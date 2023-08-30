Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We understand that finding the perfect gift for the women in your life can be taxing. It’s why every holiday season, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day we hand you a thorough guide to the best apparel, accessories, home goods and wellness products you can gift in hopes of making yourself look like a totally thoughtful stud.

But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as does any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. It’s why we’re starting this new column where, each month, we’ll compile an extensive list of the best gifts you can give to the lovely women in your life, curated by women.

Aquatalia Stassi Boots Help her make the transition to fall a breeze with Aquatalia’s sleek ankle boot crafted from comfortable, stretchy fabrics (a godsend), like nappa leather and suede, making this the ideal cold-weather everyday shoe. Aquatalia : $550

Dagne Dover Arlo Neoprene Tech Organizer Time for her to stop traveling with a tangled mess of cables. This easy-to-clean neoprene container keeps her chargers, cords and plugs neatly organized and easily accessible while she’s on the go. Dagne Dover : $50

Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant I recently traveled around Paris in these 100% Mulberry silk on a 90 degree day. They kept me cool, comfortable and looking très chic despite my excessive perspiring — and they’ll absolutely be a go-to staple this fall. Lilysilk : $229

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat ICYMI: The trendiest shoe of the season is the ballet flat, and this offering from Everlane is one of the comfiest styles we’ve tried. The soft leather flat delivers support and style all day long. Everlane : $145

Billie V Smooth Shave Gel + Cleanser I won’t detail the horrors of at-home pubic shaving but let’s just say it’s not the most enjoyable activity. Billie is hoping to make the process less cumbersome for vulva-owners, specifically those with sensitive skin. The new 2-in-1 cleansing shave gel for pubic hair and skin combats irritation and boosts hydration. Billie : $12

Just Spices Starter Set We’ve recently been cooking with Just Spice’s unique seasoning blends, and let us say, cooking at-home has never been easier. This starter set from the brand (whom recently made its foray into the U.S.) features eight natural spice blends that have been specially designed to accompany particular food dishes, saving her time in the kitchen. 50 : $55

Merit Solo Shadow For the girl who doesn’t like eyeshadow, Merit’s new cream-to-powder shadow will probably change her mind. Available in four neural colors and four eye-catching shades, the shadow’s antioxidant-rich formula prevents creasing and can be easily applied with just her finger. Buy Here : $24

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka’s most-cushioned Clifton to date, the ninth iteration of the award-winning running shoe features 3mm more midsole foam, a lighter weight and an improved durabrasion rubber outsole. The Clifton 9 is ideal for runners looking for a softer, plusher ride during easy runs. Buy Here : $145

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Shaker Sweater Tank The perfect top to ease into the fall in, Abercrombie’s sweater tank is stylish, seasonally appropriate and super versatile — she wear it on its own or when temps begin to drop, pair with a long sleeve shirt underneath. Abercrombie & Fitch : $50

Alo Magnesium Reset Spray Magnesium is a popular sleep aid often available in the form of powders, gummies and capsules. Alo — the trendy athleisure brand that also sells a variety of wellness products — put the mineral, along with some soothing aromatherapy oils and antioxidants, into a spray bottle for quick relaxation. Just spray the magnesium mix onto the skin and massage it in before bed and allow the mineral to get to work. Alo : $48

Honest CCC Corrective Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 For those days that don’t call for a full face of makeup (or if she’s into the no makeup makeup look), this 6-in-1 tinted moisturizer (with SPF 30!) delivers adequate coverage, protection from harmful UV rays and hydration. Honest : $27

Ballast Beach Pillow You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but if she’s an avid beach-goer (or avid napper) just know this travel-friendly, inflatable pillow is possibly the best gift you can give her. Buy Here : $35 Amazon : $35

Dune The Mug ‘N Misty With so many trendy SPF brands now on the market it can be hard to weed through what’s effective and what just looks nice. Luckily Dune has both on lock, and this duo from the brand (a body spray and face sunscreen) has been our go-to all summer long. Dune Suncare : $50 $45

Glasshouse Pumpkin Spiced Candle There are a million pumpkin spiced candles on the market, but Glasshouse does the iconic autumnal scent the best. Plus it’s housed in a stunning glass jar. Buy Here : $55

Saltyface Tanning Water Self-tanning at home can be a messy, smelly and time-consuming process. We’ve tried a lot of self-tanner brands in the past, and can confidently say Saltyface’s revolutionary tanning formula is one of the best. For when she wants a little color on her face, the brand’s Tanning Water leaves a natural-looking glow. Buy Here : $44