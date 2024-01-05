Leisure > Style

Against All Odds, These Slush-Defying Winter Boots Are on Sale

Which one will you choose?

No need to wait for deals and steals on cold-weather footwear: the best winter boots for men are already on sale.
With the eastern seaboard due for our first proper storm of the season this weekend — bundle up, as forecasts predict serious snow in NYC, Philly and Baltimore for the first time in two years — we thought it prudent to remind you that boots (you know, those things you put on your feet when it’s dumping sleet outside) do indeed exist. And, chances are, you going to need them.

Chances are also strong that, it being January and all, you probably don’t feel like dropping $400-odd bucks on a shiny new pair of lugged winter boots that’ll end up in the closet in two months. Welp, read that big, bold, beautiful headline and weep. That’s right: because we’re always hounding for a deal and because we’re also going to need a pair soon enough, we’ve spent copious hours researching, tracking down, and compiling a load of the best winter boots currently on sale.

We’d be remiss not to point out that it’s more than just snow shoes and duck boots we’re talking about here: all this sick winterized footwear comes in many shapes and sizes. Sleek Chelseas for the weekday warrior, hefty work boots for the blue-collar chap, technical hikers for the Gorpcore-obsessed, even cozy slippers for the indoor enthusiasts. No matter what tribe of winter boots you prescribe to, chances are you, you can find a quality pair below, on sale no less. From ROA to Salomon to UGG and beyond, the best on-sale winter boots for men.

Huckberry x XTRATUF Legacy Altitude Boot
Huckberry x XTRATUF Legacy Altitude Boot
Huckberry : $150$105

100% waterproof neoprene latex rubber, tripped dipped outer, aggressively lugged sole — this collab between Huckberry and XTRATUF has it all.

ROA Andreas Boot
ROA Andreas Boot
Huckberry : $540$378

Italian label ROA’s rise as one of the premier gorpcore bootmakers is due in large part to the brand’s knack for marrying aesthetic and performance, as seen here on the Andreas Boot. They’re not cheap, but we can attest to their quality and general ability to make you look sick.

Sperry Cold Bay Chelsea Boot
Sperry Cold Bay Chelsea Boot
Zappos : $100$69

Head to Zappos and grab a pair of on-sale Sperry Cold Bay Chelsea boots — they’re a winning combo of a durable rubber shell and microfleece lining.

Astorflex Rockflex Hiking Boot
Astorflex Rockflex Hiking Boot
Huckberry : $325$227

Astorflex’s bruiser of a hiking boot, the Rockflex, handles shitty conditions with unparalleled ease. Pick up a pair for almost $100 off at Huckberry.

J.Crew Heritage Quilted Duck Boots
J.Crew Heritage Quilted Duck Boots
J.Crew : $178$125

Bean boots? Look again — the reinvented J.Crew is cribbing heritage style with their latest quilted duck boots. Not that we’re mad, given that they’ll make you look like you own a house in Rhode Island.

Todd Snyder Nomad Chukka Boot
Todd Snyder Nomad Chukka Boot
Todd Snyder : $248$144

Are Todd Snyder’s suede Nomad boots the best for trudging through 6″ of snow? Probably not, but they’re a damn fine chukka, and over $100 off.

All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
Huckberry : $158$63

It’s right there in the name…and the waterproof nubuck leather with a Vibram megagrip outsole construction.

Mr P. Andrew Split-Toe Shearling-Lined Suede Chukka Boots
Mr P. Andrew Split-Toe Shearling-Lined Suede Chukka Boots
Mr Porter : $385$231

No one at the office has to know that your sharp suede Mr P. Chukka Boots are fleece-lined. No one.

Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boots
Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boots
Amazon : $150$74

The “mother of all boots” doubles a pretty good snow stomper, too.

Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Hiking Boot
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Hiking Boot
REI : $150$111

Salomon makes some of the best technical boots money can buy, and regardless of whether you’re hitting the trails or flexing with your Arc’teryx, these X Ultra Pioneer’s will crush winter’s worst.

L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boot
L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boot
Buy Here : $149$119

There are certain shoes that really fit the “essential” bill — we’re talking Converse, Blundstones, maybe a pair of Allen Edmonds. Bean Boots are up there on that list, and if you don’t have a pair of fall, nows is the time to shop — the style is currently up to 20% off at L.L. Bean’s webstore.

Padmore & Barnes Suede Boot
Padmore & Barnes Suede Boot
Alex Mill : $195$78

We see your Wallabees and raise you Padmore & Barnes swervey suede joints.

