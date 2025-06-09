Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill? Please, it’s 2025, we’ve gotta dream bigger! This June, we’re grilling flavorful, easy-to-cook Copper River sockeye salmon, thanks to Vital Choice‘s catch of the month.

Vital Choice is a seafood subscription service that provides high-quality fish delivered straight to your home (not to mention fresh meats, soups and snacks!). If you haven’t found a nearby seafood market, this is an excellent alternative.

Copper River sockeye salmon is known for its bright red color, and it’s an oilier, fattier version of your average salmon. This means it has more omega-3s and essential vitamins, not to mention 36 grams of protein per six-ounce serving. The season for catching this Alaskan delicacy runs only from mid-May to June or July, making it some of the rarest salmon in the world. Ordering from Vital Choice allows you to feast like royalty long after it’s gone from the restaurant scene (feel especially free to whip it out at holiday meal time for a real crowd-pleaser).

Vital Choice makes it easy to order online; you choose your portion size (four or six ounces) and count (up to 24 servings) and they’ll ship them individually flash frozen and vacuum packaged.

We’ve dropped the meal below; if you’re a fan of a delicious pescatarian dish, we highly recommend you get after it.