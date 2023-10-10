Leisure > Gear

13 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Gifts for Her

Tons of top-rated beauty items, accessories and other products she’ll love are on sale for Prime Day

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated July 17, 2024 12:34 pm
A collection of products on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024 that would make great gifts for the woman in your life, including beauty products, headphones and more
Whether or not you tell her you got it on sale for Prime Day is up to you.
Amazon

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Today marks the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day — and you can still find an overwhelming amount of deals to browse, either for yourself or someone else. Right now, let’s talk about the latter. We’ve implored you again and again to give the woman in your life something nice for no damn reason whatsoever. No holidays or special occasions needed, you can just surprise her because you’re a thoughtful person who wants to show your appreciation — and these types of gifts don’t have to cost you a fortune. Enter: Prime Day.

The Very Best (New) Amazon Prime Day Deals
The Very Best (New) Amazon Prime Day Deals
 Everything worth buying at a discount before Prime Day ends tonight

After combing through the many beauty, style and home goods pages on Amazon, we’ve found over a dozen top-notch ideas, now with stellar Prime Day discounts. Below, our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that would make for great gifts.

Brightland Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.

Buy Here : $74$63
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.

Buy Here : $24$17
Caraway Bakeware Set
Caraway Bakeware Set

When it comes to non-toxic nonstick cookware, Caraway does it best. Sames goes for its premium bakeware — now 20% off in the Slate color.

Buy Here : $245$196
A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day
A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day
 Discounts extend to the Tundra 45 cooler, insulated drinkware and more
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise.

Buy Here : $675$550
Brooklinen 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

She’ll rest easy knowing this derm-approved, mulberry silk pillowcase isn’t stripping her skin and hair of valuable moisture and product.

Buy Here : $59$47
Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

This best-selling body mist smells delicious, and is now discounted down to $32.

Buy Here : $38$32

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

The best-selling hair tool delivers the perfect at-home blowout every time.

Buy Here : $70$31
Foreo Luna 4 Face Cleansing Brush
Foreo Luna 4 Face Cleansing Brush

We’re huge fans of Foreo, the Swedish skincare brand that uses the best tech to deliver esthetician-level treatments at home. This 2-in-1 facial cleansing device will ensure dirt, sweat and makeup are effectively removed from her skin.

Buy Here : $279$179
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Ouai Detox Shampoo

One of our absolute favorite purifying shampoos is now 20% off.

Buy it now : $32$26
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
 Upgrade your morning routine, no matter what type of coffee you prefer
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple’s first over-ear noise-canceling headphones were a sleeper hit, but it’s been a few years and now people can appreciate its 20-hour battery life, superior noise-canceling and dynamic spatial audio.

Buy Here : $550$395
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Dyson Airstrait Straightener

The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens wet hair impossibly fast.

Buy Here : $500$400
Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool
Sloosh Inflatable Tanning Pool

BRB ordering myself one of these now.

Buy Here : $60$40
Tula Skincare 24-7 Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Tula Skincare 24-7 Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Of the many, many, many face moisturizers we’ve slabbed all over our faces, Tula’s hydrating day and night cream continues to be one of our faves.

Buy it now : $54$38

More Like This

Sex toys on sale from Good Vibes.
Have a Very Hot Summer With This Insane Sale on Sex Toys
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale
You don't want to miss this Frank And Oak summer sale
You Don’t Want to Miss the Frank and Oak Summer Sale
Abercrombie YBP clothes on a grey background
Today Is Your Last Day to Shop Abercrombie & Fitch’s YPB Sale

Leisure > Gear
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Are 32% Off

$249$169

Peloton Bike
Peloton’s Original Indoor Bike Is Now 25% Off

$1,445$1,084

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Save Over $150 on This Compact Weber Grill

$551$399

Gillette Heated Razor for Men, Starter Shave Kit
Get a Warm, Smooth Shave With This Gillette Heated Razor

$150$95

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Very Best (New) Amazon Prime Day Deals
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A collection of products on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024 that would make great gifts for the woman in your life, including beauty products, headphones and more

13 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Gifts for Her

A Yeti Tundra Haul 45, which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024

A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day

These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day

These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day

a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours