Wellness

Retracted Study Casts Doubt on Apple Cider Vinegar’s Weight-Loss Reputation

A retracted paper sparks a nutrition debate

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 5, 2025 7:15 pm EDT
Apple cider vinegar
Researchers walked back an influential paper on the effects of apple cider vinegar.
Getty Images

Apple cider vinegar is plenty of things, including a useful ingredient in the kitchen and a key component of a refreshing switchel. Until recently, one might be tempted to add its ability to boost weight loss to that list. One retraction of a scientific paper has left that particular property far more questionable — and could have an impact on how and why people reach for bottles of apple cider vinegar when shopping for groceries.

In March 2024, the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health published the results of a study that explored apple cider vinegar’s effects on weight loss. A year and a half later, publisher BMJ Group has issued a retraction of the paper, following the efforts of a team of statisticians to replicate the results. The publisher’s announcement cites the presence of “multiple analytical errors” and “irregularities in the data set.”

“[A]t present the results of the study are unreliable, and journalists and others should no longer reference or use the results of this study in any future reporting,” said Publication Ethics and Content Integrity Editor for the BMJ Group Dr. Helen Macdonald in a statement.

What does this mean for apple cider vinegar enthusiasts? As NPR’s Jon Hamilton reports, that depends on what they used the substance for. NPR’s analysis of the retraction and its aftermath notes that apple cider vinegar has had a broader appeal in the wellness community, and cites at least one industry observer who predicts that the market for it will continue to grow.

Balsamic Vinegar Is Having Its Moment — In Cocktails
Balsamic Vinegar Is Having Its Moment — In Cocktails
 You might have a new favorite drink ingredient

NPR’s coverage of the retraction also noted that multiple experts had raised questions over the initial study shortly after its publication. Why did it take so long for the formal retraction to be issued? “While we deal with allegations as swiftly as possible, it’s very important that due process is followed. Investigations are often complex,” Dr. Macdonald explained in a statement. “This one involved detailed scrutiny of data and correspondence with researchers, institutions, and other experts, for example. Reaching a sound and fair and final decision can therefore take several months.”

More Like This

The Drinking Culture of Thailand
The Drinking Culture of Thailand
bottle of apple cider vinegar on white background
No, Putting Apple Cider Vinegar on Your Penis Won’t Make It Bigger
Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules
Hate the Taste of Apple Cider Vinegar But Want the Health Benefits? Consider the Capsule.
Jacques Dutronc And Francoise Hardy among tomato plants In Corsica
Don’t Throw Away Those Tomato Leaves

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
The spotlight on WAGs — the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes — has rarely burned brighter.
What’s in It for the WAGs?
See/Hear October
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2025
Filson x Wrangler
Does It Get Any More Rugged Than Filson x Wrangler?
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Sneakers, Scotch and Speakers

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Apple cider vinegar

Retracted Study Casts Doubt on Apple Cider Vinegar's Weight-Loss Reputation

Man playing cello

Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better

A still from Laird Hamilton's documentary "Dawn Ready" — he's on a hydrofoil with a plane behind him.

Laird Hamilton Talks the Flow State, Biohacking and “Dawn Ready”

The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?

Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

Menswear Drops

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week