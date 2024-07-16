These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You may know the kitchenware and appliance company Ninja for their magical blender, but don’t skip out on snagging coffee brewing gear from the beloved brand this Amazon Prime Day. From July 16 to 17, Ninja has a plethora of discounted coffee machines and espresso makers up for grabs — all of which are worth adding to your morning routine.

From drip coffee and singular espresso pod machines to those that can do both, Ninja has loads of options for the coffee lover on sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best Ninja coffee machines that are live for Prime Day below, with discounts up to 33% off, but as always, feel free to shop Ninja’s entire Amazon page here.