Today Is Your Last Day to Shop Abercrombie & Fitch’s YPB Sale

Get your fitness on with this can't-miss event

By Hanna Agro
June 24, 2024 12:24 pm
Abercrombie YBP clothes on a grey background
These are the best YPB products on sale at Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

As has been noted by us in the past few weeks, Abercrombie & Fitch has had some rocking pieces on their sale page. The brand strikes again with their current YPB sale — where all of their YPB (Your Personal Best) fitness apparel is marked down at 25% off. The sale started last Friday and ends today so in the event you’re a little bit late to the game (and that’s ok) we wanted to make it easier for you to get your hands on, what we think are, some of the coolest pieces in the collection.

Closet Constructor: Cabana Boy? Try Cabana Man.
How to pull off a matching set without looking like a total clown
 How to pull off a matching set without looking like a total clown

Whether you need some new fitness apparel while trying to better any of your own PB’s or you simply want to revamp the athletic part of your wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some of the best sale items down below for you to peruse. But as always feel free to shop the full range of goods here.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Training Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Training Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch : $70$53

You could wear these while working out…but you could also wear them on a plane? At your local coffee shop? Running errands? Versatility is key.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB powerSOFT Lifting Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB powerSOFT Lifting Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch : $29$22

A good athleisure tee never hurt anyone. This YPB powerSOFT shirt is breathable and sweat-wicking. Perfect for this never-ending heat wave we’re currently enduring.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie & Fitch : $60$45

Live your best Paul Mescal life and invest in a pair of short, breezy cardio shorts. They won’t go unnoticed.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Active Cotton-Blend Graphic Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Active Cotton-Blend Graphic Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch : $50$38

Have we mentioned Challengers? Once or twice? Here’s to mentioning it a third (or fourth) time — buy this graphic racquet club tee and grab a racquet yourself.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch : $90$68

A camo moment anyone? Yes please.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Quilted Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Quilted Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch : $120$90

It’s also ok to shop a few seasons ahead. We’re not sure when the cool weather will hit us again, but you can be prepared for when it does with this sick quilted bomber.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Logo Baseball Cap
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Logo Baseball Cap
Abercrombie & Fitch : $30$23

A classic cap rules — plain and simple. Practice that sun safety folks.

A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
"Challengers" stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are the leading faces of hot rodent summer
Take It From a Woman: We Want Rat Faces and Dad Bods
A shot of Harrison Ford reading a script in a hot tub.
Remember When Actors Didn’t Need to Get Ripped for Roles?
Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance
Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 
Thrifting
6 Places for Top-Notch Thrifting in DC

