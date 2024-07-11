Have a Very Hot Summer With This Insane Sale on Sex Toys

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Temperatures are rising, much of the country is caught up in a sweltering heat wave and no one wants to leave their air-conditioned rooms. So what can you do to pass the time from the comfort of your own home? Well, you can (and should) have lots and lots of orgasms.

Yes, a hot summer calls for some equally hot sex — whether it’s solo, with a partner or both. And one of the best and arguably only ways to achieve hot and heavy sexual satisfaction is with a handy, hassle-free device or titillating accessory to help you get there.

Luckily, premier sex toy retailer Good Vibes is hosting a summer sale. Now through 7/31, take 15% off a single item with the code HOTSUMMER and 20% off Good Vibes branded toys through the end of the month. We’ve rounded up the hottest sex products to get you through this summer and beyond, including couple’s vibrators, sleek masturbator sleeves and some BDSM essentials. You can shop all of the rousing savings here, or peruse below for our top sexy summer picks.