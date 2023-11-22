Wellness

All of Our Favorite Recovery Gear Is on Sale at Therabody

Take up to $170 off the world-renowned Theragun and more

A collage of Therabody products, now on sale
Save up to $300 on top-rated recovery tools.
Therabody/InsideHook
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 22, 2023 10:10 am
After a grueling workout, you’ll find us reaching for one (or more) of our favorite recovery products. Oftentimes, those tools are made by Therabody.

The popular recovery brand formerly known as Theragun rebranded in 2020 with the aim of expanding its product line beyond its world-renowned, top-rated percussive therapy device. Now you’ll find a whole slew of tech wellness gadgets, including smart goggles, spa-level facial devices and wearable compression gear.

 It’s starting.

And now during the biggest shopping weekend of the year, a selection of top-rated recovery tools and advanced wellness tech is up to $300 off. That includes the brand’s world-renowned massage gun, the Theragun, along with the TheraFace Pro, an 8-in-1 facial device that’ll replace your trips to the facialist, high-end compression boots that provide instant leg and thigh pain relief (a fabulous gift) and more.

A breakdown of the Therabody sale, plus some of our product picks below, but you can shop all of the discounts here.

Buy it now : $399$319
Buy Here : $199$149
Buy Here : $599$499
Buy Here : $199$169
Buy Here : $799$749
Buy Here : $149$99

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
