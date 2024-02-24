Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
February 24, 2024 6:37 am
From totes to timepieces, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Yeti’s massive hopper bag drops in a safety orange, Bremont’s Northern Lights-inspired timepiece impresses and Tipsy Scoop announces Boozy flavors just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Bremont Bamford Aurora
Bremont Bamford Aurora
Buy Here : $5,450

Back in 2022, the British watchmakers at Bremont teamed up with the British watch customizers at Bamford for an eccentric, 250-piece take on the former’s classic diver. It must have done well, because they partnered on a limited-edition remix once again, but went bigger in production with a 500-piece run, and aimed higher in the inspiration — specifically, the aurora borealis. The Bremont Bamford Aurora is large (43mm) and quirky (California dial, arrow-like second hand), but the bright green lume is the star of the show, slathered on the numerals, indices, hands (including a GMT) and unidirectional bezel that’s half-and-half to represent day and night. It’s a lot of watch, which means you’ll want to pair this with some adventures worthy of it.

On Cloudmonster 2
On Cloudmonster 2
Buy Here : $180

They’re hereeeeee. Swiss brand On is finally delivering the long-awaited sequel to the rave-reviewed Cloudmonster, and we could not be more excited to get our feet in these things. Notable updates include a new dual-density foam construction and revamped Speedboard, along with some major leaps in sustainable fabrics. Expect a full review in the coming weeks.

Lelo Siri 3
Lelo Siri 3
Buy Here : $159

Allow your Spotify sex playlist to lead you — or your partner — to an orgasm with the Siri 3. It’s the latest toy offering from luxury Swedish lifestyle brand Lelo, and perhaps one of the brand’s most impressive devices. Using SoundSense technology, the clitoral vibrator can be controlled by voices or music frequencies and turns them into titillating vibrations. 

Arc’teryx Gamma Jacket
Arc’teryx Gamma Jacket
Buy Here : $280

A new Arc’teryx jacket for you to break the bank on? They’re too reliable to ignore. The Gamma women’s jacket is versatile enough to be worn year-round. It’s made with a softshell material that is both light and breathable.

“Guinness Lucky Sundaes” Boozy Ice Cream
“Guinness Lucky Sundaes” Boozy Ice Cream
Buy Here : $100

Ever been four deep in a rousing game of split the G with the lads and wished that you were crushing a different kind of pint? Oh boy, do we have a drop for you. The newest from the folks over at Tipsy Scoops comes in the form of the Guinness Lucky Sundae, a black stuff-infused ice cream with maple pancake crunch (mhmmm). Grab a four-pack from Goldbelly for St. Patty’s Day before they disappear.

Yeti King Crab Orange Collection
Yeti King Crab Orange Collection
Shop Here

Yeti loves expanding its product colors, and we love a fun Yeti new drop. Luckily for us, the brand has recently released two (!) new limited-edition seasonal color collections: Agave (a lovely dark teal) and King Crab Orange (a very, very bright orange). Both colors are extremely pleasing to the eyeballs and available across a range of durable Yeti drinkware and coolers. 

Eighteen East x Helinox
Eighteen East x Helinox
Shop Here : $178 – $225

As if outdoor label Helinox didn’t already make the swaggiest folding chair on the market, the outdoor retailer had to team up with hometown heroes Eighteen East for a two-piece, camoed-out drop that’s got our inner birdwatchers chomping at the bit. The “tactical” field duffle and chair might are far from just streetwear eye candy — both incorporate weather-resistant 600D recycled polyester canvas to keep damp out and keep you dripped up.

lululemon Steady State Hoodie
lululemon Steady State Hoodie
Buy Here : $128

Lululemon athleisure meets street style? It’s kind of fantastic. The Steady State Hoodie is what Lululemon deems a “reimagined classic” and was designed with easy movement in mind. The piece is made for on-the-go activities and boasts soft fabric for stylish comfort.

Bandit Spring 2024
Bandit Spring 2024
Shop Here

If we could describe Bandit running in one word, it would be “community.” If you gave us three, we might say “great running clothes”. The Brooklyn-based company has once again delivered a package functional, smartly designed and, perhaps most importantly, totally fire gear for their Spring 2024 collection, centered around their distinctive performance textiles and a focus on rainproof layering.

