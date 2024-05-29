Leisure > Watches

Introducing: The Oak & Oscar Atwood Chronograph

Available in three versions, it’s the Chicago-based independent brand’s smallest and thinnest chrono yet

By Oren Hartov
May 29, 2024 6:43 am
The new Oak & Oscar Atwood chronograph watch
The Atwood is available in panda, reverse panda in navy blue and reverse panda in charcoal grey (pictured here).
Oak & Oscar

If you’ve been following the “microbrand” scene for the past decade or so, you’re no doubt familiar with Oak & Oscar. Founded in 2015 by Chase Fancher, this small Chicago outfit builds considered, robust, handsome tool watches using Swiss movements and American design acumen. Retailing for between roughly $1,500 to $3,000, Oak & Oscar products aren’t the type of fare that make you wonder about their quality; rather, when handling one, you can be assured you’re wearing a watch that delivers outsize value considering its price. 

While past O&O watches have always impressed, the new Atwood might be my favorite yet. As the company’s smallest and thinnest chronograph at 39mm, it echoes the current taste for a more manageable case diameter. Sized for the contemporary wearer, it also clocks in at just 12.9mm thick — and this despite a Swiss-made, manually-wound, flyback-equipped movement from Sellita. (More on that in a moment.)  

What It’s Like to Wear the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 42mm
What It’s Like to Wear the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 42mm
 One of the world’s first modern dive watches is now available in a smaller size in titanium or red gold

Produced in 316L stainless steel with a sapphire exhibition caseback and a sapphire crystal, the Atwood’s brushed case and smooth bezel conform to the established profile of previous Oak & Oscar chronographs. Within the top crystal is a dial available in one of three iterations: panda, reverse panda in charcoal grey, and reverse panda in navy blue. Each is a triple-register design with a 30-second counter at 3 o’clock; a 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock; and a running seconds at 9 o’clock. However, you’ll notice distinctive pops of orange that split each register in three — when combined with the dial typeface, the effect is reminiscent of the “exotic-dial” or “Paul Newman” versions of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. 

These pops of color carry over to Oak & Oscar’s signature orange seconds hand with a logo counterbalance. A 54-unit tachymeter scale is present in the angled rehaut, while the hour indices are actually cutaways — that’s right, this is a lumed, textured “sandwich” dial in the style of Panerai and other makers. Powering the dial is the hand-wound Sellita AMT5100M, which not only provides chronograph functionality, but flyback functionality, to boot. (No need to stop and reset the chronograph before restarting it — a single button push takes care of this.) Built by Sellita’s experimental AMT Manufacture, the AMT5100M is a high-end, column wheel-activated caliber featuring 58 hours of power reserve and 23 jewels.

Watch with brown leather strap on top of a book next to a whiskey glass on a table.
Oak & Oscar Atwood Chronograph
Oak & Oscar

With its pump pushers, considerable crown and smooth bezel, the Atwood is a distinctly clean design — but it’s got yet another trick up its sleeve: For the first time, Oak & Oscar is offering a stainless steel bracelet. With its flat link/Oyster inspiration, its 20mm-to-16mm taper and its quick-adjust clasp, it adds further vintage vibes to what’s already a great-looking piece on a leather (or any other) strap. (The Atwood can be ordered on either the steel bracelet or a Horween leather strap, but both come with an additional, secondary nylon strap, a strap-changing tool and a waxed canvas watch wallet.)

Named like other O&O watches for a historical personality — Charles Atwood was co-architect of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition (aka the Chicago World’s Fair), for which he designed the building that now houses the Museum of Science and Industry — the Atwood manages to combine established company design language with just the right amount of vintage inspiration. At $2,650 on steel or $2,450 on leather, it’s just the thing to excite collectors, while someone in search of his first chronograph should find it an equally enticing proposition. Furthermore, being an Oak & Oscar, its good looks will be matched with superb build quality.

One can only hope that this model stays in the brand’s catalog for quite a while and spawns even more cool dial designs further down the road.

Watch with silver metal strap sits on its side on a table.
Oak & Oscar Atwood Chronograph
Oak & Oscar
  • Diameter: 39mm
  • Movement: Sellita AMT5100M hand-wound
  • Water Resistance: 50m
  • Price: $2,450-$2,650 
MORE INFO

More Like This

The Best Dive Watches of 2024...Thus Far
The Best New Dive Watches of 2024 (So Far) 
H. Moser & Cie x Grand Prix Watches
H. Moser & Cie and Alpine Sports Release Two Limited Timepieces
Sylvester Stallone with watch
Sylvester Stallone’s Watch Collection Is Heading to Auction
The 10 new TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 Watches
TAG Heuer Teamed Up With Kith on an Awesome New Collab Watch

Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov covers the watch industry for InsideHook, Gear Patrol, Robb Report, Worn & Wound, Analog/Shift, HODINKEE, MONOCLE and more, and has also written extensively about military subjects for Special Operations Report and others. A songwriter,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
No plan? No problem.
10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
The Black Keys live
What Does the Black Keys' Tour Cancelation Say About Live Music in 2024?
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco