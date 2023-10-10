13 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Gifts for Her

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Today marks the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day — and you can still find an overwhelming amount of deals to browse, either for yourself or someone else. Right now, let’s talk about the latter. We’ve implored you again and again to give the woman in your life something nice for no damn reason whatsoever. No holidays or special occasions needed, you can just surprise her because you’re a thoughtful person who wants to show your appreciation — and these types of gifts don’t have to cost you a fortune. Enter: Prime Day.
After combing through the many beauty, style and home goods pages on Amazon, we’ve found over a dozen top-notch ideas, now with stellar Prime Day discounts. Below, our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that would make for great gifts.
Brightland Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.
Caraway Bakeware Set
When it comes to non-toxic nonstick cookware, Caraway does it best. Sames goes for its premium bakeware — now 20% off in the Slate color.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise.
Brooklinen 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
She’ll rest easy knowing this derm-approved, mulberry silk pillowcase isn’t stripping her skin and hair of valuable moisture and product.
Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
This best-selling body mist smells delicious, and is now discounted down to $32.
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
The best-selling hair tool delivers the perfect at-home blowout every time.
Foreo Luna 4 Face Cleansing Brush
We’re huge fans of Foreo, the Swedish skincare brand that uses the best tech to deliver esthetician-level treatments at home. This 2-in-1 facial cleansing device will ensure dirt, sweat and makeup are effectively removed from her skin.
Ouai Detox Shampoo
One of our absolute favorite purifying shampoos is now 20% off.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple’s first over-ear noise-canceling headphones were a sleeper hit, but it’s been a few years and now people can appreciate its 20-hour battery life, superior noise-canceling and dynamic spatial audio.
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens wet hair impossibly fast.
Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool
BRB ordering myself one of these now.
Tula Skincare 24-7 Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Of the many, many, many face moisturizers we’ve slabbed all over our faces, Tula’s hydrating day and night cream continues to be one of our faves.
