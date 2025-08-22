How to Eat More Fiber — Without Spending More Money

When it comes to nutrition, protein gets a lot of attention — for many reasons. One of those reasons is that protein has a higher thermic effect. The thermic effect of food (TEF) refers to the amount of energy used after eating. Since the body requires more energy to digest and process protein, more calories are burned, which helps with weight loss. And even though ketogenic diets that prioritize protein and fat over carbohydrates are really popular among women, there’s evidence that they are actually more effective for men.

Still, as much as we all prefer washboard abs to a cheese-board gut, there’s one essential, potentially life-saving nutrient that protein-based diets neglect: fiber. Data indicates that 95% of men fail to consume the recommended daily amount of dietary fiber — 38 grams for men — which is cause for concern far beyond the bathroom.

High-fiber diets have been found to reduce the risk of colon cancer (colorectal cancer is the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50). Fiber, typically sourced from fruits and vegetables, also plays a significant role in weight management, explains Deena Goldman, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Cleveland Clinic, because it helps you feel full and maintain steady blood sugar levels between meals. And while upping your consumption of fresh produce may seem expensive, there’s an underrated solution hiding in plan sight: the freezer.

“A lot of my patients are trying to eat better without spending a fortune or spending hours in the kitchen,” Goldman says. “Frozen produce is one of the first things I suggest that they try.”

Fellow registered dietitian Alyssa Pacheco agrees: there’s a common misconception that fruits and vegetables lose their nutritional value when frozen. On the contrary, fresh produce loses vitamins when exposed to light, air and time. “Frozen fruits and vegetables are usually just as healthy and nutrient-dense as their fresh counterparts,” Pacheco says.

In terms of saving money and time, the case for frozen produce is even stronger. The budget-friendly option is pre-cut and pre-washed, resulting in lower grocery bills and easier meal preparation. And once you realize that frozen is the way to go, it’s relatively easy to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into recipes you’re already making. Goldman and Pacheco offered six ways to get started.

1. Smoothies

If you have a decent blender, Pacheco recommends using frozen fruits, cauliflower rice and avocados for smoothies. “One half cup of frozen avocado chunks will give you four grams of fiber, while one cup of frozen raspberries will give you eight to nine grams of fiber,” she says. The great thing about smoothies is that they’re easy to customize further for your own nutritional and taste preferences by adding protein powder, Greek yogurt, flaxseed or chia seeds. You can also skip the blender altogether and use almost all of the same ingredients to make a colorful yogurt bowl. Either way, as long as you have a bag of fruit in the freezer, you can whip up an easy and healthy breakfast or snack.

2. Pancakes

Like smoothies, pancakes can be customized to suit different needs, offering high-protein, low-carb, gluten-free and traditional options. Whichever batter you go with, don’t forget to mix in some frozen berries or bananas before you flip those flapjacks. Your body will appreciate it.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is already packed with four grams of fiber per cup, but there is nothing sadder than eating plain oatmeal. Instead of adding maple syrup, frozen fruit can add some sweetness while also increasing the fiber in your breakfast, so you stay full until lunch, at which point you can enjoy frozen veggies. Speaking of…

4. Soups

Soup may seem like more of a winter meal, but it can be a great source of hydration in summer months. Whether you’re making your broth from chicken bones or vegetable scraps, using a pre-made broth or stock, or even using canned soup, adding frozen vegetables to the mix will help you get to your 38 grams of fiber.

5. Stir-Fries

Stir-fry is generally regarded as a healthy meal because it cooks vegetables at a high heat for a short time, which can help them retain certain nutrients. Combine a small amount of oil with a high smoke point, such as peanut or avocado oil, with a bag of frozen veggies, and perhaps a protein of your choice, like chicken or shrimp. Without the prep time needed to chop veggies, this fiber-fueled meal can be whipped up in 10 minutes.

6. Baked Pasta

While lasagna and baked pasta dishes can have a bad reputation for carb and fat content, it’s understandable to want to indulge every once in a while, especially if you enjoy cooking these dishes. Goldman recommends adding a bag of frozen spinach to your mostaccioli or ziti for added fiber and nutrients. “This is such an easy way to add in some more greens without making it feel like a salad,” she says.

Remember: Check for Added Ingredients

When it comes to certain frozen vegetable blends, some products may contain added sauces and seasonings, like frozen buffalo cauliflower or frozen broccoli with cheese. “Once you start seeing added ingredients you didn’t expect, the nutritional value can change a bit,” Goldman notes. “It’s not that those options are off-limits, but they’re no longer a direct swap for fresh produce.”

Ultimately, if you’re sick of high grocery bills, don’t like wasting fresh fruits and vegetables, lack the time for meal prep, or are just pretty sure you’re falling short of your daily 38 grams of fiber, the cold, hard truth is that you’d be a fool not to pick up some frozen produce on your next shopping trip. Your budget and body will appreciate it.