These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day

Upgrade your morning routine, no matter what type of coffee you prefer

By Hanna Agro
July 16, 2024 12:28 pm
A better cup of coffee, right this way.
You may know the kitchenware and appliance company Ninja for their magical blender, but don’t skip out on snagging coffee brewing gear from the beloved brand this Amazon Prime Day. From July 16 to 17, Ninja has a plethora of discounted coffee machines and espresso makers up for grabs — all of which are worth adding to your morning routine.

The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
From drip coffee and singular espresso pod machines to those that can do both, Ninja has loads of options for the coffee lover on sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best Ninja coffee machines that are live for Prime Day below, with discounts up to 33% off, but as always, feel free to shop Ninja’s entire Amazon page here.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee System
Amazon : $240$160
Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker
Amazon : $170$120
Ninja Pods and Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon : $80$72
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon : $200$180
Ninja Programmable XL Coffee Maker
Amazon : $100$70

