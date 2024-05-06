Leisure > Watches

Sylvester Stallone’s Watch Collection Is Heading to Auction

Including a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 6, 2024 2:31 pm
Sylvester Stallone with watch
Sylvester Stallone with a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime.
Sotheby's

When he’s not writing, directing, acting or showing up on a reality show about his family, what else does Sylvester Stallone do in his downtime? Apparently one of the answers to that question involves luxury watches. Stallone, it turns out, is a watch guy — and a selection of 11 timepieces from his collection will be at the heart of Sotheby’s Important Watches auction, to be held on June 5 in New York City.

“Each watch in this collection is imbued with [Stallone’s] appreciation for fine craftsmanship and artistry; from the intricate mastery of a Patek complication, to the unexpected elegance of a piece-unique Panerai,” said Geoff Hess, Sotheby’s Head of Watches, Americas in a statement. “Not only does Sly’s collection offer discerning collectors the chance to acquire a rare work of horology, but one which has been handpicked and cherished by an American icon as well.”

The auction won’t just be notable for the star power factor. One of the watches that’ll be part of it is a Patek Philippe Reference 6300G Grandmaster Chime. Sotheby’s notes that this will be the first time such a watch is made available at auction. The auction house estimates that it will sell for between $2.5 and $5 million.

For his part, Stallone took a philosophical stance regarding the sale of his watches. “I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community, who don’t just see watches as an accessory, but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry — but most importantly — how they make them feel,” he said. “Looking at these watches, I feel truly lucky to have owned them; they serve as a reminder that hard work pays off. While parting ways with this collection is bittersweet, I cherish that I’ve owned them with pride, and hope they will be appreciated and admired in their next homes.”

The Best New Patek Philippe Watches From Watches & Wonders 2024
The Best New Patek Philippe Watches From Watches & Wonders 2024
 Including highly complicated perpetual calendars, ultra-slim dress watches, and more.

Watch aficionados with a fondness for Stallone’s onscreen roles may find one item especially compelling: a Panerai Reference PAM00382 Luminor Submersible 1950. Stallone wore the watch in question in the film Expendables 2, and the timepiece’s weathered bronze exterior is certainly photogenic. This one’s expected to sell for between $30,000 and $60,000.

And if you’re remotely curious about whether Stallone will bring up watches in his forthcoming memoir, you won’t have that much longer to wait; it’s set for publication next year.

