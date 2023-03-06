InsideHook
Gear | Updated March 6, 2023 11:05 am

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month

Including walkable mules, slinky dresses and our favorite everyday bag

A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March
All of the best style, wellness, home and beauty gifts to give her this March.
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

We understand that finding the perfect gift for the women in your life can be taxing. It’s why every holiday season and on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, we present you with a thorough guide to the best apparel, accessories, home goods and wellness products you can gift in hopes of making yourself look like a totally thoughtful stud. 

But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as does any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. It’s why we’re starting this new column where, each month, we’ll compile an extensive list of the best gifts you can give to the lovely women in your life, curated by women.

Girlfriend Collective Wild Iris Matisse Twist Bra
Girlfriend Collective Wild Iris Matisse Twist Bra

Now available in the new, eye-catching Wild Iris colorway, this cute crossover sports bra from the size-inclusive activewear brand offers style and comfort during her favorite low-impact activities.

Buy Here : $42
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The internet-famous Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag lives up to its massive hype. It’s excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.)

Buy Here : $38
Abercrombie Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

She likely has a deluge of spring/summer weddings she’s obligated to attend. Help make those obligations a little less stressful with this fabulous wedding guest dress from Abercombie.

Buy Here : $150$128
Jolie Filtered Showerhead
Jolie Filtered Showerhead

Elevate her showering experience and switch out her old shower head for Jolie. The easy-to-install, handsome-looking fixture from the beauty wellness brand filters out heavy metals and chlorine that strip hair and skin of natural oils, which can cause dry hair, acne and irritated skin.

Buy From Jolie : $165 Buy From Huckberry : $165
M.Gemi The Nadia
M.Gemi The Nadia

Handmade in Tuscany, this slip-on mule features a luxury Italian Nappa leather upper and top-grain leather sole. Though the highlight of this stylish, warm-weather shoe is its walkability, thanks to a 70mm block heel and plush leather lining.

Buy Here : $248
Heyday Gift Card
Heyday Gift Card

With locations across multiple states, including New York, California and Texas, Heyday is a premier skincare destination that offers no-fuss, personalized facials. We had the opportunity to check out the facial bar recently and were pleasantly surprised with how relaxing and stress-free the experience was. After evaluating our skin, an experienced esthetician determined the best course of treatment, leaving our skin looking and feeling brand new. With this gift card, she can book her own 50-minute facial or stock up on top-rated skincare available on Heyday’s website.

Buy Here : $150
Teleties Hair Ties
Teleties Hair Ties

A hair tie that won’t rip her hair out. Teleties are uniquely designed to prevent tears, creases and damage for thick, curly or long hair types. Plus they come in a slew of fun colors and patterns.

Shop Here
Lole Step Up Ankle Leggings
Lole Step Up Ankle Leggings

Sustainably made from moisture-wicking, smooth fabric, these best-selling leggings from eco-activewear line Lole nicely contour her body while providing increased compression and ultimate comfort during both lowkey and high-intensity activity.

Buy Here : $95
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40

Finally, Supergoop! has released its best-selling Unseen Sunscreen formula for the body. The non-sticky, shockingly lightweight SPF glides onto the body effortlessly (and with no transfer!), while offering, of course, critical broad-spectrum protection from harsh ultraviolet rays.

Buy Here : $42
Loops Dream Sleep
Loops Dream Sleep

A new addition to her PM skincare routine, the new sheet mask from celeb-favorite skincare brand Loops ensures her skin remains hydrated, plumped and toned, all while she sleeps.

Buy Here : $35
Monica Vinader Alta Huggie Earrings
Monica Vinader Alta Huggie Earrings

This pair of 18ct gold vermeil huggies from Monica Vinader is a simple statement piece that’s unobtrusive enough for easy, everyday wear.

Buy Here : $115
Reformation Farrah Ecomove Active Dress
Reformation Farrah Ecomove Active Dress

Exercise dress season is just around the corner. Surprise her with this ultra-flattering number that features an a-line skirt and built-in shorts.

Buy Here : $98
Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody SmartGoggles

The new wearable facial device from the percussive therapy company creates customized treatments to lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain, and even help her fall asleep. 

Buy Here : $199
Loftie Lamp
Loftie Lamp

Another helpful sleep aid, this gorgeously designed lamp from wellness company Lofite is packed with a ton of smart features to help her fall asleep and wake up naturally, more energized and refreshed.

Buy Here : $275
Alex Mill Remy Pointelle Tee
Alex Mill Remy Pointelle Tee

Part of Alex Mill’s recent spring drop, this off-white, fitted ribbed tee is made from super-soft Peruvian cotton and stands as the perfectly versatile, warm-weather basic.

Buy Here : $68
Andie The Tulum
Andie The Tulum

Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable — while still looking smokin’ hot, of course.

Shop Here : $98
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dage Dover’s recently launched toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access. And it comes in a groovy “Check Mix” pattern. 

Buy it now : $70$55
Caraway Sauté Pan
Caraway Sauté Pan

Non-stick and non-toxic, this pan from internet-favorite home goods brand Caraway clocks in at 11.8 in and holds 4.5 qt, making it a sleek-looking cookware, ideal for dishes with stock, stir frys and the woman who loves hosting dinner parties.

Buy it now : $145
Lively The Spacer Balconette Bra
Lively The Spacer Balconette Bra

The new T-shirt bra is lightweight and inconspicuous yet still super supportive. (And may well be the first bra she won’t want to immediately rip off as soon as she gets home.)

Buy Here : $45
Avaline The Essentials
Avaline The Essentials

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s wine brand offers some pretty damn good vino. This 9 bottle set includes all the classics: a red, a white, and a rosé, decked out in some Instagram-worthy packaging.

Buy Here : $216$201

More Like This

A sampling of the best women's activewear brands, including Wolven, Wilson and Girlfriend Collective.
The 13 Women’s Activewear Brands You, A Man, Should Know
Take It From a Woman: 15 Lingerie Brands Men Should Know, None of Which Are Victoria’s Secret
Take It From a Woman: 15 Lingerie Brands Men Should Know, None of Which Are Victoria’s Secret
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a gold background
The lululemon Belt Bag Just Got Restocked in 13 New Colors

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Perfect for Spring Training, This lululemon Quarter-Zip Is Under $80

$118$79

Perfect for Spring Training, This lululemon Quarter-Zip Is Under $80
a black and orange The North Face hip pack on a grey background

$35$20

North Face Travel Packs Are an Extra 15% Off at Huckberry
Treat Your Pup to Fable’s Innovative Pet Gear

From Our Partner

Treat Your Pup to Fable’s Innovative Pet Gear
Breville Barista Express espresso machine in black, now on sale at Amazon

$750$600

This Breville Espresso Machine Is Now 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History