Leisure > Gear

Google Fit API Shutdown Could Impact Your Fitness Devices

The announcement raises a lot of questions

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 7, 2024 10:18 am
A smartphone with the Google Fit logo. Google announced it will be shutting down Google Fit APIs by June 2025.
Google announced a big change to how it handles fitness data.
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

There was a moment not that long ago when fitness trackers seemed like a niche business. Now, they’ve become ubiquitous, both in terms of smartphones having some fitness-tracking functionality and with a growing variety of wearables on the market. But there’s a lot of code behind the scenes to make your wristband, smart ring or cellphone compile information and process it — and a recent decision from Google could shake up the industry.

Earlier this month, Google announced that “Google Fit developer services will be transitioning to become a core part of the Android Health platform.” What that means, more practically, is that the Google Fit API (application programming interface) has a sunset date in place: June 30, 2025. Google also announced that “new sign-ups for the Google Fit APIs will no longer be accepted.”

Effectively, that means that third-party apps that use the Google Fit API have a little over a year to change their functionality. Exactly how easy that will be remains a significant question: As Ron Amadeo writes at Ars Technica, this announcement raises more questions than it answers. For starters, there’s the fact that Google now has three different fitness-related APIs — Health Connect, Fitbit API and Google Fit API — and will until the end of June 2025. Each has a different way of synchronizing user data, which could further complicate matters as developers look for the best migration solution.

Did a Fitness App Really Reveal Secrets of Military, Spy Facilities?
Did a Fitness App Really Reveal Secrets of Military, Spy Facilities?
 Soldiers and spies may be giving away sensitive information by jogging.

This news comes a little less than a month after Google shut down its Google Podcasts app, which also prompted criticism from tech circles. Writing at The Verge, David Pierce described something he dubbed the “Google Cycle,” in which the company launches a service, then “eventually launches a competitor out of some other part of the company, obviously begins to deprecate it and shift focus to the new competitor” — which sounds very familiar.

With over a year to prepare for the end of the Google Fit API, most developers should have time to come up with a workaround. But the question of what devices or software might be thoroughly bricked by this API’s shutdown looms over this announcement — and it’s one we likely won’t have an answer for until much later.

More Like This

Fitness wearables on a pink, pruple and orange textured background
The Best Fitness Trackers for a Healthier 2023
Do Fitness Trackers Really Help People Lose Weight?
Do Fitness Trackers Really Help People Lose Weight?
An Oura smart ring.
Review: Why the Oura Smart Ring Gen3 Is Our Sleep Tracker of Choice
A sampling of the best fitness gifts for Father's Day
12 Superb Father’s Day Gifts for the Fitness-Obsessed Dad

Wellness > Fitness
Leisure > Gear
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024
The Toronto Maple Leafs skate against the Boston Bruins.
Gaggy Bruins Face Pukey Leafs in Game 7 Choke-Off
Bar and counter
California Restaurants Are Upset With the State's Junk Fee Ban
Bill Belichick with Kevin Hart and Robert Kraft.
Brady Roast Offers More Proof Belichick-Kraft Relationship Is Burned
May 2024 Books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This May
Carl Friedrik Trunk, a new piece of luggage
Review: 5 Things I Love About the Carl Friedrik Trunk

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

A smartphone with the Google Fit logo. Google announced it will be shutting down Google Fit APIs by June 2025.

Google Fit API Shutdown Could Impact Your Fitness Devices

A walking sign-post nailed to a tree.

No Fitness Routine Is Complete Without This Weekly Habit

An angle of adults playing petanque in the summer. We take a look at the other international games to try this season.

This Summer, Skip Spikeball and Try These International Games Instead

The Aer Gym Duffel 3, our favorite gym bag. We talk about what makes the design so great, and the fitness essentials we keep inside.

Our Favorite Gym Bag, Plus 7 Essentials We Keep Inside

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District