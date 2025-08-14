Leisure > Style

Noah’s Just-Dropped Collection Includes a Rarefied Watch Reissue

The sold-out Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch finally returns

By Paolo Sandoval
August 14, 2025 2:46 pm EDT
Noah x Timex
Noah's latest collection includes a coveted Timex rerelease.
Noah

Noah may have turned heads when it announced a limited-edition collaboration with Timex last June, but absolutely no one was surprised when the style sold out almost immediately.

The dainty, gold-plated rectangular timepiece, ripped straight from the Tank playbook, checked virtually all the boxes for an anti-hype hype watch, right down to the croc strap and idiosyncratic sun-moon phase movement, and was further buoyed by a very stomachable sub-$200 price tag. Customers reacted in kind, scooping up the style with a speed typically reserved for Snoopy MoonSwatches and Cartier Crash reissues.

Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch
Noah
The Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch makes it’s return.

Subsequent restocks have seen mirrored results — the second iteration of the collab, a lunar cycle-specific pre-order, also few off vertical shelves, as did a recent lighthouse motif number, similarly produced by Timex.

Now, over a year later, the sold-out style is getting a shock restock, with a bit of a twist. In conjunction with Noah’s craft-forward Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign, the Brendon Babenzien-designed Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch is making its triumphant return, this time with the added option of a silver stainless steel case finish.

Like the previous releases, the Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch packs its unique moon phase movement into a
37mm x 25mm case, tracking lunar positioning through a 29.5-day cycle via a sky blue window and retro celestial graphics above the watch’s hands and an additional window at 6 o’clock. In minimalist fashion, the case features Roman numeral indices and not much else, save Noah cobranding at 3 o’clock.

Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch
Square watches continue to dominate.
Noah

Both finishes — the original gold-plated stainless steel and a new, more casual silver stainless steel — are powered by an unfussy quartz movement, standard to most of Timex’s models, and come with an embossed croc leather strap that adds some rugged versatility to the dress watch.

There’s little doubt that the collab was restocked for its popularity — at time of writing, the gold-plated version has already sold out, just hours after being released — but the Timex reissue also fits nicely within the aesthetic world of Noah’s larger Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Dubbed “Return to Analog” and shot by Paul Hempstead, the campaign features a host of shadowy, fabric-forward imagery laden with old-school tech, centered around the importance of tactile supremacy, with a stated emphasis on considered cuts and fine-tuned craftsmanship.

Noah Autumn/Winter 2025
Noah’s latest collection puts craft first.
Noah

“Every fabric we choose, every construction decision we make, it’s all rooted in the belief that quality matters,” Babenzien said in a release from the brand, a commitment that seems to shine through in the apparel. The collection, which include a diverse range of anoraks, pleated trousers and tailoring, skews towards the heritage prep side of Noah’s aesthetic, with a clear focus on time-tested materials and generational designs.

Both the Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch and the new Autumn/Winter 2025 collection are available to shop now from at the brand’s webstore. Hurry — if history is any indication, the former will be gone before you know it.

Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch
Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch
Buy Here : $198

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook

