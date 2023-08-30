The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Including fall-ready boots, sweater tanks and good-looking tech organizers
We understand that finding the perfect gift for the women in your life can be taxing. It’s why every holiday season, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day we hand you a thorough guide to the best apparel, accessories, home goods and wellness products you can gift in hopes of making yourself look like a totally thoughtful stud.
But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as does any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. It’s why we’re starting this new column where, each month, we’ll compile an extensive list of the best gifts you can give to the lovely women in your life, curated by women.
Aquatalia Stassi Boots
Help her make the transition to fall a breeze with Aquatalia’s sleek ankle boot crafted from comfortable, stretchy fabrics (a godsend), like nappa leather and suede, making this the ideal cold-weather everyday shoe.
Dagne Dover Arlo Neoprene Tech Organizer
Time for her to stop traveling with a tangled mess of cables. This easy-to-clean neoprene container keeps her chargers, cords and plugs neatly organized and easily accessible while she’s on the go.
Trovota Birds of Paradise Blake Oversized Shirt
An oversized striped long sleeve button-down is a wardrobe staple. We’d recommend splurging on this style from Trovota. It’s high-quality and super comfortable thanks to its soft cotton viscose fabric.
Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant
I recently traveled around Paris in these 100% Mulberry silk on a 90 degree day. They kept me cool, comfortable and looking très chic despite my excessive perspiring — and they’ll absolutely be a go-to staple this fall.
Everlane The Day Ballet Flat
ICYMI: The trendiest shoe of the season is the ballet flat, and this offering from Everlane is one of the comfiest styles we’ve tried. The soft leather flat delivers support and style all day long.
Billie V Smooth Shave Gel + Cleanser
I won’t detail the horrors of at-home pubic shaving but let’s just say it’s not the most enjoyable activity. Billie is hoping to make the process less cumbersome for vulva-owners, specifically those with sensitive skin. The new 2-in-1 cleansing shave gel for pubic hair and skin combats irritation and boosts hydration.
Just Spices Starter Set
We’ve recently been cooking with Just Spice’s unique seasoning blends, and let us say, cooking at-home has never been easier. This starter set from the brand (whom recently made its foray into the U.S.) features eight natural spice blends that have been specially designed to accompany particular food dishes, saving her time in the kitchen.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Striped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
You can catch us sporting Nike’s preppy crewneck fleece sweatshirt all fall long.
Merit Solo Shadow
For the girl who doesn’t like eyeshadow, Merit’s new cream-to-powder shadow will probably change her mind. Available in four neural colors and four eye-catching shades, the shadow’s antioxidant-rich formula prevents creasing and can be easily applied with just her finger.
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka’s most-cushioned Clifton to date, the ninth iteration of the award-winning running shoe features 3mm more midsole foam, a lighter weight and an improved durabrasion rubber outsole. The Clifton 9 is ideal for runners looking for a softer, plusher ride during easy runs.
Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Shaker Sweater Tank
The perfect top to ease into the fall in, Abercrombie’s sweater tank is stylish, seasonally appropriate and super versatile — she wear it on its own or when temps begin to drop, pair with a long sleeve shirt underneath.
Alo Magnesium Reset Spray
Magnesium is a popular sleep aid often available in the form of powders, gummies and capsules. Alo — the trendy athleisure brand that also sells a variety of wellness products — put the mineral, along with some soothing aromatherapy oils and antioxidants, into a spray bottle for quick relaxation. Just spray the magnesium mix onto the skin and massage it in before bed and allow the mineral to get to work.
Honest CCC Corrective Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30
For those days that don’t call for a full face of makeup (or if she’s into the no makeup makeup look), this 6-in-1 tinted moisturizer (with SPF 30!) delivers adequate coverage, protection from harmful UV rays and hydration.
Ballast Beach Pillow
You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but if she’s an avid beach-goer (or avid napper) just know this travel-friendly, inflatable pillow is possibly the best gift you can give her.
Dune The Mug ‘N Misty
With so many trendy SPF brands now on the market it can be hard to weed through what’s effective and what just looks nice. Luckily Dune has both on lock, and this duo from the brand (a body spray and face sunscreen) has been our go-to all summer long.
Backcountry Destination Dress
Backcountry’s ready-to-move exercise dress is supremely comfy (we’d know, we’re wearing one right now).
Glasshouse Pumpkin Spiced Candle
There are a million pumpkin spiced candles on the market, but Glasshouse does the iconic autumnal scent the best. Plus it’s housed in a stunning glass jar.
Luxome Luxury Sheet Set
These 400 thread count, 100% viscose, temperature-regulating sheets are as luxe as it gets.
Saltyface Tanning Water
Self-tanning at home can be a messy, smelly and time-consuming process. We’ve tried a lot of self-tanner brands in the past, and can confidently say Saltyface’s revolutionary tanning formula is one of the best. For when she wants a little color on her face, the brand’s Tanning Water leaves a natural-looking glow.
Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 piece)
This 12-piece box set includes bullet vibrators, clitoral suction devices, anal toys and a blood-rushing orgasm balm. Perfect for vulva owners in need of better orgasms.
