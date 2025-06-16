Your Monday morning dose of wellness motivation

Subscribe
Wellness > Longevity

The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing

Omega-3s support heart health, cognitive function and mood — but nearly all Americans fall short

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
June 16, 2025 3:34 pm EDT
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
Eat more salmon!
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I was talking to a fitness coach the other day, who mentioned that “something like 90% of people don’t get enough omega-3s.” I raised my eyebrows, surprised, and made a note to check the stat later in the day.

Well, Coach Matt, I shouldn’t have doubted you. According to a study published in BMJ Open back in 2022, 88.7% of American adults have “an Omega-3 Index in the high cardiovascular risk category.”

As for the other 11.3% — 10.4% are in the “intermediate risk category” and roughly 1% are in the “low risk” category. It might be easier to contextualize this figure through that final number. Only one in every 100 American adults is getting enough omega-3s to meaningfully protect their hearts.

The study found some other sobering figures, too: 95% of children and 68% of adults aren’t meeting the Dietary Guidelines for America’s recommended intake of 250 mg per day. Putting that brutal stat for the kids aside, it’s nice to see that over 30% of Americans are at least getting their daily intake of omega-3s. After all, omega-3s catalyze a variety of benefits in the body, from reducing inflammation to promoting brain health.

Still, very few American adults are getting enough omega-3s to secure those cardioprotective benefits. And considering the leading cause of death in the United States remains heart disease (it’s held the top spot since 1921, a perennial powerhouse), we can’t afford to be leaving this nutrient’s potential on the table.

Here’s what you need to know about omega-3s — and how to reliably fold them into your diet.

The Charge by InsideHook
The Charge by InsideHook

A wellness newsletter to help you move better, think clearer and stay in the game longer. One email every Monday — we’re building habits, not chasing hacks.

Sign Up

Omega-3s, explained

The polyunsaturated fat chain was discovered in the 1920s by George and Mildred Burr, a husband-and-wife research team. Mr. Burr’s interest began when he noticed deficiency syndromes in lab rats… even though they were eating all of the era’s known vitamins.

This was the dawn of a new understanding amongst researchers: fats are critical for proper physiological function. You could sit and wonder how it took them so long to realize this, but here we are, a century later, and practically everyone you and I know still isn’t getting the healthy fats they need.

There are three types of long-chain omega-3s: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). The first two are commonly found together in fish and fish oils. The third is typically found in plant sources, like flaxseeds and walnuts.

All sorts of benefits from omega-3s

When included consistently in one’s diet, omega-3s are basically a cudgel against cardiovascular disease. They lower triglyceride levels (not-so-great fats that rumble around the blood and narrow the arteries), improve the quality of lipoproteins and reduce the chronic inflammation that’s so often underlying heart issues. My favorite omega-3 superpower: they make your platelets less “sticky.” In other words, they reduce your risk of blood clots.

Omega-3s work wonders beyond the cardiovascular system, too, with well-established links to cognitive agility, memory and delayed senescence. (They’re also sneaky effective for eyesight.) As one study found: “Higher omega-3 index was associated with larger hippocampal volumes.” That’s science for: salmon builds your brain.

How to add omega-3s to your diet

Speaking of salmon — if you remember one thing here, remember this: omega-3s cannot be produced by the body. You’ve gotta get them from somewhere else. Here are the top sources to up your intake:

  • Cold-water fatty fish: salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, herring, anchovies
  • Fish oils: fish oil, krill oil, cod liver oil
  • Plants and nuts: flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, soybeans, algae oil

Some thoughts here. First, I hope you like fish. That’s the single easiest way to hammer omega-3s. (My significant other and I actually stage a weekly Salmon Monday, which always gets the week humming on a healthy note.) I recommend taking a peek at all the tinned fish brands out there these days — there are so many, and they’re like little works of art. The industry has had a real revolution.

As for the oils, I’m reminded of a week I spent in Iceland, where the locals were throwing back shots of cod liver oil at eight in the morning. It’s nasty stuff, but kind of fun when you know it’s doing you good. Of course, you could also just invest in a supplement subscription. Momentous is pretty cool — their omega-3 soft gels feature 1600 mg of EPA and DHA, and source the nutrient from wild-caught small fish in Norway.

And one thing to note if you’re plant-based — the plant sources of omega-3s only include ALA, which your body has to convert into EPA and DHA (the forms that actually do the heavy lifting for your heart and brain). But the body is wildly inefficient at this, as less than 5% of the nutrients get converted.

Nuts and beans are incredibly beneficial for a host of other reasons. But don’t rely on them to meet your omega-3 needs. I would consider an algae oil supplement, like this or this. And something else to keep an eye on: Fatty15, a company that’s capsuled C15:0, a promising (and vegan) newcomer to the fatty acid conversation, which could improve cellular health. That said, the product is a bit pricey and more scientific research is needed before we crown it the next omega-3.

Final fatty thoughts

Not to pick on the beleaguered National Institutes of Health, but in researching this piece, I found a webpage where the NIH wrote: “Omega-3 deficiency is very rare in the United States.” That’s misleading, and, I think, hints at the core of the issue here.

“Deficiency” here refers to an actual debilitating medical condition. As in, you get so little omega-3s in your diet, you’re breaking out in scaly hives. (Actually.) But that’s really rare. What’s really common is American adults falling well short of the omega-3 levels they need to support their hearts and brains. And if you look at an adult’s health through the prism of potential heart disease…then, yes, 90 out of 100 of us are deficient.

Obviously, a solid cardioprotective routine is going to involve the usual suspects: regular exercise, an anti-sedentary mindset, a balanced diet. But add omega-3s to the mix, and they’ll punch well above their weight for a single daily habit.

More Like This

Person holding a large bunch of leafy greens, surrounded by fresh vegetables on a kitchen counter
How to Boost Your Gut Health for Good
French fries being lifted from a deep fryer filled with hot cooking oil
Should You Be Obsessing Over Seed Oils?
A balanced flexitarian meal featuring grilled chicken, steamed rice, fresh vegetables, and dipping sauces, captured in warm sunlight.
The Dietary Change That Brought My Energy Back
A collage of ultra-processed foods: hot dogs, Coke, pizza, Gatorade, cereal.
A Survivor’s Guide to Ultra-Processed Foods

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the publication in 2017, he's covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently writes IH's wellness newsletter The Charge. Outside of the office, he is...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Bonnie Blue at the NYLON House on April 11, 2025 in Palm Springs, California
Why Do Men Want to Participate in Extreme Sex Stunts Like Bonnie Blue’s?
Aburi Wagyu with Uni Butter topped with Caviar
The Most Overrated Food Trends, According to Chefs
Hiking poles
Research Suggests Hiking Poles Can Improve Fitness
Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme"
Every Wes Anderson Movie Is About the Same Thing. Why Are Some Better Than Others?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA

The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing

Tennis ball pattern

Is Tennis the Key to a Long Life?

Box of Neptunes Fix

It's Disturbingly Easy to Get Ahold of a Powerful Opioid-Like Drug

Man breathing while working out

Scientists Believe Humans May Have Unique Breathing Patterns

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week