — we can vouch.

Under Armour UA Tech 9″ Boxerjock Under Armour

Why you should buy them: Some people like a loooong boxer, and for those people, the Under Armour’s Tech Boxerjock is 9″ perfection. Fitted and snug, they’ve got the length with none of the potential bunchage.