Wellness

Have a Very Hot Summer With This Insane Sale on Sex Toys

Premier sex toy retailer Good Vibes is taking up to 20% off nearly everything

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
July 11, 2024 10:32 am
Sex toys on sale from Good Vibes.
Have even hotter sex this summer.
Good Vibes/InsideHook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Temperatures are rising, much of the country is caught up in a sweltering heat wave and no one wants to leave their air-conditioned rooms. So what can you do to pass the time from the comfort of your own home? Well, you can (and should) have lots and lots of orgasms.

Yes, a hot summer calls for some equally hot sex — whether it’s solo, with a partner or both. And one of the best and arguably only ways to achieve hot and heavy sexual satisfaction is with a handy, hassle-free device or titillating accessory to help you get there.

Luckily, premier sex toy retailer Good Vibes is hosting a summer sale. Now through 7/31, take 15% off a single item with the code HOTSUMMER and 20% off Good Vibes branded toys through the end of the month. We’ve rounded up the hottest sex products to get you through this summer and beyond, including couple’s vibrators, sleek masturbator sleeves and some BDSM essentials. You can shop all of the rousing savings here, or peruse below for our top sexy summer picks.

Vibrators + Couples Toys

Electra Slimline Waterproof Vibrator
Electra Slimline Waterproof Vibrator
Buy it now : $30$24
After Party Couples Ring
After Party Couples Ring
Buy it now : $80$68
Chika
Chika
Buy it now : $68$58
Remote Control Vibrating Lace Thong Set
Remote Control Vibrating Lace Thong Set
Buy it now : $83$71
The Monarch Strapless Strap-on Vibrator
The Monarch Strapless Strap-on Vibrator
Buy it now : $130$110

Bondage + Accessories

Good Vibes Hemp Bondage Rope
Good Vibes Hemp Bondage Rope
Buy it now : $30$24
Under the Bed Restraint System
Under the Bed Restraint System
Buy it now : $70$59
Liberator Wedge
Liberator Wedge
Buy it now : $110$94
Good Vibes Bondage Tape
Good Vibes Bondage Tape
Buy it now : $11$9
Bondage Couture Paddle
Bondage Couture Paddle
Buy it now : $22$19

Penis Toys

iPlay Vibrating Couples Ring
iPlay Vibrating Couples Ring
Buy it now : $79$67
Tryst Multi Erogenous Zone Vibrator
Tryst Multi Erogenous Zone Vibrator
Buy it now : $139$118
Mood Exciter Stroker
Mood Exciter Stroker
Buy it now : $22$19
Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage
Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage
Buy it now : $50$42
The One Suction Stroker
The One Suction Stroker
Buy it now : $120$66

Anal Toys

Rear Assets Rose Plug Small
Rear Assets Rose Plug Small
Buy it now : $15$13
Cheeky Beads Silicone Anal Beads
Cheeky Beads Silicone Anal Beads
Buy it now : $20$16
Aneros Vice 2 Vibrating Prostate Stimulator
Aneros Vice 2 Vibrating Prostate Stimulator
Buy it now : $150$127
The One Anal Plug Set
The One Anal Plug Set
Buy it now : $43$26
Luxe Zenith Remote Control Rechargeable Silicone Buttplug
Luxe Zenith Remote Control Rechargeable Silicone Buttplug
Buy it now : $100$85

More Like This

Contieri Dinner Mirth Cologne Collage
Capture Charm and Allure With Contieri’s New Cologne Dinner Mirth
Gap Model on Circle background
Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale

Wellness
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Nike Killshot
Nike’s Handome Killshot 2 Sneakers Are 25% Off

$90$68

Marine Layer Rugby
Save 40% on This Sporty Marine Layer Rugby

$108$65

Telka x Birkenstock Pyjama Shorts
The Coolest Thing You Can Wear This Summer? Pajama Shorts.

$150$74

eufy smart scale
Grab This Eufy Smart Scale for Just $30

$50$30

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
Lenny Kravitz
What's It Like to Work Out With Leather Pants On?
two hands reaching for slices of detroit-style pepperoni pizza
The Best Places to Eat Pizza in Alexandria

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Sex toys on sale from Good Vibes.

Have a Very Hot Summer With This Insane Sale on Sex Toys

A still from Western States.

100 Miles in a Day: The Western States in Photos

Lenny Kravitz

What's It Like to Work Out With Leather Pants On?

Brain illustration

Scientists Are Getting Closer to Understanding Migraines

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours