We understand that finding the perfect gift for the women in your life can be taxing. It’s why every holiday season and on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, we present you with a thorough guide to the best apparel, accessories, home goods and wellness products you can gift in hopes of making yourself look like a totally thoughtful stud.

But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as does any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. It’s why we’re starting this new column where, each month, we’ll compile an extensive list of the best gifts you can give to the lovely women in your life, curated by women.

Girlfriend Collective Wild Iris Matisse Twist Bra Now available in the new, eye-catching Wild Iris colorway, this cute crossover sports bra from the size-inclusive activewear brand offers style and comfort during her favorite low-impact activities. Buy Here : $42

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag The internet-famous Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag lives up to its massive hype. It’s excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.) Buy Here : $38

Abercrombie Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress She likely has a deluge of spring/summer weddings she’s obligated to attend. Help make those obligations a little less stressful with this fabulous wedding guest dress from Abercombie. Buy Here : $150 $128

Jolie Filtered Showerhead Elevate her showering experience and switch out her old shower head for Jolie. The easy-to-install, handsome-looking fixture from the beauty wellness brand filters out heavy metals and chlorine that strip hair and skin of natural oils, which can cause dry hair, acne and irritated skin. Buy From Jolie : $165 Buy From Huckberry : $165

M.Gemi The Nadia Handmade in Tuscany, this slip-on mule features a luxury Italian Nappa leather upper and top-grain leather sole. Though the highlight of this stylish, warm-weather shoe is its walkability, thanks to a 70mm block heel and plush leather lining. Buy Here : $248

Heyday Gift Card With locations across multiple states, including New York, California and Texas, Heyday is a premier skincare destination that offers no-fuss, personalized facials. We had the opportunity to check out the facial bar recently and were pleasantly surprised with how relaxing and stress-free the experience was. After evaluating our skin, an experienced esthetician determined the best course of treatment, leaving our skin looking and feeling brand new. With this gift card, she can book her own 50-minute facial or stock up on top-rated skincare available on Heyday’s website. Buy Here : $150

Teleties Hair Ties A hair tie that won’t rip her hair out. Teleties are uniquely designed to prevent tears, creases and damage for thick, curly or long hair types. Plus they come in a slew of fun colors and patterns. Shop Here

Lole Step Up Ankle Leggings Sustainably made from moisture-wicking, smooth fabric, these best-selling leggings from eco-activewear line Lole nicely contour her body while providing increased compression and ultimate comfort during both lowkey and high-intensity activity. Buy Here : $95

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 Finally, Supergoop! has released its best-selling Unseen Sunscreen formula for the body. The non-sticky, shockingly lightweight SPF glides onto the body effortlessly (and with no transfer!), while offering, of course, critical broad-spectrum protection from harsh ultraviolet rays. Buy Here : $42

Loops Dream Sleep A new addition to her PM skincare routine, the new sheet mask from celeb-favorite skincare brand Loops ensures her skin remains hydrated, plumped and toned, all while she sleeps. Buy Here : $35

Monica Vinader Alta Huggie Earrings This pair of 18ct gold vermeil huggies from Monica Vinader is a simple statement piece that’s unobtrusive enough for easy, everyday wear. Buy Here : $115

Therabody SmartGoggles The new wearable facial device from the percussive therapy company creates customized treatments to lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain, and even help her fall asleep. Buy Here : $199

Loftie Lamp Another helpful sleep aid, this gorgeously designed lamp from wellness company Lofite is packed with a ton of smart features to help her fall asleep and wake up naturally, more energized and refreshed. Buy Here : $275

Alex Mill Remy Pointelle Tee Part of Alex Mill’s recent spring drop, this off-white, fitted ribbed tee is made from super-soft Peruvian cotton and stands as the perfectly versatile, warm-weather basic. Buy Here : $68

Andie The Tulum Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable — while still looking smokin’ hot, of course. Shop Here : $98

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dage Dover’s recently launched toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access. And it comes in a groovy “Check Mix” pattern. Buy it now : $70 $55

Caraway Sauté Pan Non-stick and non-toxic, this pan from internet-favorite home goods brand Caraway clocks in at 11.8 in and holds 4.5 qt, making it a sleek-looking cookware, ideal for dishes with stock, stir frys and the woman who loves hosting dinner parties. Buy it now : $145

Lively The Spacer Balconette Bra The new T-shirt bra is lightweight and inconspicuous yet still super supportive. (And may well be the first bra she won’t want to immediately rip off as soon as she gets home.) Buy Here : $45

Avaline The Essentials Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s wine brand offers some pretty damn good vino. This 9 bottle set includes all the classics: a red, a white, and a rosé, decked out in some Instagram-worthy packaging. Buy Here : $216 $201