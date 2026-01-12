This Ancient Fruit Packs a Natural Energy Boost

The biblical phrase “a land of milk and honey” refers to the plentiful natural resources of The Promised Land, or modern-day Israel, Palestine and parts of Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. It’s an embattled region, to say the absolute least. But the people who live there are in total agreement on one thing: dates.

The honey that God promised the Israelites in Exodus 3:8 wouldn’t have been the bee-produced honey we’re familiar with in the Western world — it was the thick brown molasses you get from soaking, cooking and pureeing dates. Silan, as it’s known, is used in Palestinian puddings and drizzled on Israeli breads.

Dates are the little fruit that could; the date palm plant has been harvested for over 6,000 years, dating back to ancient civilizations in Mesopotamia. A few years ago, scientists even successfully grew date seeds from fruit that ripened in the age of Jesus Christ. To last that long, and maintain favor across various cultures, you must have a good angle.

Which they really do: dates are versatile and nutrient-rich, the rare sweetener that won’t betray your body. And somehow, they’re still super underrated in the United States, outside of dessert menu item Sticky Date Pudding (which had a big 2025, and just got a call-out from The New York Times Magazine).

Though dates have long been relegated to a shin-level shelf in American grocery stores, there are signs of a surge, including the rise of Joolies, a California-based grower, and recommendations from elite dietitians, who prescribe dates alongside carb-rich fruits like dried mangoes and sultanas. Some have even lauded dates as a satiety alternative to Ozempic.

Here’s what you need to know about the humble superfruit — including how it might help you achieve a natural energy boost in the year ahead.

For a nickname like “nature’s candy,” you’d expect dates to be at least a little unhealthy. But they’re stuffed with good stuff: lots of fiber, copper, magnesium, potassium, even a couple grams of protein. They promote healthy bowel movements, contain flavonoids (which help reduce inflammation in the body), and according to one study, might even lower your risk of Alzheimer’s.

As for energy, dates are high in fructose (giving them their caramel-like taste), which offers the body a quick, natural boost. Still, the abundance of fiber means dates maintain a moderate glycemic index. Unlike real candy, they won’t cause rapid spikes in blood sugar or lead to a crash later in the afternoon.

How to Add Them to Your Diet

When I was in Australia at the end of last year, I actually stumbled upon a date towards the bottom of my protein smoothie (which otherwise included bananas, peanut butter, almond milk, cinnamon, plant protein and buckinis, or buckwheat). The dates gave the drink lots of sweet flavor, plus something soft to chew on, which I very much enjoyed.

As Food52 reported a few months ago, date consumption has been on the ups in the United Kingdom and Australia for years now. American smoothie shops are less likely to have dates on hand (for now), but that’s alright — Trader Joe’s sells Organic Pitted Medjool Dates, while Whole Foods has raw dates. Plus, there are options from brands like Realsy, via Amazon Fresh.

As a peanut butter freakazoid, I love that American companies are now infusing dates with nut butters. I also think this sort of splashy branding will help the superfruit find its footing stateside. Clearly, the muted packaging of yesteryear has not worked. And for all of dates’ benefits, the fruit will never be part of the rhythm of daily life as it is in the Middle East, something to be picked up from the market on the way home.

If you’re popping dates on their own, two to four is a healthy range. Slice them and add a fleck of sea salt. Medjool dates are pretty big, so that range will offer around 200 calories and 40 carbohydrates. If you want to pair them with a meal, consider adding them to brown butter oatmeal, a halloumi salad, or pork chops with kale. Personally, I’m bookmarking this one for May: ice cream with olive oil and dates.

