H. Moser & Cie is renowned among horological connoisseurs who appreciate small-batch, luxury Swiss watchmaking and design. So it’s fitting that their motto, “Very Rare,” epitomizes their commitment to small-scale craftsmanship and artistry. Founded in 1828 by Heinrich Moser, each H. Moser timepiece is crafted by a team exceeding 90 skilled watchmakers in its Schaffhausen workshop. From designing and producing their in-house mechanical movements to the intricate reshaping and hardening of each hairspring, each timepiece represents mechanical precision and striking, often minimal, bold designs. With 18 in-house calibers developed to date and an annual production of around 3,000 watches, the house appeals to a devoted base of watch enthusiasts and collectors alike.

H. Moser & Cie has never taken part in the ritual of brand ambassadors, which has become so commonplace over the past several years. It makes sense that the brand, whose focus is producing small-batch watches, would agree to a partnership only if it was an utterly synergistic fit. Thus, in a first for the storied house, H. Moser & Cie has joined forces with Alpine Motorsports to create two limited watch releases. The first collaboration of its kind for the manufacturer since its inception 196 years ago, the partnership forms a unique bond between Alpine Sports and H. Moser. It illustrates the symbiosis between the passion and perfectionism of both brands, with Grand Prix driver Pierre Gasly as the common denominator.

Pierre Gasly H. Moser & Cie.

The first watch of this collaboration, the Streamliner Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Alpine Limited Edition, was crafted to resonate with the aesthetic preferences of F1 drivers and endurance racing teams. Its notable and new partnership with Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly (a true horological fan) provided an insight into the aesthetic preferences of those in the cabin. Boasting a translucent domed dial in signature blue atop and a blue rubber strap for comfort and durability, its skeletonized design allows for a 360-degree view of the movement. At the same time, its streamlined silhouette is a nod to the high-speed trains that inspired the Streamliner collection. This piece captures the precision and craftsmanship H. Moser is known for, featuring a one-minute flying tourbillon with a cylindrical hairspring crafted by hand. Powered by an automatic caliber HMC 811 movement, the open-worked gold rotor adds visual detail. Suitable for sporty and formal occasions and limited to 100 pieces, it embodies H. Moser & Cie.’s unique approach to haute horlogerie.

Hot on the heels of the successful, blue-accented model, H. Moser & Cie. has unveiled a second edition in pink, a tribute to the BWT Alpine F1 Team’s secondary livery (and Pierre’s personal favorite). Limited to just 20 pieces and available exclusively online, this iteration’s design, innovation and bold hue make it a highly coveted item. In addition to the launch of the Limited-Edition Pink Livery, H. Moser & Cie. has also announced the creation of a unique one-of-a-kind piece for a charity auction. The proceeds will support AQUA PEARLS, an initiative backed by BWT to provide clean drinking water and advance global sustainability efforts, underscoring H. Moser’s dedication to environmental causes.

The partnership between H. Moser & Cie., Alpine and Pierre represents a new chapter for the storied watch house. The brand states, “As a collector of watches and a true aficionado of fine watchmaking, Pierre perfectly embodies the spirit of the H. Moser & Cie. brand. His style, keen eye for trends, and awareness of watchmaking expertise make him the perfect partner to help H. Moser & Cie. continue its development.” We look forward to that development indeed.

The Streamliner Alpine Limited Edition in action H. Moser & Cie.