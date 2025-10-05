Apple cider vinegar is plenty of things, including a useful ingredient in the kitchen and a key component of a refreshing switchel. Until recently, one might be tempted to add its ability to boost weight loss to that list. One retraction of a scientific paper has left that particular property far more questionable — and could have an impact on how and why people reach for bottles of apple cider vinegar when shopping for groceries.



In March 2024, the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health published the results of a study that explored apple cider vinegar’s effects on weight loss. A year and a half later, publisher BMJ Group has issued a retraction of the paper, following the efforts of a team of statisticians to replicate the results. The publisher’s announcement cites the presence of “multiple analytical errors” and “irregularities in the data set.”



“[A]t present the results of the study are unreliable, and journalists and others should no longer reference or use the results of this study in any future reporting,” said Publication Ethics and Content Integrity Editor for the BMJ Group Dr. Helen Macdonald in a statement.



What does this mean for apple cider vinegar enthusiasts? As NPR’s Jon Hamilton reports, that depends on what they used the substance for. NPR’s analysis of the retraction and its aftermath notes that apple cider vinegar has had a broader appeal in the wellness community, and cites at least one industry observer who predicts that the market for it will continue to grow.

NPR’s coverage of the retraction also noted that multiple experts had raised questions over the initial study shortly after its publication. Why did it take so long for the formal retraction to be issued? “While we deal with allegations as swiftly as possible, it’s very important that due process is followed. Investigations are often complex,” Dr. Macdonald explained in a statement. “This one involved detailed scrutiny of data and correspondence with researchers, institutions, and other experts, for example. Reaching a sound and fair and final decision can therefore take several months.”