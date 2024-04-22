Leisure > Style

Abercrombie’s “YPB” Sale Is Full of Goal-Crushing Gear

Take 25% off gym essentials

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated April 22, 2024 10:09 am
Abercrombie YPB sale
The Abercrombie YPB is built to crush goals.
What’s your motion of choice? You know us as running freaks, but perhaps you’re a “the concrete jungle is my playground” kind of guy, or maybe your daily movement involves a bit more pickle. Whatever your poison, you’ve probably realized by now that scooping the proper gear to back up your sweat-based endeavors isn’t just an ego thing, but a legit boon for performing your best. (Shorts that emphasize the stacked quads ain’t bad, either.)

Abercrombie understands this all too well. As part of an internal revolution to regain their cool, the brand’s addition of YPB — an acronym for Your Personal Best, the sublabel’s mantra and guiding philosophy — to an already stacked and excessively on-trend lifestyle lineup offers a vertical of stretchy, functional garb that’s perfect for whatever goals you’re trying to accomplish. Get this — for a limited time only, YPB is offering 25% off their entire stock of workwear gear and garb, from sweat-wicking workout tees to cardio shorts to performance accessories.

Below, we’ve picked out our favorite styles from the Abercrombie YPB sale. Shop our favorite gear at 25% off (or more) and watch those PRs fall.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB powerSOFT Lifting Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB powerSOFT Lifting Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch : $40$26
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Logo Baseball Cap
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Logo Baseball Cap
Abercrombie & Fitch : $30$19
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie & Fitch : $60$38
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Freestyle Training Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Freestyle Training Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch : $110$70
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Lifting Short
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Lifting Short
Abercrombie & Fitch : $60$38
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Iconic Cross-Body Bag
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Iconic Cross-Body Bag
Abercrombie & Fitch : $35$22
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch : $90$57

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

