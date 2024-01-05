Against All Odds, These Slush-Defying Winter Boots Are on Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

With the eastern seaboard due for our first proper storm of the season this weekend — bundle up, as forecasts predict serious snow in NYC, Philly and Baltimore for the first time in two years — we thought it prudent to remind you that boots (you know, those things you put on your feet when it’s dumping sleet outside) do indeed exist. And, chances are, you going to need them.

Chances are also strong that, it being January and all, you probably don’t feel like dropping $400-odd bucks on a shiny new pair of lugged winter boots that’ll end up in the closet in two months. Welp, read that big, bold, beautiful headline and weep. That’s right: because we’re always hounding for a deal and because we’re also going to need a pair soon enough, we’ve spent copious hours researching, tracking down, and compiling a load of the best winter boots currently on sale.

We’d be remiss not to point out that it’s more than just snow shoes and duck boots we’re talking about here: all this sick winterized footwear comes in many shapes and sizes. Sleek Chelseas for the weekday warrior, hefty work boots for the blue-collar chap, technical hikers for the Gorpcore-obsessed, even cozy slippers for the indoor enthusiasts. No matter what tribe of winter boots you prescribe to, chances are you, you can find a quality pair below, on sale no less. From ROA to Salomon to UGG and beyond, the best on-sale winter boots for men.

100% waterproof neoprene latex rubber, tripped dipped outer, aggressively lugged sole — this collab between Huckberry and XTRATUF has it all.

Italian label ROA’s rise as one of the premier gorpcore bootmakers is due in large part to the brand’s knack for marrying aesthetic and performance, as seen here on the Andreas Boot. They’re not cheap, but we can attest to their quality and general ability to make you look sick.

Head to Zappos and grab a pair of on-sale Sperry Cold Bay Chelsea boots — they’re a winning combo of a durable rubber shell and microfleece lining.

Astorflex’s bruiser of a hiking boot, the Rockflex, handles shitty conditions with unparalleled ease. Pick up a pair for almost $100 off at Huckberry.

Bean boots? Look again — the reinvented J.Crew is cribbing heritage style with their latest quilted duck boots. Not that we’re mad, given that they’ll make you look like you own a house in Rhode Island.

Are Todd Snyder’s suede Nomad boots the best for trudging through 6″ of snow? Probably not, but they’re a damn fine chukka, and over $100 off.

It’s right there in the name…and the waterproof nubuck leather with a Vibram megagrip outsole construction.

No one at the office has to know that your sharp suede Mr P. Chukka Boots are fleece-lined. No one.

The “mother of all boots” doubles a pretty good snow stomper, too.

Salomon makes some of the best technical boots money can buy, and regardless of whether you’re hitting the trails or flexing with your Arc’teryx, these X Ultra Pioneer’s will crush winter’s worst.

There are certain shoes that really fit the “essential” bill — we’re talking Converse, Blundstones, maybe a pair of Allen Edmonds. Bean Boots are up there on that list, and if you don’t have a pair of fall, nows is the time to shop — the style is currently up to 20% off at L.L. Bean’s webstore.

We see your Wallabees and raise you Padmore & Barnes swervey suede joints.