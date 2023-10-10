13 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Gifts for Her

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Today marks the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day — and you can still find an overwhelming amount of deals to browse, either for yourself or someone else. Right now, let’s talk about the latter. We’ve implored you again and again to give the woman in your life something nice for no damn reason whatsoever. No holidays or special occasions needed, you can just surprise her because you’re a thoughtful person who wants to show your appreciation — and these types of gifts don’t have to cost you a fortune. Enter: Prime Day.

After combing through the many beauty, style and home goods pages on Amazon, we’ve found over a dozen top-notch ideas, now with stellar Prime Day discounts. Below, our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that would make for great gifts.

Brightland Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods. Buy Here : $74 $63

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise. Buy Here : $675 $550